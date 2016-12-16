Lions grapplers fall to Sulphur comeback

Durant built a 17-0 lead in dual action Thursday night with Sulphur but watched the Bulldogs rally with fall victories in the final five matches to escape with a 46-32 triumph.

The Lions are now 7-3 in dual competition and will finish out first semester action on Saturday in the Anadarko Tournament.

“We had some kids battling illness and it showed in their performance,” Durant head coach Jim Taylor said. “A lot of our youngsters wrestled really well but some of our older kids made some mistakes at the end and that hurt us pretty bad in the scoring.”

Early on it looked like Durant might run away with the dual win, starting at 120 pounds with a 16-0 technical fall win by freshman Cody Hicks over Sulphur’s Colton Pierce in a match that was stopped midway through the second period.

Fellow freshman Connor Hall followed with a fall victory over the Bulldogs’ John Miller at the 1:18 mark of the third stanza. Parker Fernandez then received a forfeit at 132 pounds to push the Lion lead to 17-0.

Garrett Paris then dropped a hard-fought 13-6 decision to Sulphur’s Ethan Massey at 138 pounds for the Bulldogs’ first points. Ethan Horner lost by fall at 145 but Durant picked up points at 152 pounds when Kash Edwards received a forfeit.

At 160, Nick Whittington battled hard before suffering a fall defeat in the closing second of period number two before the Lions came roaring back with two of the best showings of the night.

In the 170-pound class, Braden Rudolf scored a couple of early takedowns to lead 4-2 after one stanza and 6-4 through two periods before shutting out Trey Kiser in the final frame for a strong 9-4 decision.

One match later at 182 pounds it was Pedro Garcia that got off to a solid start with a 2-1 first period lead, pushed the margin to 8-3 after two stanzas and then pinned Nick Knighten in the third frame to record the victory.

That extended Durant’s advantage to 32-16 but proved to be the Lions’ final win of the dual.

Isaiah Wright, David Gould, Trever Wann, Jared Pierce and Spur Brown each dropped fall verdicts, some in surprising fashion to allow Sulphur to score 30 consecutive points and pick up the team win.

In the early junior high action, Durant notched a 54-27 victory over Sulphur with a comeback of its own.

The Lions trailed 27-18 after 132 pounds but recorded six straight victories, three coming via forfeit and three by fall to finish off the match.

Preston Lewis (98 pounds), Cory Hicks (106 pounds), Tagen Jamison (120 pounds), Alex Jamison (150 pounds), Wyatt Campbell (200 pounds) and Josh McKim (heavyweight) all posted fall victories to lead the charge for Durant.

Bao Nguyen, Fulton Gorges and Naomi Hunter were credited with forfeit wins.

“We leave tomorrow (Friday) for Anadarko and have a scrimmage dual with a good Lake Highlands team from Texas for a tune-up,” Taylor added. “Then we will compete in the tournament on Saturday where everybody should get five matches.”

After the Christmas break the Lions will travel to the always tough McAlester Tournament before returning to dual competition with a district matchup up at Shawnee on Jan. 10.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Durant’s Braden Rudolf works for positioning against Trey Kiser of Sulphur in the 170-pound match Thursday night. Rudolf built an early points lead with a pair of takedowns and outscored Kiser 3-0 in the final period for a 9-4 decision. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BradenRudolf-1.jpg Durant’s Braden Rudolf works for positioning against Trey Kiser of Sulphur in the 170-pound match Thursday night. Rudolf built an early points lead with a pair of takedowns and outscored Kiser 3-0 in the final period for a 9-4 decision. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Pedro Garcia goes for the fall in the third period against Sulphur’s Nick Knighten as referee Joe Daniel watches closely. Garcia scored the pin at 182 pounds to give Durant a 32-16 lead in the dual but the Lions weren’t able to hold on. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PedroGarcia-1.jpg Pedro Garcia goes for the fall in the third period against Sulphur’s Nick Knighten as referee Joe Daniel watches closely. Garcia scored the pin at 182 pounds to give Durant a 32-16 lead in the dual but the Lions weren’t able to hold on. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat