SE players named to Hansen Super Team

Postseason honors continued to roll in this week for the Southeastern Savage Storm football team with four players selected on the prestigious Don Hansen All-Region Super Team.

The Don Hansen selections include all Division II players from the central region of the country.

Southeastern kicker Joel Carlos and defensive back Raheem Wilson were both picked for the prestigious first team while running back Ronnie Green was a second team choice with defensive tackle Demarius Lavender selected for the third team.

The four Savage Storm stalwarts were each All Great American Conference choices as well.

Carlos was a solid choice for the top kicker spot on the Super Team after a terrific season in which he was nearly automatic.

The sophomore kicker was nearly automatic, connecting on over 88 percent of his field goal attempts with 15 of 17. That mark included hitting his final 13 tries of the season successfully with a long of 42 yards.

He also proved to be a major weapon on field position as a punter with 42 punts for a 40.2 average on the season. He had six kicks carry more than 50 yards with another 13 downed inside the opponents’ 20 yard line.

Wilson has already racked up numerous other awards following a fabulous senior season in the Southeastern secondary. He was recently named a D2CCA All American in addition to being a finalist for the illustrious Cliff Harris Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive back.

In 11 games this year, Wilson recorded five interceptions, 47 tackles (including four for losses), one fumble recovery and broke up 19 passes.

His numbers as a four-year starter were staggering, including a school record 18 career interceptions. He also compiled 181 tackles.

Green meanwhile put on a dynamic show throughout the season as a member as one of the most dynamic backfield combinations in the country (along with fellow senior Devlon Wortham).

Both he and Wortham eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau with Green leading the squad with 1,226 yards on 216 carries. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry and more than 111 yards on the ground per contest. His nine touchdowns were second only to Wortham.

Green rushed for 121 yards or more in four of his final six games of the season, including a career-best 220 yards against Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He finished the year with 176 yards against Arkansas-Monticello and 121 versus East Central.

The career numbers for Green include 11 games of 100 yards rushing or more for 2,611 yards in three campaigns.

One of the keys to the Southeastern defense was big Demarius Lavender up front and he was rewarded with third team honors on the Super Team squad.

The junior from Monroe, Louisiana was a catalyst on the line, finishing with 32 tackles, including three for losses. He also posted one quarterback sack, one quarterback hurry and also blocked a kick for good measure.

A two-year starter, “Big Lav” has 78 career tackles, with 9.5 for losses and three sacks with another year of eligibility remaining.

The Savage Storm finished the year with a 7-4 record, their third straight winning campaign under head coach Bo Atterberry.

Quarterback Kyle Zimmerman from Northwest Missouri State was named the Super Region Offensive Player of the Year with teammate Jacob Vollstedt garnering Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016. Harding University return specialist Corey Bassett was selected as the Regional Special Teams Player of the Year. Harding head coach Ronnie Huckeba was tabbed the Super Region Coach of the Year.

