Southeastern eyes strong second half in GAC race

Coach Darin Grover’s Savage Storm basketballers closed the 2016 portion of the schedule with a 67-53 victory over Rogers State University Monday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The ladies are now 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Great American Conference competition.

The Storm will resume play on January 5, 2017, with a trip to Arkansas Tech, followed by a visit to Harding on January 7 and a journey to Oklahoma Baptist on January 12 before the next home action against Northwestern on January 14 and East Central on January 16.

The Arkansas Tech shootout starts an 18-game conference run that carries to the end of the regular season against Arkansas Tech on February 25 in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Olivia Potter and Katie Webb are each in double figures for the ladies with Rachel Wallace on their heels at 9.25 points per game.

Potter leads the team with 14.875 points per game and 29 of 69 three-pointers for .420 percent while shooting .857 at the free-throw line with 12 of 14.

Webb is scoring 10.75 points and grabbing 7.125 rebounds per game. She has pulled down 57 boards with 15 off the offensive glass. She also leads the team with nine steals and eight blocked shots.

Wallace scored 14 points in the win over Rogers State and is averaging 9.25 points to go with 5.25 rebounds a game with 12 of her 42 boards on the offensive end.

Hunter scores 7.875 points and hauls in 5.125 boards a game while leading the team with 40 assists for five per outing. She has eight steals and shoots .846 from the stripe on 11 of 13.

The Storm average 72 points a game while allowing 71.25 ppg. Rebounds show SE at 43.5 to the opponents’ 45.5 with 106 of 348 boards off the offensive glass. Overall, the ladies are shooting .312 from beyond the arc on 64 of 205 while dishing out 119 assists (14.875 per game) with 42 steals and 19 blocks.

Potter, Webb, Wallace, Hunter and EmEm David have started all eight games with David averaging 6.14 points and 5.37 rebounds a game.

COACH KELLY GREEN’S men go into the break at 4-6 overall and 0-4 in GAC play.

The Storm will join the ladies for the three-game road swing to resume play on January 5.

Anton Cook leads the men with 14 points per game and joins Tyler Lonzie, Nathan Jackson and Kevin Buckingham in twin-figure scoring.

Cook shoots .333 on 19 of 57 trey tries and averages 3.7 rebounds a game.

Lonzie is scoring 10.7 points and leading the team with 7.6 boards per game. A whopping 32 of his 76 rebounds have come off the offensive glass. He also paces the team with 10 blocked shots.

Jackson hits 10.5 points and is second with 5.3 rebounds, 24 of 19 on the offensive end. He also adds 17 assists and 14 steals.

Buckingham scores 10.3 points and grabs 4.9 rebounds a game. He is a .383 shooter from beyond the arc on 18 of 47 while collecting 17 steals and five blocks to go with 15 assists.

Jett Jobe is the lone player to start all 10 games and averages 7.6 ppg. He leads the team with 50 assists for five a game and in steals with 20 total.

The Storm average 70.8 points and allow 68.3 per game. Rebounds show a 40.4 to 35.7 advantage. The team shoots .336 on three-pointers with 73 of 217.

SWITCHING SPORTS and checking your attention span.

Have you been paying attention to the football officiating on the tube?

Maggot gagger is an excellent way to describe some of it.

It seems as if some of those pro guys are trying to work their way up to the Great American Conference. Some of them still have a long trip ahead.

Yes, I know officiating is a truly tough job. These guys, however, signed up for it and they apparently have no trouble taking the pay checks.

Some of those pay checks are mind-boggling. An internet search shows football officials can earn from $2,500 to $3,000 per game. This is a part-time gig.

This is also an internet search.

Officiating sports is a really, really difficult job. The games progress at warp speed and officials are indeed human.

There will absolutely be missed calls. It’s hard to place blame on real people trying to officiate an NFL or NBA game.

Now, however, we have instant replay. Boy, do we have instant replay.

My complaint is the folks handling the replay duties. They sit in a room, out of the weather, to make their judgment calls.

Fans at home see the replays and fans in the stadium see the replays. Fans can see player A taking liberties with player B in front of an official and there will be no call or a botched call.

Those plays are still going faster than politicians’ broken promises. Replay officials can watch in slow motion or even frame-by-frame. Excuses for misses? Pretty darn few.

Then – the folks in the replay booth miss the plays. What the heck are they doing? What are they seeing? We’re told it’s the same replays the fans are watching.

A few calls are overturned. Some seem to take half an hour or so. Some take half an hour or so and do not get overturned.

Progress is a wonderful thing. Be nice to have some of it sometime.

Another internet search failed to turn up salary scales for replay officials.

The one play that may be the most difficult for game officials and is many times called incorrectly per in-game replays fans see is pass interference.

Pass interference is not reviewable. Wherefore art thou, progress?

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern. He currently works in University Communications at Southeastern