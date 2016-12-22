Lions adapting to inexperience and injury

It’s been a mixed bag for Durant high school basketball in the pre-Christmas schedule.

The holiday break couldn’t have come at a better time for Phil Daniel. His 2-4 Lady Lions need some time to get healthy after several key injuries early in the season. The bad luck started in the second round of the Lion Classic when guard Haley Morgan was run over on several different occasions by overly aggressive guards from Springdale, Arkansas.

Morgan drew the charge on the final bolt to the basketball. But, she was banged up and had to the leave the game with an arm injury. The sophomore, who has taken over the playmaking duties due to the transfer of Bre Evans, missed the second half of that game along with the next two games.

Then, Daniel saw two starters go down in practice the day before his squad was to travel to Ardmore to meet the Lady Tigers.

“Hannah Hime and Breanna Simmons both rolled ankles,” Daniel said. “It happened on the last drill of the day. Hannah went up and came down on Breanna. She twisted her ankle and Breanna, trying to avoid stepping on her foot, twisted hers.” Daniel, the longtime prep coach, said he doesn’t ever remember seeing that happen at the very end of a workout.

So, Hime joined Morgan on the bench for the road date at Ardmore. Simmons was a game time decision and gutted it out scoring a team-high 16 points. The Lady Tigers, up by 11 at intermission, piled it on in the second half downing shorthanded Durant 75-37.

Simmons has been the Lady Lions most consistent scorer averaging 17.3 points a game. Tristan Hamilton, who scored 20 in the DHS tourney win over Southeast, is averaging a little more than eight points an outing.

The Durant boys have moved up two spots, to number 15, in this week’s Class 5A poll at ossaarankings.com. That despite entering the break with three straight losses.

To be fair, all three of the setbacks were to rated teams. Yukon is 14 in 6A. Ardmore is tabbed 13 in 5A and Hugo is up to 10th in Class 3A.

So far, Lion senior Taylor Cox has carried the scoring load. The slashing, penetrating guard who can step back and knock down the trey is averaging 25 points a game. Cox poured in 31 in the Christmas sendoff game at Ardmore which ended in a 76-66 loss that went down to the final minutes. He has also been a free throw machine connecting on 17-23 during the loss to the Tigers.

Getting some offensive help for Cox will be a key for Durant in the second half of the season. Senior wing Wes Engle could be the guy to supply some extra scoring. Engle averages just under ten points a game mostly from beyond the arc.

With the graduation of Alex Steve, DHS head coach Aaron George had a big spot to fill in the paint. Brady Nichols, a 6-4 pitcher on the Lion baseball team, is working his way into becoming a rebounding and scoring contributor. Nichols is currently averaging around six points a game and is the team leader in dragging down boards averaging around eight per game.

Sophomore Cade Buchanan is also becoming a force. The sturdy 6-3 football quarterback scored ten points in the Yukon game and isn’t afraid to mix it up with taller and bigger opponents. Another scrapper inside has been 6-3 senior Tanner Davidson who seems to always be around the basket fighting for boards and loose balls.

Durant resumes the basketball season January 3 at Atoka.

Zalenski close to cutting the Cord at Harding

Durant 2011 graduate Cordell Zalenski finished up his college football career playing for Great American Conference champ Harding. The Bison advanced to the national quarterfinals in Division II before losing to eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State.

A 6-2, 270, defensive end, Zalenski picked up a couple of impressive honors his senior year in Searcy, Arkansas. He was selected academic all-American by CoSIDA. It’s the national organization for collegiate sports information directors.

In addition, Zalenski, who is majoring in Accounting, was picked to be one of 156 national semifinalists for the prestigious 2016 William V. Campbell Trophy. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation and is prominently displayed inside its official home at the New York Athletic Club. The same venue where the Heisman trophy resides.

Congratulations to Cord from the guy that enjoyed calling your Lion games on the radio.

Never too early to talk baseball

Durant’s 2017 baseball schedule includes a rather long road trip. The Lions have set a spring break excursion to Pensacola, Florida to play in the Tate High School tournament. DHS will be in the Sunshine State from March 13-17. The Lions home opener will be a showdown versus Piedmont on March 3 and the Wildcats and Duncan on March 4.

For the first time in several years, the Durant baseball team will not play in the Nike Pro Nine tournament at Owasso. In addition to the Florida trip, the Lions will play in tournaments at Piedmont and McAlester.

That’s enough for now. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all.

Jim Reagan is the Sports Director at KSEO/KLBC Radio in Durant