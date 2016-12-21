Last Minute Outdoor Gift Ideas

As old St. Nick fires up his sleigh and puts the finishing touches on this year’s Christmas gifts, what can you do if there is an outdoorsman on your list and there remains a gift bag or a box yet to be filled?

With that question in mind, here are five last minute gift suggestions and a whole lot of stocking stuffer ideas, all listed below:

1. Bowtech and Mathews Bows – If you’ve got a bowhunter on your list, a visit to Big O’s Archery Shop in Sherman is in order this week. Why? Because the new 2017 bow models are coming out, a list that includes the new Bowtech Reign, the Mathews Halon 32, the Mathews Avail (for lady hunters) and the Mathews Stoke (for youth hunters). If a new bow is a little much, broadheads, arrows and hunting accessories are always a good idea along with Sitka Gear clothing and Danner, LaCrosse and Muck brand boots. Big O’s also sells the Covert Code Black 12.0 trail camera, a game camera that uses wireless technology and a Smartphone App. These gifts – and gift certificates – are all available at Big O’s in Sherman (1520 Texoma Parkway.

2. Big Shooter Buck Archery Target – Found locally at the Orscheln store located at 2424 W. Main St. in Durant, this archery deer 3-D target, which sells for approximately $99.99, simulates a 125-inch Pope & Young class whitetail buck. Standing at 33-inches tall (at the shoulders) and with a good size target insert, this target will take plenty of arrow impacts from field points, broadheads and expandables.

3. Browning Trail Cameras – A late comer to the trail camera game, I’ve caught up fast using Browning Trail Camera products like the Strike Force XV ($129.99); the Recon Force ($149.99); and the Spec Ops Platinum ($179.99). Easy to set up, simple to use and rugged enough to shake off months of variable Red River Valley weather, I’ve been impressed with Browning cameras thus far. With solid images, full HD video capabilities and even audio opportunities, these are dependable units that will help the bowhunter on your list get a leg up on the big bucks roaming their hunting ground. To purchase a Browning Trail Camera, visit your local deer hunting supply store (Academy, Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops or Dick’s Sporting Goods) or visit www.browningtrailcameras.com.

4. Knives of Alaska Whitetail Hunter – Every bowhunter needs a good knife and Charles Allen’s Knives of Alaska are simply the best. Locally based at the North Texas Regional Airport industrial complex near Denison, the company offers the KOA Trekker Series Whitetail Hunter, a hunting knife currently retailing for $89.99. With a variety of handle options – including a SureGrip coating – this is a knife that will last for years to come. For information, visit the KOA company’s location at 3100 Airport Drive in Denison, check out their Web site at www.knivesofalaska.com or call them directly at (903) 786-7366.

5. Rods and Reels – For the bass angler on your list, how about a Lew’s Mach 1 baitcasting reel ($104.99)? If Lew’s isn’t the brand that your angler prefers, how about a Duckett 320 Series Low Profile reel ($189.99), a H2O Xpress Menace reel (normally $99.99 at Academy, now on sale for $49.99), a Shimano Caenan 150AHG reel ($99.99), a Abu Garcia Orra SX reel ($99.99) or a Quantum Team KVD High Speed reel ($79.99)? In terms of rods to put those reels on, a number of options exist with companies like Duckett Fishing, Quantum, Daiwa, Denali, All Star, Lew’s, H2O Xpress, Shimano and Abu Garcia. To find such gear, visit Academy, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dave’s Ski & Tackle, Gander Mountain and Walmart among others.

Now that the bigger gift ideas are out of the way, how about a few stocking stuffer ideas?

For the bass fisherman on your list, it’s always hard to beat a YETI Tumbler to carry around your favorite beverage. Lures are always good stocking stuffer ideas, baits that include squarebill crankbaits; diving crankbaits (shallow, medium and deep diving); suspending jerkbaits; spinnerbaits; jigs; topwater baits; and of the bait that is taking the nation by storm, the Whopper Plopper. Bags of soft plastics can be good choices as can spools of monofilament, fluorocarbon and braided line. Buffs (fabric neck and head coverings to protect against sunburn) are good choices along with smaller items like Gamakatsu soft plastic hooks, line clippers, reel oil and hook sharpeners. To find such stocking stuffers, visit Academy, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dave’s Ski & Tackle, Gander Mountain and Walmart.

If a duck hunter is on your list, give consideration to the following ideas (found at such stores as Walmart, Academy, Gander Mountain, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Orscheln’s, etc.): a YETI Tumbler or YETI Rambler thermos; Primos High Roller Whistle Duck Call; a Sure-Shot Game Calls Yentzen One duck call; duck call lanyards; fleece gloves; face masks; a game-hauler/duck strap; boxes of #2 shot, three-inch non-toxic shotgun shell loads by Winchester, Remington, Federal and/or HEVI-Shot; a camouflage floating shotgun case; a 60-count container of Rem Oil towlettes; a gift certificate for a new pair of chest waders or a new duck hunting shotgun; a gift certificate to hunt with a local guide like J.J. Kent (903) 271-5524; and finally, a year’s membership to Ducks Unlimited ($35 per year, a price that includes a subscription to DU’s colorful magazine – for information, visit www.ducks.org).

For the bowhunter on your list, stocking stuffer ideas include the following items (at stores like Walmart, Orscheln’s and Big O’s Archery): arrow pullers; treestand bow holders; EZ Climb treesteps; a bow hoist rope; SD cards for trail cameras; SD card carrying cases; headlamps; small flashlights; toboggans; bow stabilizers; bow releases; and even a limb saw or tree saw.

Hopefully these ideas will help St. Nicholas finish off the holiday shopping just in time for this weekend’s arrival of Christmas Day.

And with that, as your family prepares to gather around the tree and see what Santa has left behind, let me take this time to wish you and all of those dear to you a very merry Christmas.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas