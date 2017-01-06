Bryan County teams fall in Kingston tourney

KINGSTON – It was a tough day Thursday for Bryan County teams battling a host of highly-ranked opponents in the opening round of the 6th Annual Kingston New Years Classic.

Both Silo and Rock Creek boys dropped decisions to Class 2A Top 5 opponents with the Rebels losing to fifth-rated Dale, 56-45, and the Mustangs falling by a 45-39 count to third-ranked Talihina.

The girls was much the same story as Silo had little luck with number one ranked Dale in a 34-13 defeat while Rock Creek missed opportunities for an upset in losing to Class 3A Tishomingo, 64-57, in triple overtime.

It will be All-Bryan County rematches today in the tournament consolation round as the Rock Creek and Silo girls face off at 11 a.m. and the boys follow suit at 3 o’clock for berths in the consolation finals.

Talihina 45, Rock Creek 39 (Boys)

It was a Class 2A Top 10 showdown but a relatively sloppy effort on both sides as the third-ranked Golden Tigers cashed in at the free throw line down the stretch to defeat the number nine Mustangs.

Rock Creek never could get in much of an offensive rhythm against the much taller Talihina bunch but held their own on the boards enough to stay even through three quarters.

A pair of Davis Rogers three-pointers and a Karson Rogers trey were the bulk of Rock Creek’s offense in the opening stanza, taking a slim 10-9 lead.

The second stanza was much the same with most all the Mustangs’ offense coming from long range or in transition. Brock Allen canned a three and then sank a layup with a minute left in the half which staked Rock Creek to a 21-19 edge.

In a sign of things to come however, the Mustangs could not come up with much of a defensive answer for Talihina standout Kariim Byrd, who pumped in 13 of his game-high 23 points before intermission. The athletic 6-5 junior also notched four key steals while neutralizing much of the Rock Creek perimeter quickness.

The third stanza was extremely sloppy across the board, but a Shacona Vandenburg bucket with two minutes left gave the Mustangs a slim 27-26 which they took into the final period.

It was knotted at 32 after Talihina’s Kobe Billy and Allen traded three-pointers but Byrd’s steal and layup with 4:15 left gave the Golden Tigers the lead for good.

Rock Creek got treys by Allen and Rogers down the stretch but could only manage a single Darian James free throw besides the long-range bombs while Talihina connected on seven straight free throws in the closing 1:16 to seal the victory and improve to 9-0 on the season.

Allen finished with 11 points to pace the Rock Creek effort while Vandenburg and Rogers totaled nine points apiece. James added five, Dry had three with Christian McGowan scoring two. Overall, the Mustangs connected on just four of 11 at the charity stripe.

Dale 56, Silo 45 (Boys)

Silo, which entered the game ranked 17th, never quite could solve a stingy zone defense employed by the Pirates.

That frustration showed from the start as Silo managed just two points (on a bucket by Jake Hamilton) over the game’s first four minutes as Dale built a quick 10-2 lead.

The Rebels found a little bit of life late in the period cutting the margin to 16-10 through one but went in a scoring drought again to start the second stanza as they were outscored 11-1 during the opening six minutes of the quarter.

Trailing 27-11, Silo finally got into one of its better flows of the game ignited by a Hamilton bucket which was followed by a Dally Cheek trey and Nolan Brister field goal to end the half on a 7-0 flurry.

Hamilton opened the third with another basket to make it 27-20 but the Rebels couldn’t get any closer in the quarter as each time they made a run the Pirates would answer.

Down 42-32 heading to the final frame it looked like Silo might get over the hump as it came out firing. Hamilton scored five straight points and Bryce Brister cashed in a conventional three-point play a minute later while the Rebel defense slowed Dale as well.

That flurry cut the deficit to just 44-40 with 4:27 to play before Pirate senior Reid Davenport slammed the door with consecutive transition baskets.

Back-to-back Hamilton field goals got the Rebels back within 50-44 but they couldn’t get any closer.

