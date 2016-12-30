Bryan County Tourney right around the corner

We are only a couple of weeks away from one of the highlights of the local basketball season – the Annual Bryan County Tournament.

With a 10-team field (including newly added Soper as well as returning Bennington), the format will be a little different than in years past.

Similar to how the NCAA Tournament works, the seventh through 10th seeds in both the girls and boys bracket will participate in what amounts to “play in” games to the bracket on Monday evening at various sites. The winners of those games would move into the bracket against the number one and two seeds on Tuesday night.

Monday night’s losing teams will still get a consolation contest against each other later in the week at Southeastern’s Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

This year’s bracket seedings should be interesting, especially in the boys’ bracket with three Bryan County teams currently ranked in the Class 2A state poll and another right on the brink.

Rock Creek is the highest ranked team at number nine with an 11-1 record and arguably the favorite to claim the top seed with wins over Silo and Caddo already to its credit.

Tushka, which is ranked 15th with a 10-2 record, has only lost to Rattan and Class 3A Wilburton.

Silo is the other ranked team checking in 17th with a 9-2 record. The Rebels lost to Rock Creek but split games against Caddo and are coming off an impressive win against Kingston late in the first semester.

Caddo was one of the hottest teams in Bryan County with seven straight wins before falling at Rock Creek just prior to the break and stands at 7-3.

A host of other teams should be right in the thick of things for the all-important five and six seeds that would avoid a Monday play in date.

Soper is currently 8-4 while Calera and Bennington both have 6-6 records. Colbert is 5-6 with Achille at 4-7 and Boswell at 4-9 following a rugged early schedule.

Soper has posted wins over Bennington and Achille while Calera has defeated Achille, Colbert and Boswell. Bennington and Colbert have split early meetings with each other while Achille holds a win over Colbert.

Leading the way heading into the girls’ seedings is Tushka, which is currently ranked eighth in Class 2A with a 12-0 record, and will be the tournament’s top seed.

Fresh off a thrilling win over Caddo to close the first semester and improve to 12-2 on the year, Rock Creek looks to be the heavy favorite for the second seed.

Caddo stands at 7-3 on the year with Boswell at 8-4 going into the Christmas break. The Lady Scorpions have lost to Tushka and Rock Creek but defeated Silo and Calera.

Soper boasts a 7-5 record but has played just two county foes thus far losing to Bennington and defeating Achille. Bennington is 6-5 on the year.

Calera has just a 4-8 record but has wins over Achille and Colbert with losses to Tushka, Silo and Boswell.

Achille checks in at 3-8 with a win over Colbert earlier while Colbert is 3-8 at as well.

Silo may be the wild card of the seeding decisions as the Lady Rebels only sport a 1-9 record but have defeated Calera while losing to Rock Creek, Caddo and Boswell.

We’ll know how the brackets unfold in less than a week as coaches will convene for the annual seeding and pairings meeting on Wednesday.