Jackson visits Boys & Girls Club

Mixed Martial Arts champ and Durant High graduate Damon Jackson took a little time out of his fight preparations this week to make several public appearances in Durant.

Jackson’s next bout in the octagon is scheduled for Friday, January 13 when he faces veteran Charles Cheeks III out of Houston at the Bomb Factory in Dallas on AXS TV.

His local stops included a Wednesday visit with approximately local children at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. He even signed some autographs and put on a small exhibition of a few moves much to the kids’ delight.

“It was great,” Jackson commented. “I don’t get to do appearances like that enough. I want to try and make more appearances and give back to the community. I know the kids like to hear a good story.

It’s really cool when young kids are tuned in to what you have to say. It makes me feel good to show them how hard work pays off. If I can give them a positive message that’s what I want to do.”

The former Durant All-Stater is not very much removed from his last fight just a couple months ago, but he doesn’t see that being much of a problem.

Soon after he turned professional, Jackson saw action pretty quickly with four fights in his first 12 months of competition so it’s not foreign territory.

“I got used to fairly quick turnarounds with my early fights professionally,” he added. “I just have to put recovery time into account to make sure I am ready and prepared for the next fight.

“I’m just trying to get back on a winning streak, keep showing improvement and make the fights as exciting as possible.”

In Cheeks, Jackson faces an opponent that has even more experience in the octagon than he does.

The Houston fighter has an 11-5 professional record and has won his last two fights. He posted a submission victory over Justin Reiswerg on June 17 after topping David Armas by a unanimous decision just a month earlier on May 13. His only loss this year came via decision against Rey Trujillo on January 22.

Jackson enters with a 10-1-1 record. He recorded a unanimous decision win over Levi Mowles in his last fight on October 14 also at the Bomb Factory. Mowles was a late replacement opponent after his scheduled title match had to be scrapped due to injury.

His only other fight this year was his final in UFC in which he battled Levan Makashvili to a controversial majority draw.

Unlike his most recent foe, Cheeks possesses a lot of the same type of wrestling background as Jackson, which shouldn’t bring many surprises. He also didn’t start quite as early training for the upcoming fight as he did his last one.

“Cheeks is a different style fighter than last guy I fought,” the Durant native commented. “He has more of a wrestling background and wants to go to the ground more, which I am used to. He is very explosive in his lower body though.

“I probably started training too early for my last fight. Waited a little while longer this time and hopefully will be peaking at right time. I haven’t really changed up my game plan much at all with my strong wrestling background. That’s always #1 on my list. I’d like to perform a little better and get the finish quicker than going to a decision.”

Jackson was hoping to be in a title fight this time around by the combining of promotions RFA Fighting and Legacy caused a unification bout to be held between the champions of the two for the new Legacy Fighting Alliance championship.

The Durant native has been promised a title shot against the winner in 2017 with a victory in his upcoming fight.

“LFA is a really good promotion and place to get you prepared for the UFC,” Jackson stated. “I know I can compete with the UFC guys, I just wasn’t totally prepared all the way around the first time. I am using this opportunity to my advantage to eventually get back up there. Right now I just want to go out and compete every time out to the best of my ability.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Jackson demonstrates a few MMA moves against the Boys & Girls Club staff member Keaghan Artzaban much to the delight of the kids in attendance. The Durant High graduate made several promotional appearances while in Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JacksonDemo2.jpg Jackson demonstrates a few MMA moves against the Boys & Girls Club staff member Keaghan Artzaban much to the delight of the kids in attendance. The Durant High graduate made several promotional appearances while in Durant. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Durant native Damon Jackson talks to a large group of youngsters about hard work and dedication among other topics during his visit to the Durant Boys & Girls Club this week. Jackson took time out from preparations for his next MMA fight on January 13 to make several public appearances in town. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JacksonTalk.jpg Durant native Damon Jackson talks to a large group of youngsters about hard work and dedication among other topics during his visit to the Durant Boys & Girls Club this week. Jackson took time out from preparations for his next MMA fight on January 13 to make several public appearances in town. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Former Durant All-State wrestler Damon Jackson signs autographs while chatting with local youngsters at the Durant Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday afternoon. Jackson, who is now a MMA fighter, will have his next bout on January 13 in Dallas. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JacksonSigns2.jpg Former Durant All-State wrestler Damon Jackson signs autographs while chatting with local youngsters at the Durant Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday afternoon. Jackson, who is now a MMA fighter, will have his next bout on January 13 in Dallas. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat

MMA fighter prepping for next bout January 13