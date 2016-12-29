Mullens heads to Murray State

Fresh off a highly successful six-year stint at the helm of the Durant softball program, including the best campaign in school history this fall, head coach Aaron Mullens is moving on to the next level.

Mullens, a 2003 Durant High graduate, takes over the reins at Murray State College starting next week and will take some great experience and a successful resume with him as looks to build onto the Lady Aggie program.

“We are extremely excited to name Aaron Mullens as the new softball coach at Murray State College,” MSC Athletic Director Zach Crabtree said after the hiring. “He comes to us after a very successful career at the high school level that included a 5A state runner-up finish this past fall at Durant High School.

“Coach Mullens has a vision and a plan and is committed to winning and finding ways to win. He has amazing levels of passion and energy that will take our softball program to the next level, and I look forward to helping Coach Mullens and our Lady Aggies reach new heights.”

The 2016 fall campaign capped the best softball season in Durant school history, reaching the Class 5A state championship game before falling to Pryor. The Lady Lions compiled a 36-6 overall record, the most wins in school history and was the culmination of a three-year run in which Durant claimed three straight regional titles and advanced to the state tournament each season.

During that three-year run the Lady Lions rolled to a 95-25 record (.792 winning percentage) and during Mullens’ six seasons from 2011-16 they recorded at least 20 wins each year and notched an overall mark of 168-70 (.706 winning percentage).

“It was truly an honor to have the opportunity to coach at Durant High School for the past six seasons,” Mullens commented. “Our program has been blessed with hard working and talented kids both on and off the field. As a coaching staff we appreciated their dedication toward the program and most importantly towards one another. I personally want to thank Dr. Jason Simeroth, Tony Tubbs, Buddy Holder, Terry Holder, Dustin Wolfe and Ron Manning for making the dream of having ballfields for Durant High Baseball and Softball come true. It was very neat to be a part of turning a cow pasture into four pristine fields for Durant High School to call home.

“Furthermore, I would like to thank the entire administration of Durant Public Schools for all of the support given for all of the athletic and extracurricular programs at Durant. It makes our jobs as coaches fun and rewarding when you have continuous support from the administration, parents and the community of Durant. I am looking forward to having the opportunity to coach at the collegiate level and combating the challenges that lie ahead. However, Durant will always be home and Durant Softball will always hold a special place in my heart.”

There’s little time for Mullens to get his feet wet at Murray State before the Lady Aggies start the 2017 softball in less than a month’s time.

The Tishomingo program is coming off a 15-27 finish a year ago, but they did claim the NJCAA Region II Championship to advance to the District Tournament in Topeka, Kansas where they dropped a pair of decisions.

“Murray State is a fantastic college institution that has a great small town atmosphere,” Mullens added. “I love the fact that classes are small and the kids get more one-on-one instruction compared to larger institutions. As far as the softball program is concerned there is a lot of upside. The current team has a lot of key players returning and they really seem to enjoy practicing. That has definitely stood out the most so far.

“My favorite part of coaching is planning practices and the kids practice well together. I am looking forward to working with the current coaching staff and learning all of the ins and outs of college softball during the upcoming season.”

In six years at the helm of the Durant High School softball program Aaron Mullens compiled a record of 168-70 (.706 winning percentage). http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_AaronMullens.jpg In six years at the helm of the Durant High School softball program Aaron Mullens compiled a record of 168-70 (.706 winning percentage). Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Durant’s Aaron Mullens officially takes over the reins of the softball program at Murray State College next week after guiding the Lady Lions to three consecutive state tournament appearances, including a Class 5A state runner-up finish this fall. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MullensTalk2.jpg Durant’s Aaron Mullens officially takes over the reins of the softball program at Murray State College next week after guiding the Lady Lions to three consecutive state tournament appearances, including a Class 5A state runner-up finish this fall. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat

DHS coach ready for new college challenges