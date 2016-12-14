Five Post-Rut Hunting Tips for Buzzer Beater Deer

As Christmas Day starts to approach on the calendar, it’s no secret that the 2016-17 deer hunting campaign is starting to wind down across the Sooner State.

But until the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s current archery season expires on Jan. 15, 2017, there’s still plenty of big buck opportunity left to be discovered by hunters remaining in the chase. (Editor’s Note: And that’s not to mention the state’s Holiday Antlerless deer season that runs from Dec. 16-25 this year.)

As the paper comes out today, if you’ve still got a deer tag burning a hole in your back pocket, then keep these five post-rut hunting ideas in mind between now and the season’s end.

1. Don’t Get Discouraged – Sure, October and November usually get the lion’s share of attention from Oklahoma deer hunters. After all, that’s when the early days of the archery season, the muzzleloader season in late October and the hallowed gun season at the end of November all occur.

But just because the calendar says that it’s mid-December now, that doesn’t mean that your chances to tag a big deer are over with until next fall.

Says who you ask? For one, deer hunting expert Mike Hanback, the popular author of Mike Hanback’s Big Deer blog (www.mikehanback.com) and the host of the Big Deer TV show on Sportsman Channel.

“For the last few years I’ve been telling anyone who would listen that the first weeks of the post-rut, when gnarly old bucks cruise for the last hot does, are prime for trophy hunting,” wrote Hanback a few years ago in an article for Outdoor Life magazine (Deer Hunting Tips: Rattling Research That Will Help You Get Your Buck).

Since Hanback annually kills a handful of big bucks all across the country as he writes and films his TV show – bucks that are tagged from the triple-digit days of the early season to the sub-zero wind-chill days of late season – it pays to heed his advice.

2. Don’t Stop Rattling – While most of us tend to think of rattling as a November deer hunting tactic, it can still work in December too.

“Once the rut starts winding down, it’s a good time to rattle again,” said Realtree Outdoors executive producer and show co-host David Blanton. “A lot of does have come in and out of heat, but the bucks are still aggressive.”

Such thoughts are backed up with biological science too in addition to in the field hunting observations of Blanton and others. That is apparent after a study in South Texas several years ago by wildlife biologist Dr. Mick Hellickson, a survey that found out that the best time to rattle up a wise, old mature buck with a set of rattling horns is in…you guessed it…the post rut.

Which is exactly why you should still have your set of rattling horns, a rattling bag or a synthetic rattling system in hand if you’re up in a treestand over the next week or so.

3. Find the Wintertime Food – As Old Man Winter continues to make his presence felt this month – especially as this weekend’s powerful Arctic front surges south – you’ll want to focus on the whitetail chow hall again, especially places that provide a high calorie meal for local whitetails.

Just across the Red River down in Grayson County, that’s what Robert Taylor did at the end of the season in 2012 when he arrowed one of the largest bucks ever shot in North Texas with any weapon, a giant non-typical buck that scored well north of 215-inches.

The key to Taylor’s hunt — which came on the evening of Dec. 29 as cold weather and the remains of the region’s 2012 White Christmas dotted the landscape — was food.

That food was the combination of a corn feeder and a planted food plot that promised local deer a high caloric intake during the frigid cold snap. That late season banquet table was enough to lure in several does, a good 10-point buck and eventually, the huge bruiser that Taylor ended up shooting.

A similar scenario played into the harvest of another top Boone & Crockett non-typical taken in Grayson County, this time on the final weekend of the 2007 deer season. That’s when Mike Benson of Sherman guarded a food source on a chilly winter’s evening and arrowed a 201 1/8-inch net non-typical that sauntered into bow range on a small food plot.

4. Hunt the Secondary Rut – While the November rut gets all of the hunting headlines in newspapers, magazines, Internet stories and on TV, there is actually another rut for hunters to consider.

And that’s the so-called secondary rut, a phenomenon that occurs in mid to late December when does that weren’t bred in last month’s breeding frenzy actually cycle around into estrous again approximately 28 days later.

While some biologists and hunters roll their eyes at the concept, Dallas hunter Sherman Wyman shrugs his shoulders and points to his wall.

That’s because Wyman capitalized on the secondary rut on Dec. 24, 2005 when he shot a Boone & Crockett Club qualifying non-typical buck that netted 226 4/8-inches. That buck, taken on Wyman’s low-fence ranch not too far to the south of the Red River near Wichita Falls, Texas, was actually pestering a doe fawn coming into estrous.

“I’ve shot a lot of big deer around Christmas time,” said Wyman. “(Up in North Texas), everyone thinks once Thanksgiving or the first of December has come and gone, you’re done.”

Obviously not in Wyman’s mind, especially when he is able to find scrapes that have been reopened; to identify and hunt preferred natural food sources that mature bucks tend to key on; and to be in the woods when late-born fawns come into their first estrous cycle in late December.

5. Keep Punching the Clock – Like a football team scoring late in the fourth quarter to achieve a big win, the whitetail hunting game isn’t over until the law says that it is.

Which means that as long as there is time left in the current season, you should keep going out and punching the clock because you never know what might happen.

That’s what Claremore resident Wade Ward found out five years ago when he persevered to the end and arrowed a net 188 4/8-inch typical buck in Rogers County on Jan. 11, 2011. If you’re keeping score at home, that’s the third biggest typical buck ever recorded in the ODWC’s Cy Curtis Awards program and it came in the final week of the season.

And it’s not the only last second entry into the record books either. Just two days before Christmas on Dec. 23, 1992, Edmond bowhunter Chris Foutz arrowed a net 179 6/8-inch typical in Oklahoma County, a buck that still ranks seventh on the all-time Cy Curtis list.

How many of us would like to have Santa deliver a taxidermy mount like that under the Christmas tree? Most of us, I’m sure.

On the non-typical side of things, huge post-November bucks that have been killed in Oklahoma include the net 238 7/8-inch gun kill taken by Ft. Gibson hunter Ronnie Green in Wagoner County on Dec. 1, 1996. For the record, that giant currently ranks fifth in the Cy Curtis program.

And then there is also the monster non-typical buck that was taken over in Carter County on Dec. 4, 2005 by bowhunter Steve Risinger of Ardmore. That huge buck, which net scores at 231 7/8-inches, still ranks number nine in the all-time Cy Curtis listings.

Closer to home, even Bryan County hunters have gotten into the late season act. That’s evident when you see the Cy Curtis listing of a net 150 2/8-inch typical buck that Durant’s Jeff Gibson tagged on Dec. 31, 1997. And then there’s the net 153 3/8-inch non-typical that Durant’s Douglass Lott arrowed on Dec. 8, 2001. And finally, don’t forget the net 148 6/8-inch typical that Caddo’s David Hodge took with a gun on Dec. 1, 1985.

So what’s the bottom line here? That while the best deer hunting action typically occurs earlier in the season, the arrival of December and January doesn’t mean that all hope is lost either.

Because in some years, the hunting in Oklahoma can be good all the way to the final buzzer.

And if you’re waiting diligently in a treestand, it might mean a deer hunting shot and story that you – and the rest of the Sooner State – will remember for a long time to come.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas