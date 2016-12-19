Three Weeks of Bowl Mania Starts Today

Remember the good old days when we had the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl?

Those were the days of fewer divorces because of viewing habits of husbands. It even gave us time to visit the toilet bowl.

Gird your loins, ladies. The 2016 version of our bowls running over is upon us.

Much like the presidential election, if one checks enough internet sites one finds differing accounts of bowl games. Forty-one is the most commonly found number, but that may not take into account the AFR Celebration Bowl.

You know, of course, AFR stands for Air Force Reserve and this bowl traces its roots all the way back to 2015. It’s listed to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, on ABC.

The game is played in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta and features North Carolina Central and Grambling State. I was unable to locate the payout.

This is a matchup between the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference), but you already knew that.

Happy viewing.

JUST SO YOU KNOW …

We’re all about taking care of one’s self esteem, so we have 17 teams in the playoffs boasting 6-6 records. The message seems to be that all one should strive to do is break even. Don’t worry about winning records or building character and incidental stuff like that.

Got a note from the Durant Democrat sports editor Kevin Farr that Baylor won its first six games this season, then lost its last six. You guessed it – Baylor is playing in the Cactus Bowl, sponsored by Motel 6.

Since bowl games were supposed to be rewards for outstanding achievements, we have one team with a 6-7 record, two teams at 5-7 and six teams at 7-5.

Bowl season means big bucks for teams and schools. For instance, the Citrus Bowl pays out $8,883,996 to LSU (7-4) and Louisville (9-3).

The Miami Beach Bowl with Tulsa (9-3) and Central Michigan (6-6) pays out $100,000. Right, one-hundred-thousand dollars. Teams shouldn’t lose more than a million or so for the privilege of participating.

The Orange, Peach, Fiesta, Cotton, Rose and Sugar are unlisted because the payoff comes from the playoff pool and right now we know as much about that as we do about our very own constitution, which is going to last a long time since it’s so seldom used.

The NCAA championship game between Peach and Fiesta winners is set for Monday, January 9. You can bet the payoff will more than double your yearly salary.

THE BOWL SCHEDULE …

Saturday, December 17

11 a.m. – Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl, Atlanta, Georgia; North Carolina Central (9-2) vs. Grambling State (10-1), ABC

1 p.m. – Gildan New Mexico Bowl, $1,100,000, Albuquerque; UTSA (6-6) vs. New Mexico (8-4), ESPN

2:30 p.m. – Las Vegas Bowl, $2,500,000, Las Vegas, Nevada; San Diego State (10-3) vs. Houston (9-3), ABC

4:30 p.m. – AutoNation Cure Bowl, $652,000, Orlando, Florida; UCF (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), CBSSN

4:30 p.m. – Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, $200,000, Montgomery, Alabama; Toledo (9-3) vs. Appalachian State (9-3), ESPN

8 p.m. – R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, $925,000, New Orleans, Louisiana; Southern Miss (6-6) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6), ESPN

Monday, December 19

1:30 p.m. – Miami Beach Bowl, $100,000, Miami, Florida; Tulsa (9-3) vs. Central Michigan (6-6), ESPN

Tuesday, December 20

6 p.m. – Boca Raton Bowl, $800,000, Boca Raton, Florida; Memphis (8-4) vs. Western Kentucky (10-3), ESPN

Wednesday, December 21

8 p.m. – San Diego County CU Poinsettia Bowl, $810,000, San Diego, California; Brigham Young (8-4) vs. Wyoming (8-5), ESPN

Thursday, December 22

6 p.m. — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, $950,000, Boise, Idaho; Colorado State (7-5) vs. Idaho (8-4), ESPN

Friday, December 23

12 noon – Popeyes Bahamas Bowl, $200,000, Nassau, Bahamas; Old Dominion (9-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5), ESPN

3:30 p.m. – Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, $1,767,000, Fort Worth, Texas; Navy (9-4) vs. Louisiana Tech (8-5), ESPN

7 p.m. – Dollar General Bowl, $1,500,000, Mobile, Alabama; Ohio (8-5) vs. Troy (9-3), ESPN

Saturday, December 24

7 p.m. – Hawaii Bowl, $1,000,000, Honolulu, Hawaii; MTSU (8-4) vs. Hawaii (6-7), ESPN

Monday, December 26

10 a.m. – St. Petersburg Bowl, $1,300,000, St. Petersburg, Florida; Mississippi State (5-7) vs. Miami, Ohio (6-6), ESPN

1:30 p.m. – Quick Lane Bowl, $1,450,000, Detroit, Michigan; Maryland (6-6) vs. Boston College (6-6), ESPN

4 p.m. – Camping World Independence Bowl, $1,466,200, Shreveport, Louisiana; North Carolina State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), ESPN-2

Tuesday, December 27

11 a.m. – Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, $1,667,000, Dallas, Texas; Army (7-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), ESPN

2:30 p.m. – Military Bowl, $2,200,000, Annapolis, Maryland; Wake Forest (6-6) vs. Temple (10-3), ESPN

6 p.m. – National Funding Holiday Bowl, $5,930,000, San Diego, California; Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), ESPN

9:15 p.m. – Motel 6 Cactus Bowl, $2,000,000, Phoenix, Arizona; Baylor (6-6) vs. Boise State (10-2), ESPN

Wednesday, December 28

1 p.m. – New Era Pinstripe Bowl, $4,100,000, Bronx, New York; Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), ESPN

4:30 p.m. – Russell Athletic Bowl, $5,600,000, Orlando, Florida; Miami, Florida (8-4) vs. West Virginia (10-2), ESPN

7:30 p.m. – Foster Farms Bowl, $2,584,286, Santa Clara, California; Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), FOX

8 p.m. – AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl, $6,100,000, Houston, Texas; Kansas State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (8-4), ESPN

Thursday, December 29

1 p.m. – Birmingham Bowl, $2,025,000, Birmingham, Alabama; USF (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), ESPN

4:30 p.m. – Belk Bowl, $4,560,060, Charlotte, North Carolina; Virginia Tech (9-4) vs. Arkansas (7-5), ESPN

8 p.m. – Valero Alamo Bowl, $7,575,000, San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), ESPN

Friday, December 30

11 a.m. – AutoZone Liberty Bowl, $4,550,000, Memphis, Tennessee; TCU (6-6) vs. Georgia (7-5), ESPN

1 p.m. – Hundai Sun Bowl, $3,220,744, El Paso, Texas; North Carolina (8-4) vs. Stanford (9-3), CBS

2:30 p.m. – Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, $5,575,000, Nashville, Tennessee; Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), ESPN

4:30 p.m. – Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, $155,820, Tucson, Arizona; South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), Campus Insiders

7 p.m. – Capital One Orange Bowl, $playoff pool, Miami Gardens, Florida; Florida State (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), ESPN

Saturday, December 31

10 a.m. – Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl, $8,883,996, Orlando, Florida; LSU (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), ABC

10 a.m. – Taxslayer Bowl, $3,383,760, Jacksonville, Florida; Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), ESPN

2 p.m. – Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (playoff semifinal), $playoff pool, Atlanta, Georgia; Alabama (13-0) vs. Washington (12-1), ESP;

6 p.m. — Playstation Fiesta Bowl (playoff semifinal), $playoff pool, Glendale, Arizona; Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio State (11-1), ESPN

Monday, January 2

12 noon – Goodyear Cotton Bowl, $playoff pool, Arlington, Texas; Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), ESPN

12 noon – Outback Bowl, $6,443,520, Tampa, Florida; Iowa (8-4) vs. Florida (8-4), ABC

4 p.m. – Rose Bowl, $playoff pool, Pasadena, California; Southern California (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), ESPN

7:30 p.m. – Allstate Sugar Bowl, $playoff pool, New Orleans, Louisiana; Oklahoma University (10-2) vs. Auburn (8-4), ESPN

Monday, January 9

7:30 p.m. – CFP Championship game, $playoff pool, Tampa, Florida; winner Peach Bowl vs. winner Fiesta Bowl, ESPN

IF YOU’VE READ this far, you might want to consider a lifestyle change.

In case you’re wondering, my highly unofficial count shows ESPN carrying 33 bowl games. ABC has three, Fox one, ESPN-2 has one, CBS one, CBSSN one and Campus Insiders one.

I had never heard of Campus Insiders.

No more recounts, but I believe Russia is behind the proliferation of bowl games in America in an effort to undermine our national vigilance and leave an opening for an invasion when we’re all red-eyed and wrung-out.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern. He currently works in University Communications at Southeastern