Looking ahead to 2017 revolution or resolution

We’ve just about whipped 2016 into submission – or 2016 has whipped us into submission.

One way or another, we’ve used up another year and once again I can’t think of a single thing I have done for the good of the country.

It’s time now to get a tiny head start on your New Year’s resolutions. Of course, 2017 may be a time of revolution instead of resolution.

Whatever, I have discovered it’s much easier to not break resolutions if you don’t make resolutions. Which I have not done for several years and don’t intend to do for however many more remain.

I do have a few wishes for some folks. Success for all of the hard-working coaches who, in most cases, have thankless jobs. Coaches should never be pressured to play certain kids for any reason. If that’s what schools want, just save the coach’s salary and hire a robot to keep track of playing time.

I wish education would return to emphasis on the local students instead of what some faraway bureaucrat decides is best for everyone. One size fits all is a cruel joke on the world.

I wish our local educators would be given the opportunity to educate our local students. It wouldn’t take long to find out if they are capable. If not, pack a picnic lunch and send them on down the road.

Given the opportunity, Durant and Bryan County will find out what’s best for Durant and Bryan County. I think we already have a pretty good handle on restroom usage. Now if we can just keep someone from cutting off school funding for doing the right thing.

Without committee meetings or five-year studies or other weird and useless stuff – let the teachers teach and let the administrators administrate.

Overall, Durant and Bryan Country are in a much better position than our entire country. We seem to understand that just because you can pass some cockamamie test doesn’t mean you could make change or do the shopping.

Happy New Year, everybody.

ALL GOOD THINGS must come to an end – except, maybe, bowl games.

After games through Friday night, we still had 8 bowl games remaining – four on Saturday and four on Monday.

How about if we took captured terrorists and instead of freeing them and telling them to go and sin some more, we locked them all in a room and forced them to watch every remaining bowl game. No exceptions. Watch every one of them. They would have to pay attention and take notes because there would be a test.

As of Friday afternoon, we’ve had two one-point games, a pair of two-point games, four three-point games, one four-point game, three five-point games and one three-point game that went overtime.

We’ve also had one 45-point spread, one 32-pointer, two 24-pointers, a 20, 19, two 17-pointers, 14, 12, two 11-pointers, two eight-pointers, seven and one seven-point game that went overtime. The interesting thing is the 45- and 32-point victories were by Oklahoma schools (Tulsa and Oklahoma State).

Should you care:

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl – Grambling State 10, North Carolina Central 9

Gildan New Mexico Bowl – New Mexico 23, UTSA 20

Las Vegas Bowl – San Diego State 34, Houston 10

AutoNation Cure Bowl—Arkansas State 31, UCF 13

RaycomMedia Camellia Bowl – Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – Southern Mississippi 28, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

Miami Beach Bowl – Tulsa 55, Central Michigan 10

Boca Raton Bowl –Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 31

San Diego County CU Poinsettia Bowl – Brigham Young 24, Wyoming 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Idaho 61, Colorado State 50

Popeyes Bahamas Bowl – Old Dominion 24, Eastern Michigan 20

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl – Louisiana Tech 48, Navy 45

Dollar General Bowl – Troy 28, Ohio 23

Hawaii Bowl – Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee State University 35

St. Petersburg Bowl – Mississippi State 17, Miami, Ohio 16

Quick Lane Bowl – Boston College 36, Maryland 30

Camping World Independence Bowl – North Carolina State 41, Vanderbilt 17

Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl – Army 38, North Texas 31 (ot)

Military Bowl — Wake Forest 34, Temple 26

National Funding Holiday Bowl – Minnesota 17, Washington State 12

Motel 6 Cactus Bowl – Baylor 31, Boise State 12

New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Northwestern 31, Pittsburgh 24

Russell Athletic Bowl – Miami, Fla. 31, West Virginia 14

Foster Farms Bowl – Utah 26, Indiana 24

AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl – Kansas State 33, Texas A&M 28

Birmingham Bowl – South Florida 46, South Carolina 39 (ot)

Belk Bowl – Virginia Tech 35, Arkansas 24

Valero Alamo Bowl – Oklahoma State 38, Colorado 8

Liberty Bowl – Georgia 31, TCU 23

Sun Bowl – Stanford 25, North Carolina 23

Music City Bowl – Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24