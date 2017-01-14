Durant Lions prep for powerlifting season opener

With participation continuing to grow on a yearly basis, the Durant High School powerlifting team will embark on a new season starting Friday when they travel to a meet at Prague.

Powerlifting competition has been going on throughout the state of Oklahoma for several years but last season’s performance by the Lions was the best DHS campaign to date in the up-and-coming sport.

Six Lions qualified for the state powerlifting meet which was held at Norman North and optimism is high for even more this year as four of those competitors are back to try and make another run. Those include Cameron Steadman, Demario Gray, Tyler Olive and Jaston Daniels.

With the first official meet coming up, the Lions got their feet wet with competition this past week, hosting Madill for a dual event with Durant posting several outstanding performances.

Steadman had the top effort with a total of 1,230 pounds at the heavyweight division in the event with a cumulative total from his 450 in the squat, 280 on bench and 500 pounds in the deadlift.

Olive was close behind while totaling 1,200 pounds in the 242-pound division. That mark had 400 on squat, 300 on bench and 500 on deadlift.

The Lions had four other efforts that eclipsed 1,000 in total pounds.

Topping that group was Jarod Iscimenler with 1,165 pounds at the 242-pound class as he recorded a 405 in squat, 260 on bench and 500 in the deadlift.

Caleb Kashou posted a combined effort of 1,080 pounds in the 220-pound division with a 350 on squat, 250 bench and 480 on the deadlift.

Daniels and Derek Ogden each notched 1,030 total pounds with Daniels scoring his while dominating the 168-pound division. He had a 390 on squad, 225 in bench and 415 on the deadlift.

Competing at 242 pounds, Ogden lifted 370 in squat, 240 on bench and 420 in the deadlift.

In addition to the returning state qualifiers, Durant powerlifting head coach Ron Norman also expects big things from several others as well, including Kashou, Iscimenler, Matt Gillis and Kyle Dunfee.

“We had an exciting season last year and qualified six young men for the state meet,” Norman commented. “We’re looking for even bigger things this year.”

In addition to the the upcoming Prague meet, the Lions currently have two other meets on the schedule with February 10 at Checotah and February 17 at Holdenville prior to the regional meet on March 4.

Durant senior Cameron Steadman is one of four returning state powerlifting qualifiers for the Durant Lions as they prepare for a new season starting this week. Steadman led the charge for the Lions in a season warm-up dual with Madill this week, including this 450-pound effort in the squat. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CameronSteadman.jpg Durant senior Cameron Steadman is one of four returning state powerlifting qualifiers for the Durant Lions as they prepare for a new season starting this week. Steadman led the charge for the Lions in a season warm-up dual with Madill this week, including this 450-pound effort in the squat.