“We talked in advance that we had to be aggressive against their zone,” Silo head coach Brett Frank said. “But we got stagnant offensively most of the game and didn’t have much movement. They (Dale) are a great team though. There’s a reason they are ranked fifth in the state.”

Hamilton tossed in a game-high 20 points, including nine in the final quarter, to lead all scorers. Bryce Brister finished with 15 while Nolan Brister had seven and Cheek notched three.

Davenport topped a balanced attack for Dale with 17.

Tishomingo 64, Rock Creek 57 (Girls), Triple Overtime

In a contest that had more twist and turns than a roller coaster, Class 3A Tishomingo was able to survive the Lady Mustangs in three extra frames.

The Lady Indians dominated the offensive glass early and late in the contest but horrendous shooting haunted Tishomingo much of the contest, especially the first quarter when they connected on just two of 19 from the field.

Tishomingo led by as many as six points just two minutes into the final period and looked like it might start to distance itself, but Rock Creek would not fold.

The Lady Mustangs forced four consecutive turnovers and Hannah Heflin scored four during a 5-0 run that cut the margin to 34-33 with two minutes remaining.

Rock Creek went in front with 23 seconds left when Lainey Jestis rattled home a three-pointer. The Lady Indians however forced overtime when Kierra Mann was fouled on an offensive rebound and putback try with 0.4 on the clock.

In the first extra period, Rock Creek took a 45-44 lead on a Teeronie McCann basket with 1:40 left and the Lady Mustangs had numerous chances to ice the game as Tishomingo turned the ball over three times and missed a pair of shots. In five trips to the charity stripe though they were only able to connect on two of nine chances, leaving the door open with just a 47-44 lead.

Tishomingo’s Taylor Wilkinson took advantage by drilling a trey from the left corner with three seconds left to force another overtime.

The Lady Indians were the ones that couldn’t put it away in the second extra frame despite building a 55-49 advantage with 1:24 remaining. Brittany Farrington hit one of two at the line, Jestis drained a three off a steal and McCann scored inside with 12 seconds to go to tie it again.

There was no comeback in the cards in the third overtime however as Tishomingo scored on a pair of putbacks and two other Wilkinson baskets to pull away.

For the game, Rock Creek hit just 11 of 26 at the free throw line.

Heflin led the scoring with 14 points as Jestis and McCann contributed 12 apiece. Leading scorer Michaela Stinson was held in check most of the day but finished with 11.

Jordan Nelson contributed seven and Farrington scored a point.

Wilkinson led all scorers with 25 for the Lady Indians.

Dale 34, Silo 13 (Girls)

Top-ranked Dale rolled to a 17-0 lead and coasted the rest of the way against the outmanned Lady Rebels.

Silo went scoreless for the first 11 minutes of the game before Kensea Eppler finally broke the seal with baskets on consecutive possessions to ignite a 7-0 flurry.

That proved to most of the Lady Rebels offense as they trailed 23-9 at halftime and then were shut out in the third stanza as well.

Eppler and Julie Cullum topped Silo with five points apiece. Bea Martinez contributed two and Alys Parr scored one.

Senior Jake Hamilton gets free to put in a bucket against three Dale defenders on Thursday. Hamilton poured in 20 points but the Rebels couldn’t find much of an answer for a tough zone defense in Silo’s 56-45 loss to the fifth-rated Pirates. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JakeHamilton.jpg Senior Jake Hamilton gets free to put in a bucket against three Dale defenders on Thursday. Hamilton poured in 20 points but the Rebels couldn’t find much of an answer for a tough zone defense in Silo’s 56-45 loss to the fifth-rated Pirates. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Silo’s Alys Parr drives through a rare opening in the Dale defense during Thursday action in the Kingston New Years Classic. The Lady Rebels found scoring difficult in a 34-13 loss to the state’s top-ranked team. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AlysParr.jpg Silo’s Alys Parr drives through a rare opening in the Dale defense during Thursday action in the Kingston New Years Classic. The Lady Rebels found scoring difficult in a 34-13 loss to the state’s top-ranked team. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat