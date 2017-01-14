Jackson posts submission victory

Durant native Damon Jackson wasted little time taking command in his return to the octagon Friday night and picked up a second round submission win on the first-ever Legacy Fighting Alliance MMA card at the Bomb Factory in Dallas.

Jackson used a rear-naked choke to force a submission by Charles Cheeks III just 1:24 into the second period to record his second straight MMA victory and state his case for an upcoming Legacy Featherweight Championship fight.

The Durant High grad dominated from the start, taking Cheeks to the ground early in the first period and wearing him down with his relentless pressure and aggressiveness.

Cheeks managed to get free late in the first round but wasn’t as fortunate in the second as Jackson decked the Houston fighter with a stiff right and then took him to the mat once again before applying the submission lock to end the contest early.

Jackson improved his professional record to 11-1-1 and called out former champ Kevin Aguilar, who backed out of a previously scheduled fight with the DHS All-State grappler at the last minute back in October, in his post-match comments to a national television audience.