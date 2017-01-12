Late Season Game Plan Adjustments for January Duck Hunting Success

Ask a football coach when a game is won or lost and odds are that more often than not, they’ll say that it’s in the second half.

And pretty often, it’s actually in the fourth quarter just as it was this past Monday night when Clemson scored 21 points to knock off No. 1 ranked and defending national champ Alabama in a college football game for the ages.

How do teams like Clemson win such games? Simple – by understanding what went wrong in the first half and making any necessary adjustments to their second half game plan.

A sound strategy for football coaches, it’s also good advice for late season duck hunters here in the Red River Valley too.

And that’s true for those who happen to be both – a football coach and a duck hunter – just like my longtime duck hunting pal Scott Rozell is.

Rozey as I call him, was a key coaching component in Denison High School’s superb run in 2008 and 2009 that saw the Yellow Jackets come close to winning a couple of Texas state championships with a superb collection of talent that included current Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor.

The only problem with those long playoff runs was that it cut into our duck hunting time, putting us in the field pretty late in the game when the leaves were gone from the trees, the grass was dead and brown and wintertime had full control of the landscape.

Meaning that before every single hunt, Rozell was cutting plenty of extra vegetation for our blind.

“Concealment is a huge key in January,” said Rozell, currently the inside linebackers coach at Lindale High School.

Erik Burns isn’t a football coach – he’s a longtime guide with Bullzeye Outfitters down in North Texas (www.bullzeyeoutfitters.com; 214-673-1680) – but the Bells resident agrees wholeheartedly.

“We love to use layout blinds because they give us a mobile advantage that allows us to be more creative in our concealment game,” said Burns, who also runs the Bullzeye Outdoors (www.bullzeye.us; 903-328-9650) archery shop in Sherman.

“But it’s not just throwing out a blind on the side of a pond or wetland that we are hunting,” he added. “Instead, it’s taking the time to make the blinds literally become part of the surrounding earth (and disappear).”

“In fact, that’s the most time consuming part of our morning setups is making sure that we’re properly concealed.”

If this seems like overkill, it isn’t, especially now in the final few weeks of the duck season.

“When ducks circle your decoy set, they are looking for danger,” said Burns, a busy man who also runs a tornado chasing tour service in the springtime. “When you are well concealed, even the most educated of ducks can be fooled.”

Even late season PhD birds.

“Sometimes, I don’t think that folks give waterfowl enough credit for how smart they really are,” said Burns, a pro-staffer for Betts Game Calls and Higdon Decoys. “I always set up with the mindset that I am trying to fool an intelligent animal, not an ignorant bird.”

Clint Johnson, a four-time Texas state duck calling champion who is also a pro-staffer with Betts and Higdon – says that the next step in adjusting your late season game plan is to look as natural and realistic as possible, especially with the January decoy spread.

“Hunting this far south, we’re pretty much the last stop so the ducks have seen every decoy spread, heard every call and seen every type of motion decoy that is out there,” said Johnson.

“Now keep in mind that I’m not one of those guys who’s against huge spreads and all kinds of motion decoys everywhere this late in the season,” added the Sherman resident. “Because you need to let your ducks tell you what looks good to them and what doesn’t.

“If what you are doing with your spread is working for you, then keep doing it. But if the birds don’t like it, try taking the motion decoys out and picking up a few decoys to go with a smaller spread look.”

Rozell, who hunts in and around the bottomland swamps of East Texas, makes two key adjustments to his late season decoy spread.

“First, pair up the mallards in breeding pairs when setting out your late season decoys, even going with mallard dekes that have flocked heads,” he said. “And second, in some cases – actually, a lot of the time where I hunt – you want to adjust by using on the water-style motion decoys rather than the usual spinning wing decoys.”

Why is that?

“Because by the time ducks get down here in the late season, they’ve seen thousands of spinners further up the Central Flyway,” said Rozell. “In my opinion, this is when using something like a Wonderduck splasher is really awesome.”

If strict attention to concealment and adjusting a decoy spread are two late season adjustments to make, then another is the duck music that comes tumbling forth from a duck call.

” Sometimes calling less is better,” said Rozell, whose late season go-to call is a RNT John Stephens Daisy Cutter in the Black Out color option.

“They’ve heard all the loud greeting calls and comeback calls all the way down the fly way. Because of that, I lean pretty heavily on soft feed chuckles during the late season.”

Johnson agrees but points out the same idea that he did with decoys – read what the ducks are telling you before making an adjustment.

“I’m not going to say that you have to be really quiet on your duck call,” said Johnson. “I agree with that, but I also disagree with that.

“The way you judge all of this is by simply watching the birds when you call,” he added. “If they’re flaring when you call at them, then be quiet and let the natural look of your decoy spread do the work for you.

“But if they are responding well and want to hear more calling to feel comfortable and safe to come on in, then by all means call as much as the birds will let you.”

Keep in mind that all of the above concerning late season duck hunting success is really predicated on something that should be obvious from the start.

And that’s in having your opponent – in this case, a flock of late season wise-guy mallards – properly scouted to begin with.

“Scouting is such a big part of this,” agrees Johnson. “The bottom line is that early or late, you always want to be where the birds want to be.”

Because if you aren’t, then the best concealment, the best decoy spreads and the best calling is unlikely to make much difference in a hunt’s final outcome.

“There’s just no way around it, if you want to kill ducks, then you have to be where they want to be,” said Johnson.

But when a duck hunter does all of the above, the result can be a satisfying win in the waning seconds of the current waterfowling campaign with a limit of high quality ducks heading for the dinner table.

“Yeah, when you do all of that – and you are safe while hunting – you can sit back and enjoy the hunt,” said Johnson. “And be thankful for the opportunity that God gives us to be outside in His great creation to do all of the things that we love to do.”

Amen to that, especially in the final days of the annual duck hunting game.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas