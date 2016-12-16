Area Basketball Roundup

Bennington 58, Coleman 40 (Boys)

In its best offensive performance of the season Bennington built an early lead and then erupted for 35 points in the second half to roll past Class B’s 15th ranked Coleman on the road.

The Bears jumped out to a 14-4 edge after one and led it 23-11 at the halftime break.

Kody Powell finished with a game-high 22 points, 14 of which came after intermission.

Johnny Mays chipped in nine, Joe Rochelle had eight, Tucker McWilliams tossed in five, Andrew McDonald and Josh Rubio scored four each, Austin Malone and Tucker McWilliams accounted for three apiece while Wade Hearod and Keaton Robison both contributed two.

The Bears are off until January 6 when they travel to Mill Creek.

Soper 37, Battiest 27 (Girls)

Soper scored 11 points in the fourth quarter – all at the charity stripe – to hold off a late Battiest challenge.

JaeLeigh Holder was saddled with foul difficulty most of the game but came through with nine of 10 free throws in the final stanza to lead the way for the Lady Bears.

Bayleigh Parker added seven points, Taylor Herndon scored six, Mackenzie Higginbottom had five, Vicky Wolfenbarger chipped in four while Kayla Dennis scored two and Emiley Beaird had one.

Soper 78, Battiest 66 (Boys)

A huge start was the difference for Soper as the Red Bears came out smoking in the first half building a big lead en route to the win.

Soper rolled to a 22-12 advantage after one quarter and was up by a commanding 48-26 margin at the half.

Cage Record, Cody White and Bryce McLemore were the early catalyst as White pumped in nine points in the first eight minutes while Record tossed in 11 in the second stanza while McLemore was contributing nine.

The Red Bears then coasted the second half despite being outscored 40-30.

Record finished with 24 points and White added 23 to lead the way for Soper.

McLemore also reached double figures with 12 as Ethan Bacon scored nine, Jared McDaniel had eight and Tanner Trent totaled two.

Soper will be idle until a January 3 home date against Caddo.

Silo 56, Marietta 44 (Boys)

A 16-2 second quarter flurry by Silo broke open a tight game as the Rebels picked up a solid road victory.

Jake Hamilton paved the way for a well-balanced attack for Silo, finishing with 12 points. Nolan Brister notched 11 and Bryce Brister had 10 to also reach double digits.

The Rebels also got eight points from Dally Cheek, seven by Austin Thomas, six from Patch Hamilton with Jacob Lawless scoring two.

Silo closes out first semester play tonight on the road at Roff.

Colbert 35, Wilson 21 (Girls)

The Colbert Lady Leopards shook off an ice cold start to finish the first semester on a strong note over Wilson.

Colbert managed only two points in the opening quarter and trailed 4-2 before catching fire, especially beyond the three-point arc, by scoring 17 points in the second for a 19-9 halftime lead.

Leigha Brown did most of the damage, canning three treys, while Toree Buck added one three-pointer during the flurry.

Kiana Love topped the scoring charts for the game with 14 points as Brown contributed 11.

Buck added another three-pointer in the second half and finished with eight points while McKenzie Lynn added two.

Colbert will be off for the holidays before returning to action January 3 at home against Victory Life.