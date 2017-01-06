Durant falls to ranked foes in East Central Classic

ADA – Durant dropped first round games to Top 10 ranked opponents at the Chickasaw Nation East Central Oklahoma Classic inside the Cougar Activity Center on Thursday.

In the tourney opener the Lions (4-4) lost a 76-69 decision to Shawnee in a battle of 5A ranked teams. Defending Class 4A state champ Newcastle downed the 3-5 Lady Lions, 60-32, in the second game.

The Durant boys will be back in action today at 11 a.m. versus Newcastle. The Racers were beaten by Sapulpa, 79-57, in the first round Thursday. The DHS girls will play Northwest Classen in a 12:30 p.m. tip. The Lady Knights were pummeled by 6A top-rated Choctaw, 85-17, in round one.

Boys

The 5-3 Wolves, ranked number eight in the Class 5A state poll, broke open a tight 13-12 game by outscoring 18th-rated Durant 22-13 in the second period.

Ramey Harrison of Shawnee scored just three points in the first period, but the 6-1 junior guard wrecked the Lions in the second period, singlehandedly pouring in 18 points.

The Wolves built up the 35-24 halftime lead by using a couple of second quarter runs. The first of which (an 8-0 start at the beginning period) bolstered their lead to 21-13 before the Lions countered with an 11-3 dash to tie it at 24-24.

Shawnee then took the lead for good by going on 11-0 binge leading up to the half.

Most of the second half suspense was ended in a hurry when the Wolves opened the third by outscoring the Lions 11-0. The lead ballooned to as many as 20 and it was 60-41 entering the final period.

Durant cut into the big deficit by scoring 28 points in the fourth sparked by senior Austin Stallings, who hit three treys as the Lions pulled closer and closer thus forcing Shawnee coach Ron Arthur to reinsert his starters during the game’s final moments. But, seven points was the closest Durant would get.

Taylor Cox led the Lions in scoring with 23 points. Stallings added 15 with Kyle Hughes chipping nine, Cade Buchanan seven, Tre Harper five and Wes Engle three.

Harrison was held to six points the second half to end up with 27. Reserve Shaun Willis came off the bench to score 10, including a near half court three-point bomb to just beat the third quarter buzzer.

“He definitely can get to the rim,” Durant coach Aaron George said about Harrison. “We didn’t do a very good job of stepping over and helping and contesting shots. They had too many breakaway and uncontested layups. Too many easy shots for us to be in the ballgame.”

The Lions continued to play well in the fourth quarter this season. Twice, (in wins over Southeast and Atoka) Durant has comeback to wipe out double-digit deficits and force overtimes.

“We definitely played until the end. We’re fighters,” George added. “The last 1:10 of the first half I wanted to call timeout. They went on a 10-0 run. I knew the halftime was coming and I thought we could stop the bleeding ourselves. I probably should have used a timeout right there.”

Girls

Newcastle downed Durant for the second straight year in the first round of the ECOK tournament in convincing fashion.

This time it was senior post Katie Mayo who did most of the damage. At least in the first half, anyway.

Mayo scored all her 23 points before intermission helping the ninth-rated Lady Racers build a 37-19 halftime lead.

DHS kept within shouting distance in the early going mainly due a couple of first quarter three-pointers from Breanna Simmons, helping cut the margin to 18-11.

Mayo and company lengthened the advantage to 18 points at halftime as Emily Cerny and Caitylynne Weatherly tossed in a couple of second quarter treys to help widen the gap.

Neither team would score for nearly five minutes at the beginning of the second half.

Destinee Lewis finally broke the double goose egg with a free throw. With Lewis and Simmons blanketing Mayo, the Lady Racers turned to Kindle Nelms who responded by scoring 12 points the final two stanzas.

Simmons and Lewis led the cold shooting Lady Lions with eight points each. Hannah Hime added six with Haley Morgan and Tristan Hamilton chipping in with five each.

“They are not the defending 4A state champs for no reason,” commented DHS coach Phil Daniel. “They are a really good ball club. They are smart, well-coached and shoot the ball extremely well.”

But, it was a mixed bag for his club per Daniel.

“They came out in a press,” he added. “Our best first quarter offense was their press. We made some easy baskets. I would have been disappointed if we had turned the ball over 35 times.

“The biggest problem today was we came out and shot 17 percent. We’re better than that. In practice, we go out there and hit 40-45 percent regularly from three-point range.”

The loss means an early second round rematch with Northwest Classen. The Lady Knights inflicted a painful loss on Durant during the seventh-place game at last year’s ECOK tournament.

“We mentioned that (last year’s game) after the game in the dressing room.” said Daniel. “We kind of planted that seed into their mind.”

Jim Reagan is Sports Director for KSEO/KLBC Radio in Durant

Durant senior Austin Stallings came off the bench and pumped in 15 big points to try and help rally the Lions in the fourth quarter on Thursday. The comeback fell short however in a 76-69 loss to eighth-ranked Shawnee. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_StallingsShot.jpg Durant senior Austin Stallings came off the bench and pumped in 15 big points to try and help rally the Lions in the fourth quarter on Thursday. The comeback fell short however in a 76-69 loss to eighth-ranked Shawnee.