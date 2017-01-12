Ron Moore Baseball Academy slated for this weekend

Local youth baseballers can get an early start to the season at the Ron Moore 2017 Winter Baseball Academy.

The camp is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the Durant High School indoor practice facility and will be open to students in 4th through 8th grade.

Three sessions are tap for the “teaching camp”, which will provide basic fundamentals of baseball as well as introduction to the advance techniques of hitting, pitching, catching, base running and defense.

Those include hitting (5:30-8 p.m. Friday), defense (9 a.m.-Noon Saturday) along with pitching/catching and base running (1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday). The final 30 minutes of each session will be games for campers to utilize their skills.

Check in begins at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Campers should bring a glove, tennis shoes, baseball pants, cap and catcher’s gear (for catchers).

Cost of the camp is $50.

To register or for further information contact Durant High head coach Ron Moore at ron.moore@durantisd.org or 405-740-4619.