Durant lacrosse ready to open season

In its third year of existence, the Durant Lacrosse program is preparing for the start of the 2017 season with a full schedule on tap, including several contests in Durant.

The Durant boys open the weekend of January 7-8 with 7-on-7 tournaments in Houston. The home opener will be January 28 versus Tulsa Union and Fort Worth Country Day at Paul Laird Field. Home matches and tournaments will be played at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. Boys only at this time with the girls limited to road games due to the configuration of the available playing fields.

It’s hoped the girls will be able to host home dates in April at the Multi-Sports Complex. The girls’ season will get underway February 25 with matches in Tulsa against Bishop Kelley and Cascia Hall.

The local lacrosse season runs January through May. Durant’s boys play in the Oklahoma-based 16-school Heartland Lacrosse League. It’s made up of high schools located primarily in the Tulsa region with three also found in Edmond. Durant fills out its schedule of games and tournaments versus teams mostly from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and north Texas. The boys will also host The Heartland regional tournament the weekend of May 6 at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. Teams from Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas are expected to compete.

Director and Head Coach Mike Delloro, an 11-year lacrosse coaching veteran, said around 70 youth through high school aged students are playing lacrosse. The sport is pay as you go, but he sees opportunities for more area players.

“It’s America’s fastest growing sport,” said Delloro, a former Southeastern Oklahoma State University golfer and tennis player. “It’s a sport that almost anyone can play. It’s unique. It’s basically a fusion of football, basketball, hockey and soccer all in one. It’s a very exciting and high-paced game. Even if you don’t pursue it fully it can help you develop as an athlete.”

Delloro said many of the players have a pigskin background.

“There has been a lot of crossover for football players that don’t have much going on in the spring,” he commented. “It’s a great opportunity for them to continue their development and then return to the gridiron a little bit quicker and stronger.”

Lacrosse is a club sport at most colleges, but that is slowly changing with more lacrosse scholarships becoming available. Delloro said more than a dozen players from the local lacrosse team have gone on to play at the collegiate level.

“It gives kids another avenue to get a college scholarship,” he said. “There may be some kids that may not be developed football or basketball wise. With the growth of the sport this could be an opportunity for a lot of our Durant and Texoma area athletes to get these scholarships and help pay for their school. They can be a big beneficiary from the growth of lacrosse.”

The first area lacrosse player to receive a college scholarship was Allen Baker of Caddo. The former Bruin basketball, football and trackster signed with St. Gregory’s University in April 2015.

Plans are for Southeastern to have a club team this spring for the first time. Others such as Bacone, Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma Baptist and St. Gregory’s offer lacrosse with Southern Nazarene a future possibility. The state’s three biggest colleges (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa) have lacrosse teams as well.

Nationally, Delloro said lacrosse is strong at the club level with more and more colleges making the transition to varsity competition with scholarships. Michigan, of the Big Ten, is one of the more publicized big schools to recently offer scholarships. Eventually, he hopes additional schools and conferences will follow suit. The anticipation is that the women’s side will see the most growth at the NCAA level.

Delloro said the club distinction doesn’t necessarily mean light on competition however.

“The University of Texas, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech all play,” he added. “Last year (while coaching at the University of Oklahoma) I coached against all of those schools. The club level sports are very competitive. We traveled quite a bit last year. Played Alabama and Auburn. It’s very serious. We don’t travel halfway across the country to get beat.”

“We offer both boys and girls lacrosse here in Durant,” Delloro reiterated. “We are open to anybody in Durant and the surrounding communities.”

For more information about Durant Lacrosse you can contact Mike Delloro at 580-380-7664. You can also find out more on the web at www.durantlacrosse.com or by going to Durant Lacrosse on Facebook.

Jim Reagan is Sports Director for KSEO/KLBC Radio is Durant

Durant Lacrosse

2017 Tentative Schedule

Jan. 7-8 The Woodlands (Houston), TX Tournament Away

Jan. 21 Prosper, TX Away

Jan. 28 Tulsa Union, Fort Worth Country Day Home

Feb. 5 Bridge Dallas, TX Home

Feb. 18 Broken Arrow Away

Feb. 25 Bishop Kelley, Cascia Hall (girls) Away

Feb. 26 Bridge Dallas, TX Away

Mar. 1 Highland Park, TX (girls) Away

Mar. 4 Owasso, Bixby Home

Mar. 5 Denton, TX Home

Mar. 11 San Antonio Festival Away

Mar. 12 Austin Gateway Academy Away

Mar. 25 Rockwall, McKinney, TX (girls) Away

Apr. 1 Frisco, TX (girls) Away

Apr. 8 Durant Festival (girls) Home

Apr. 22 Owasso Festival Away

Apr. 23 Dallas, TX (girls) Away

Apr. 29 Owasso Home

May 6-7 Heart of America Tournament Home

May 13 Dallas, TX Festival (girls) Away

Brandon Carmichael makes a play on the ball during lacrosse action last year during the Heartland regional tournament held at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. Carmichael will be one of the squad’s top returnees when they open the 2017 season next week in Houston. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BrandonCarmichael.jpg Brandon Carmichael makes a play on the ball during lacrosse action last year during the Heartland regional tournament held at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. Carmichael will be one of the squad’s top returnees when they open the 2017 season next week in Houston. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Durant’s lacrosse team has been practicing for several weeks in anticipation of its season opening tournament coming up in just over a week in Houston. The Durant squad will have its home opener on January 28 when Tulsa Union and Fort Worth Country Day visit Paul Laird Field. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_LacrosseTeam.jpg Durant’s lacrosse team has been practicing for several weeks in anticipation of its season opening tournament coming up in just over a week in Houston. The Durant squad will have its home opener on January 28 when Tulsa Union and Fort Worth Country Day visit Paul Laird Field. Submitted photo