Big week ahead for Savage Storm

Southeastern basketballers end a three-game road swing Thursday night with a trip to Oklahoma Baptist University.

The women tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow as play resumes in the Great American Conference.

The Storm dropped twinbills at Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State to get the 2017 portion of the season under way.

The Southeastern and Oklahoma Baptist rivalry goes back to the NAIA days when the men seemed to be fighting it out every year for conference honors.

SE will make its first home appearance of the new year when Northwestern, another long-time NAIA foe, visits Bloomer Sullivan Arena Saturday afternoon for a doubledip with the ladies playing at 1 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m.

East Central will be the party of the second part here Monday, January 16, for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. matchups that date back to the days of bare-knuckle fighting.

THE LATEST GAC standings show Harding leading the women at 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

Arkansas Tech (9-1) and Henderson State (5-7) are tied for second at 5-1 with Southwestern (8-4) and Ouachita Baptist (7-5) knotted for fourth at 4-2.

Southeastern is 5-5 and 3-3, followed by Arkansas-Monticello (5-5), Southern Nazarene (5-5) and Northwestern (3-9) in a three-way tie at 2-4.

Oklahoma Baptist (4-8), Southern Arkansas (3-7) and East Central (2-8) are tied for last place at 1-5.

For the men, Arkansas-Monticello is the GAC’s only undefeated team at 10-0 overall and 6-0 in league competition.

Henderson State (10-2) is second at 5-1. A five-way tie for third has Harding (7-3), East Central (8-4) Ouachita Baptist (6-4), Southern Nazarene (7-5) and Southern Arkansas (6-6) standing at 4-2.

Arkansas Tech (7-3) is 3-3 in the GAC. Oklahoma Baptist (4-6) and Southwestern (4-8) are locked up at 1-5 with Northwestern (4-7) and Southeastern (4-8) looking up at 0-6.

COACH DARIN GROVER’S young ladies are led by Olivia Potter’s 15 points per game.

Potter has also hit 36 of 96 three-pointers for a .375 percentage from out yonder. She also has 10 assists, five steals and one blocked shot.

Katie Webb averages 10 points a game and also leads the rebounders with 6.8 per outing. She has handed out 12 assists, collected 10 steals and leads the team with nine blocked shots.

Rachel Wallace is just under double figures at 9.2 points a game. She pulls down five boards, has 18 assists, eight steals and one block. She hits at a .389 clip on treys with 14 of 36.

Sa’Leisha Hunter is averaging 7.6 points and tops the team with 50 assists while logging nine steals and three blocked shots.

Emem David scores 5.4 points and grabs 6.2 rebounds per game. Ariannah Kemp is hitting 5.3 points with 4.7 boards a game.

Potter, Webb, Wallace, Hunter, David and Kemp have started all 10 games for the Storm. Alix Robinson is scoring 5.7 points and has played in nine games.

SE averages 70.6 points, allows 71.1 points per game and shoots .305 on 79 of 259 treys.

OBU is paced by Tasha Edge (6-0, junior from Aurora, Colorado) with 14.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game to go with eight blocked shots.

Katy Custer (5-11 junior from Dickson, Oklahoma) scores 11.5 points and has 4.5 boards a game. McKenzie Cooper (5-9, junior from Shawnee, Oklahoma) averages 11.3 points and Cameerah Graves (5-7, senior from Edmond, Oklahoma) is at 10.7 points per game. Graves leads the team with 46 assists and 19 steals.

Oklahoma Baptist scores 72.1 points per game and allows 70.4 ppg. The team shoots .321 on 92 of 287 three-pointers.

COACH KELLY GREEN’S men are sparked by Anton Cook at 15.5 points a game.

Cook also grabs 3.7 rebounds per game and hits .348 on 24 of 69 treys.

Kevin Buckingham is averaging 11.7 points and 5.3 boards a game while hitting .450 on 27 of 60 from downtown, collecting 20 steals and blocking six shots.

Tyler Lonzie scores 10 points a game and leads the team with 7.5 rebounds a game and 11 blocked shots.

Nathan Jackson averages 9.9 points and five boards a game. Jett Jobe is scoring 8.3 points with a team-high 56 assists to go with 20 steals and one block. Jobe is the only player to start all 12 games.

The Storm score 71.9 points and allow 71.7 points per game. SE shoots .368 on 98 of 266 from beyond the arc.

OBU has five in double figures, led by Kevin Franceschi (6-4, 190 pounds, senior from Argenteuil, France, and Missouri-Kansas City) with 15.9 points to go with 4.8 rebounds a game.

Chandler Rickey (6-6, 195, junior from Broken Bow, Oklahoma) scores 15.8 points and 5.7 boards per game while blocking a whopping 27 shots.

Steven Green (6-5, 205, senior from Phoenix, Arizona, and Phoenix College) averages 15.2 points and leads the team with 8.8 boards a game.

Travon Moore (6-3, 180, junior from Oklahoma City and Northern-Tonkawa) is hitting 11.5 points with 3.6 boards a game and has blocked seven shots.

Vladimir Nemcok (5-11, 155, junior from Ziar nad Hronom, Slovakia, and Southwestern Christian University) is scoring 10 points a game and leading the team with 30 assists.

Game time at Oklahoma Baptist is 5:30 p.m. this evening for the women and 7:30 for the men. Storm fans not traveling may visit the Southeastern website for the basketball schedule and click on video or audio.

Harold Harmon is the former Sports Editor of the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern