Area Basketball Roundup

Bennington 48, Milburn 14 (Girls)

The Bennington Lady Bears rolled to a 16-2 advantage through one period and never looked back while cruising to the victory.

Bennington led 29-5 at the half and 36-9 through three quarters.

Kristen Jordan led the charge for Bennington with 12 on four three-pointers, three of which came in the second stanza. Kristin Wilson also reached double figures with 10.

Kindal Stricklin, Maci Haislip and Jaci Haislip notched four each, Nicole McWilliams and Samantha Owens had three apiece while Emily Stevens, Hannah Alley, Alexus Gibson and Maria Martinez all posted two points.

Bennington 79, Milburn 25 (Boys)

A 20-point first quarter pushed the Bennington Bears to a big lead and they rolled past the Eagles.

Bennington was up 20-2 through a period and 36-10 at the half.

Austin Malone was red hot from outside, canning five three-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points.

Keaton Robison contributed 10, Andrew McDonald had eight, Tucker McWilliams scored seven, Joe Rochelle, Talon McWilliams and Josh Rubio six apiece as Wade Hearod, Jason Farris and Kody Powell pumped in four each. Ryan Harrelson and Johnny Mays both hit two.

Stonewall 56, Rock Creek 45 (Girls)

After a tight first half, eighth-rated Stonewall proved to be too much in the third quarter by outscoring Rock Creek to take control.

The host Lady Longhorns held a narrow 25-23 advantage at intermission before going on an 18-10 run in the decisive third frame and Rock Creek was unable to get any closer.

Jordan Nelson notched 15 points to spur the Lady Mustangs offensively. Teeronie McCann also hit double figures with 10.

Hannah Heflin finished with seven, Lainey Jestis scored five, Brittany Farrington had four while Michaela Stinson and Jacey Angello ended with two apiece.

Rock Creek 63, Stonewall 50 (Boys)

The Rock Creek Mustangs got off to a strong start and were able to put it in cruise control in the second half for the road victory over Stonewall.

Junior guard Sam Roper provided the offensive spark, pouring in a game-high 16 points as the Mustangs rolled to an 18-8 lead through one quarter and extended it to a commanding 36-19 at the half.

Shacona Vandenburg also contributed 11 for Rock Creek, which got nine from Christian McGowan as well as six apiece by Darian James and Karson Dry. Brock Allen chipped in five with Austin Green and Davis Rogers notching four points each.

Silo 52, Allen 45 (Boys)

Despite a woeful 10 of 28 shooting performance at the free throw line, 14th ranked Silo was able to celebrate Homecoming by running its winning streak to four straight entering the Bryan County Tournament.

The Rebels snagged a 15-9 lead through one quarter before Allen tied it at 22 heading to intermission. Silo carried a narrow 32-30 edge to the fourth before outscoring the visitors 20-15 over the final eight minutes.

Bryce Brister tossed in 15 points and Jake Hamilton had 12 to lead the way for Silo. Dally Cheek, who was named Homecoming King, posted nine points along with Austin Thomas. Patch Hamilton scored four and Jacob Lawless had three.

Allen 44, Silo 25 (Girls)

A cold shooting start doomed the Silo girls in a Homecoming loss to Allen.

The Lady Rebels managed just three field goals in the opening half as they trailed 14-5 after one quarter but cut the deficit to 20-16 as Kensea Eppler scored all 10 of her points before the halftime break.

Silo however was outscored 14-4 in the third period and 10-5 in the fourth.

Daelyn Marshall and Bea Martinez contributed four points each, Gracie Cater scored three with Julie Cullum and Cheri Stampley ending with two apiece.

Injured standout Karissa Marshall was selected as Homecoming Queen.

Tushka 54, Antlers 30 (Girls)

Senior Jaylee Eaves broke out of an offensive slump in a big way, pouring in 26 points to fuel the eighth-ranked Tushka Lady Tigers.

Eaves scored 19 of her points in the opening half as Tushka built a 12-7 edge after one quarter and 30-12 at the half. The Lady Tigers then added a 20-12 flurry in the third frame.

In addition to Eaves’ offensive outburst, Tushka got nine from Alissa Kindred, eight by Grace Wall, five for Ryan Cochran and three points each from Adrienne Percell and Taylor Chambers.