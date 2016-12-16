Fast starts propel Tushka by Stringtown

TUSHKA – Fast starts were the story for Tushka Thursday night as the Tigers closed the first semester with convincing wins over Stringtown.

In the girls’ contest the eighth-ranked Lady Tigers yielded just 12 points in the first half and cruised to a 44-26 win to stay unbeaten at 12-0.

The boys contest was much the same story as Tushka rolled to a big lead and coasted home for a 56-32 decision while improving to 10-2.

Tushka will be idle until its own tournament which starts January 5.

Girls

After a tough offensive outing on Tuesday, Lady Tiger scoring stalwart Jaylee Eaves managed just three points again in the opening period against Stringtown.

Eaves found her offensive touch in a huge way in the second quarter however, hitting three treys, four free throws and another bucket on the way to 15 points in the stanza as Tushka pulled away.

Tushka led 13-5 after one period fueled by six points from Grace Wall and then extended the margin to 30-12 at intermission after Eaves got rolling.

Eaves added all nine points for the hosts in the third stanza as they outscored Stringtown 9-2 to carry a commanding 39-14 advantage to the fourth.

Tushka got 27 points from Eaves in the dominant effort. Wall totaled six while Alissa Kindred and Taylor Chambers added four apiece. Michelle Hampton scored three.

Boys

It was all Tushka throughout as the hosts broke out of the gates to a 14-3 edge through one quarter as Marcus Hampton drained a pair of three-pointers and Dillon Mansell scored all six of his points.

The hosts then continued the onslaught with a 20-6 edge in the second stanza with Mason Brinkley sparking that flurry with all seven of his points for the game, including a trey.

Trailing 34-9, Stringtown had a brief run in the third quarter outscoring Tushka 17-10 to cut the deficit to 44-26 but that’s as close as it would get down the stretch.

Hampton finished with 10 points to spur the balanced Tushka offensive attack. Shelby Milam contributed nine, including a three-pointer, while Zac Southerland controlled the paint with eight points and as many rebounds.

Brinkley had seven, Mansell chipped in six while Zach Dill, Conner Sutton and Jacob Spradlin notched four points apiece. Josh Hauff and Tucker Potts each added two.

“It was a solid first half of the year and the boys are doing a great job of fighting to improve every day,” head coach James Pannell said. “We still have a ways to go and need to build off our good start and hopefully be playing our best come playoff time.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Senior Jaylee Eaves erupted for 27 points, including 15 in the second quarter, to lead Tushka by Stringtown, 44-26, and close the first semester with a perfect 12-0 record. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TushkaGirls-11JayleeEaves.jpg Senior Jaylee Eaves erupted for 27 points, including 15 in the second quarter, to lead Tushka by Stringtown, 44-26, and close the first semester with a perfect 12-0 record. Photo by Randy Bruce