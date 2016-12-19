Durant Elks Lodge holds Hoop Shoot

The Durant Elks Lodge hosted its annual Hoop Shoot on December 10 at the Durant Middle School gymnasium.

It was the culmination of weeks of competition as over 1,600 boys and girls participated in qualifying shoot-offs at their schools. The top 70 shooters from across the area qualified.

First place winners of each age group during the competition advance to the Oklahoma Southeastern District Shoot-off, which this year will be held January 14 at the Durant Middle School.

Other lodge winners from Ada, McAlester, Okmulgee and Shawnee will all be competing against the Durant area champions.

Winners from the Southeast District will advance to the state Hoop Shoot to be held February 4 in Tulsa.

Age 8-9 Girls winners were (from left): Victory Life’s Amaris Grody (1st), Caddo’s Ava Self (2nd) and Coleman’s Raylee Holder (3rd). http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_5.jpg Age 8-9 Girls winners were (from left): Victory Life’s Amaris Grody (1st), Caddo’s Ava Self (2nd) and Coleman’s Raylee Holder (3rd). Submitted photos Age 8-9 Boys winners were (from left): Durant Intermediate’s Kolton Horton (1st), Calera’s Fenix Vanderburg (2nd) and Victory Life’s Landon Rustin (3rd). http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_6.jpg Age 8-9 Boys winners were (from left): Durant Intermediate’s Kolton Horton (1st), Calera’s Fenix Vanderburg (2nd) and Victory Life’s Landon Rustin (3rd). Submitted photos Age 12-13 Boys winners were (from left): Silo’s Kaden Huddleston (3rd), Rock Creek’s Carter Parker (2nd) and Coleman’s Jeremyah Hamilton (1st). http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_1.jpg Age 12-13 Boys winners were (from left): Silo’s Kaden Huddleston (3rd), Rock Creek’s Carter Parker (2nd) and Coleman’s Jeremyah Hamilton (1st). Submitted photos Age 12-13 Girls winners were (from left): Victory Life’s McCayla Taylor (1st), Silo’s Tiani Ellison (2nd) and Rock Creek’s Harley Anguiano (3rd). http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_2.jpg Age 12-13 Girls winners were (from left): Victory Life’s McCayla Taylor (1st), Silo’s Tiani Ellison (2nd) and Rock Creek’s Harley Anguiano (3rd). Submitted photos Age 10-11 Boys winners were (from left): Silo’s Caleb Cummins (2nd), Victory Life’s Cason Taylor (1st) and Caney’s Carson Culbreath (3rd). http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_3.jpg Age 10-11 Boys winners were (from left): Silo’s Caleb Cummins (2nd), Victory Life’s Cason Taylor (1st) and Caney’s Carson Culbreath (3rd). Submitted photos Age 10-11 Girls winners were (from left): Caddo’s Kennedy Weaver (3rd), Rock Creek’s Emily Robinson (2nd) and Calera’s Macy Strahan (1st). http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_4.jpg Age 10-11 Girls winners were (from left): Caddo’s Kennedy Weaver (3rd), Rock Creek’s Emily Robinson (2nd) and Calera’s Macy Strahan (1st). Submitted photos