Achille sweeps past Victory Life

Achille used solid efforts on the road Tuesday night to sweep past Victory Life Academy in a battle of the Eagles.

Despite limited numbers Victory Life made a game of it in the opener before Achille prevailed to the tune of 52-32.

In the nightcap, Victory Life boys let a slim halftime lead slip through their fingers as Achille pulled away in the second half for a 72-60 victory.

Girls

The short handed Victory Life team kept pace as much as they could but turnovers and cold shooting doomed their efforts.

“They hustled a lot better, but playing with only six girls it is hard because they get tired,” said Victory Life’s head coach Josh English. “Our biggest problem is that we have got to stop turning the ball over and maintain control of the ball on offense. We can’t keep tossing the ball to the other team and expect to win many games. But these girls are improving.”

Victory Life took an 11-6 lead just past the midway point in the first period. Tara Dollar and Scarlett Stinchcomb both scored four points each and Larra Lankford hit a three-pointer during the early run.

Then Achille answered back with three straight treys by Ashleigh Brown, Raychel Alexander and Sommer Rater in a 9-0 flurry to take a 15-11 lead at the buzzer.

Brown had the hot hand from beyond the arc in the second quarter for Achille as she made four three-point buckets. The offense of VLA went cold and totaled only eight points as Achille took a 34-19 halftime lead.

Both teams came out of halftime cold as Achille outscored VLA 8-5 in the third stanza.

Two players took over the fourth period setting up their own scoring dual.

For Victory Life, Stinchcomb scored all the points for her team as she put up eight points on the board. And for Achille Alexander hit three buckets for six points.

Alexander led the way for Achille with 21 and Brown put in 15 points.

Boys

It was nip-and-tuck throughout the first half as Victory Life had a small one-point lead at halftime, 32-31.

Victory Life however ran out of gas in the second half and Achille was able to virtually refuel at halftime and pull out the win.

“They started out very well and they work hard for most of the game,” said English. “I think toward the end they got tired a little bit. They’ve just got to fight and box out more.

“But, overall, they worked hard and tried to get the win. We always try to find the open man around the three point line and that went well tonight.”

Both teams traded buckets in the first quarter. For VLA, Ben Groody and Chandler Stampley combined for 16 points, scoring all their team’s points. Stampley hit from beyond the three-point line three times in the period.

Austin McClung and Braiden Williams led Achille. Williams had seven points and McClung put up six as Achille led 18-16.

Neither team could shake the other in the second period, but VLA took the lead from Achille just before halftime.

The VLA offense couldn’t find its shots after halftime and was outscored by Achille, 20-13 in the key third period. McClung and Williams put Achille on their backs with nine points each. Achille led 51-45.

Victory Life Eagles couldn’t find thr spark it had in the first half and had problems putting together needful runs as Achille took home the win.

Top scores for Victory Life were Stampley with 26 and Grody, who finished with 10 points.

McClung scored a game-high 27 points for Achille as Williams was close behind with 26.

Achille’s Braiden Williams goes up against Victory Life defenders for two of his 26 points on this play Tuesday night. Achille rallied in the second half to score a 72-60 win in the battle of Eagles. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_AchilleBoys-22BraidenWilliams2a.jpg Achille’s Braiden Williams goes up against Victory Life defenders for two of his 26 points on this play Tuesday night. Achille rallied in the second half to score a 72-60 win in the battle of Eagles. Photos by Randy Bruce Scarlett Stinchcomb tries to dribble around an Achille defender during Tuesday night’s action at Victory Life. Achille pulled away in the second half for a 52-32 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_VictoryLifeGirls-21ScarlettStinchcomb1a.jpg Scarlett Stinchcomb tries to dribble around an Achille defender during Tuesday night’s action at Victory Life. Achille pulled away in the second half for a 52-32 victory. Photos by Randy Bruce