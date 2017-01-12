New inductees set for Bryan County Athletic Hall of Fame

Bryan County Conference fans get ready for the 2017 Bryan County Tournament next week as the Bryan County Athletics Hall of Fame will induct three pairs of long time Bryan County sports contributors on Saturday during the championship games in Bloomer Sullivan Arena at Southeastern.

The first pair of inductees includes Johnny Bennett and daughter Jacee Bennett.

Johnny graduated from Yuba High School in 1986. He played guard on his basketball team and averaged 27 points per game. He went on to play one year for Southeastern.

His daughter, Jacee Bennett, graduated from Colbert High School in 2011. Jacee excelled in softball as a pitcher. Colbert appeared in the State Softball Tournament four years during her tenure. Jacee went on to play softball for the Southeastern Savage Storm from 2011-2015.

The next pair of inductees is Vernon Johnson and son Kolby Johnson.

Vernon’s contribution to Bryan County Athletics would be his outstanding coaching record in girls’ basketball and softball. He began coaching in Bryan County in 1998 at Silo High School. During this time his team made three trips to the State Tournament in basketball and one trip in Softball from 1998-2002. His next team to appear at the State Tournament in 2014 was the Caddo Lady Bruins.

His son, Kolby Johnson, graduated from Caddo High School in 2012. Kolby was a member of the Caddo Bruin basketball team with two State Tournament appearances and the State Football Championship in 2011.

The last pair of athletes includes Tom MacEntire and daughter Amber Lyn MacEntire Larson.

Tom graduated from Mead High School in 1968. His teammates and fans knew him as “Big Tom”. He averaged between 20 to 30 points per game.

His daughter, Amber Lyn MacEntire Larson, graduated from Silo High School in 2000. She played center for the Silo Lady Rebels all four years. That included two trips to the State Basketball Tournament and bringing home the gold ball in 1999. Amber contributed highly to the success of the Lady Rebels.

Please take the time to like our Facebook page "Bryan County Athletics Hall of Fame" to find out more information.