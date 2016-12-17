Rock Creek wins showdown with Caddo

BOKCHITO – A showdown of arguably the two hottest teams in Bryan County lived up to its billing for two quarters Friday night as Rock Creek and Caddo battled to a 30-30 deadlock.

The 11th ranked Mustangs flexed their defensive muscle in the third quarter however, taking command on the way to a 64-54 win, which should solidify their position as the possible number one seed in next month’s Bryan County Tournament.

In the girls game, Rock Creek rallied from four points down in the final two minutes and got a game-winning trey from Michaela Stinson with seven seconds left for a thrilling 54-51 triumph.

Both teams are off until after Christmas break with Caddo resuming play January 3 at Soper while Rock Creek will be idle until facing Talihina in the opening round of the power-packed Kingston New Years Classic on January 5.

Girls

Caddo dominated the offensive glass, getting numerous putback and second shot opportunities throughout, but the Lady Bruins had difficulty even buying a point blank basket at times.

Rock Creek took advantage of the shooting woes to finish the opening stanza on a 9-2 run spurred by eight first quarter points by Stinson to grab a 14-7 lead.

The Lady Mustangs pushed the margin to as much as 11 after the first of three Lainey Jestis treys in the game but Caddo came storming back, cashing in seven Rock Creek turnovers.

Sophomore Brittney Miller finally got a putback attempt tof fall and added another layup following a steal to ignite a 13-2 Lady Bruins flurry as they knotted the score at 23 on another follow shot from Kacie Clower.

A Jestis three-pointer staked Rock Creek to a slim 26-25 halftime advantage despite an Alli Adair basket in the closing seconds.

Caddo began to assert itself in the third frame, building as much as a six-point lead after two Clower buckets and a Tanna Hightower trey.

Stinson provided the answer for Rock Creek, reeling off five consecutive points as the Lady Mustangs closed the quarter on a 14-4 burst to regain the lead at 44-40.

Another Stinson three with 6:46 remaining advanced the lead back to six for Rock Creek, which then went scoreless for more than four and a half minutes as Caddo scored 10 straight points.

Adair was the catalyst with seven of those, including a pair of free throws which made it 51-47.

The hosts would not fold under the pressure however with Hannah Heflin scoring on a layup with 2:11 left to end the drought. Macy Converse added her only points of the game with a bucket off a beautiful Jordan Nelson assist one minute later to tie the game at 51.

Stinson had a steal but missed a free throw for the lead at the 52-second mark but Adair was unable to convert on the other end for Caddo with a close range shot on the following possession.

That set the stage for the final sequence as the Lady Mustangs passed the ball around the perimeter before Stinson drained the 20-footer from the right wing.

Caddo rushed the ball up the floor and Adair got a desperation heave up that was on line but fell just short as time expired.

Stinson poured in 25 points to lead the charge for the Lady Mustangs, including 17 after intermission.

“They just killed us on the offensive glass,” Rock Creek head coach Wade Johnson said. “They had 11 points in the first half straight off offensive rebounds and probably had at least that many in the third quarter.

“Stinson came up big for us offensively with 25 points and Lainey Jestis hit some big threes for us. I thought our halfcourt defense was pretty good, especially limiting Adair. Luckily they didn’t convert several of those offensive rebounds into points or we would have been in trouble. I was really pleased with our effort though, especially after we got down by four late. We got a couple of big stops on defense.”

Jestis added nine for Rock Creek while Hannah Heflin chipped in eight. Brittany Farrington and Teeronie McCann notched four apiece while Nelson and Converse scored two each.

In addition to the tough shooting from the field, Caddo was also hurt by its free throw shooting as the Lady Bruins left plenty of points on the table in the opening half, hitting just one of nine charity tosses. Those numbers improved to eight of 10 after intermission.

Clower paced three Caddo players in double figures with 14 points. Adair finished with 13 and Miller chipped in 12.

The Lady Bruins also got six points from Hightower as well as Kynsey Dixon.

Boys

Caddo entered Friday’s contest on an eight-game winning streak while the host Mustangs were winners of 10 of 11 with the only loss coming to Class 2A top-rated Wright City.

A back-and-forth first half set the tone as neither team gave an inch.

The Bruins had the upper hand through much of the first period, building an early 9-4 advantage fueled by transition baskets from Kaden Johnson and Lance Minyard.

Back-to-back Darian James field goals narrowed the gap for Rock Creek but Caddo closed the quarter with a 19-15 lead after Daniel Stone’s conventional three-point play with less than a second remaining.

Rock Creek turned up the defensive pressure in the second stanza, scoring three straight possessions off Caddo turnovers.

The Bruins stemmed the tide however as Stone hit two straight shots inside and Johnson pumped in five consecutive points in the closing minute to give Caddo a brief 30-28 lead, which was erased on Karson Dry’s putback just before the horn.

Rock Creek came out the second half with more defensive intensity, showing why they are expected to be a major contender for the Bryan County title in just over a month.

Lightning-quick Sam Roper proved to be the catalyst, forcing the Bruins out of their comfort zone offensively with in-your-face pressure.

That’s also when senior Shacona Vandenburg began to take control in the paint, scoring three consecutive trips down the floor to help the Mustangs to a 42-35 lead midway through the quarter.

Davis Rogers then came off the bench for Rock Creek and caught fire, canning three key treys from long range to push the Mustangs to a commanding 53-41 edge.

“We came out with a different focus and energy level in the third quarter,” Rock Creek head coach Rob Frederick commented. “We have worked on increasing pressure when people start to get in a rhythm and we had to do something to get the momentum in our favor because they were getting all the looks they wanted in the first half.

“We really made them uncomfortable on the offensive end of the floor and that was the key. Give Caddo credit though. They showed a lot of toughness for a young team to battle back the way they did.”

Following a pair of Garrett McMichael free throws for Caddo to start the fourth, Rock Creek came alive with another burst to take the lead to as much as 17 at 62-45.

The Bruins hung tough though keyed by a pair of Johnson three-pointers to cut the deficit to 10 before running out of time.

Vandenburg had a terrific performance inside for Rock Creek, finishing with a game-high 23 points along with 11 rebounds. Rogers poured in 14 points, including four treys for the game.

The Mustangs also picked up eight points from James, six by Dry with a pair of threes and five by Christian McGowen. Austin Green notched four points as Brock Allen and Roper added two apiece.

Johnson and Stone tied for team-high honors with 14 points each for Caddo. Garrett McMichael contributed 11 while Gage McMichael had eight, K.W. Adair scored five and Minyard wrapped up with two points.

“Shacona (Vandenburg) played really well for us tonight,” Frederick added. “We challenged him this week and he came out a lot tougher inside and finished at the basket a lot better.

“Davis Rogers really gave us a spark off the bench as well. He hit three big treys at the end of the third quarter that really changed the game.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Rock Creek’s Karson Dry drives past Caddo defenders Garrett McMichael and K.W. Adair on this play Friday night. Dry scored six points for the Mustangs as they broke a halftime deadlock on the way to a 64-54 Bryan County Conference win over Caddo. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_KarsonDry.jpg Rock Creek’s Karson Dry drives past Caddo defenders Garrett McMichael and K.W. Adair on this play Friday night. Dry scored six points for the Mustangs as they broke a halftime deadlock on the way to a 64-54 Bryan County Conference win over Caddo. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Caddo junior Tanna Hightower goes up for a shot against Rock Creek defenders during Friday night’s contest. Hightower notched six points but the Lady Bruins were unable to hold onto a late lead, falling to the Lady Mustangs, 54-51. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Tanna-Hightower.jpg Caddo junior Tanna Hightower goes up for a shot against Rock Creek defenders during Friday night’s contest. Hightower notched six points but the Lady Bruins were unable to hold onto a late lead, falling to the Lady Mustangs, 54-51. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Senior Shacona Vandenburg found room to manuever inside against a trio of Caddo Bruins, including Matthew Jenkins (40). Vandenburg exploded for 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds while sparking Rock Creek to a solid 64-54 victory to improve to 11-1 on the season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ShaconaVandenburg.jpg Senior Shacona Vandenburg found room to manuever inside against a trio of Caddo Bruins, including Matthew Jenkins (40). Vandenburg exploded for 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds while sparking Rock Creek to a solid 64-54 victory to improve to 11-1 on the season. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat

Stinson trey lifts Lady Mustangs