Durant Lions fall to Shawnee in wrestling dual

SHAWNEE – The Durant Lions had a terrific showing in the upper weight classes Tuesday night but struggled with inexperience in the lower weights dropping a 49-25 district wrestling dual to the Shawnee Wolves.

Eight of the evening’s 12 matches were decided by pin fall with the Lions picking up three of those and the hosts notching five.

Trever Wann posted one of the fall wins at 220 pounds, toppling T.J. Hickey in two minutes and 30 seconds. Fellow senior Demario Gray was also a fall winner at heavyweight, pinning Shawnee’s Gunner Bender at the three-minute mark.

Durant’s other pin fall triumph came at the 170-pound division as Braden Rudolf dispatched Zack Kessner in one minute and 30 seconds.

In two of the four matches that went the distance, the Lions picked up a pair of victories.

Freshman Cody Hicks scored an 8-3 decision over Isaiah Wood at 126 pounds while Nick Whittington posted a 13-2 major decision win against Marcus Malone at 160.

The Lions are scheduled to be back in tournament action starting on Friday with the rugged Carl Albert Invitational in Midwest City.

