Bryan County Hall of Fame inductees have high accolades

The Bryan County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees for 2017 consists of a combination of talents from parents and then child, proving that the “apple does not fall far from the tree”.

Bryan County Hall of Fame will honor three pairs of talented individuals at the Bryan County Basketball Championship games at Bloomer Sullivan Arena on Saturday night.

The first pair of talents starts with Johnny Bennett and daughter Jacee Bennett.

Johnny Bennett graduated from Yuba High School in 1986. Johnny played guard for the Yuba Roadrunners all four years. His senior year he averaged 27.7 points per game and 13 rebounds. He was the MVP player for Yuba his junior and senior years. He made Bryan County All-Star – four years, SOSU All-Tournament Team – two years, 1st team Bryan County All-Tournament – two years, Bryan County Conference 1st team – two years, and Conference MVP his senior year. He went on to play basketball one year at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He also played baseball all four years of high school and was named MVP for Yuba his senior year.

Jacee Bennett graduated from Colbert High School in 2011. Jacee played softball for the Lady Leopards all four years as a pitcher and was instrumental in four years of State tournament appearances in both slow pitch and fast pitch. As a senior she had 220 total strikeouts. She was named Bryan County pitcher of the year – three years, Bryan County MVP – three years, and 2011 All-State selection in softball. Jacee also played basketball and made the Bryan County All-Star team.

Jacee went on to play softball at Southeastern Oklahoma State University from 2011-2015 and had a phenomenal college career. Jacee had a total of 387 strikeouts and led the nation with nine saves. She was nominated for the Great American Conference (GAC) female athlete of the year, GAC pitcher of the year 2013, GAC 1st team, First team All Central Regional pick, GAC pitcher of the week 7 times, National player of the week, Most outstanding pitcher of the NFCA Division-II leadoff classic in Arizona, Co-female athlete of the year for SOSU, and played in the college world series.

The next pair of talents is Vernon Johnson and son Kolby Johnson.

Coach Johnson has been chosen for his contribution to Bryan County Athletes for his successful coaching career. Before coming to Bryan County, Vernon had coached five girls’ basketball teams to the state tournament with one of those ending in a State Championship. During this time, seven girls made All-State in basketball and three girls made All-State in softball. Vernon began coaching in Bryan County at Silo High School in 1998. In 1998, his basketball team made it to the State Quarter Finals. The next year his team was invited to the Tournament of Champions and they brought home the Championship by defeating 6A Norman in the finals. They went on to win the Oklahoma State Class A Girls Championship. This was the first and only gold ball for Silo girls to date.

That same year Coach Johnson coached the Silo slow pitch softball team to the State Quarterfinals. His next appearance in the State Basketball Tournament was in 2002 when the Silo girls made it to the State Quarterfinals. Coach Johnson left Silo, moved to Achille and then Caddo. It would be at Caddo with the Lady Bruin basketball team that his team appeared again in the state tournament in 2014. During his coaching in Bryan County, Vernon has had eight girls make Oklahoma All-State in basketball. He is still coaching girls’ basketball in Caddo.

Kolby Johnson graduated from Caddo High School in 2012. He started all four years as a guard for the Caddo Bruins. Kolby averaged 19 points per game and nine assists his senior year. During 2009-2012, the Caddo Bruins won the Bryan County Tournament and Conference three times and make two state tournament appearances.

During Kolby’s four years of high school, the Caddo basketball team only suffered 20 losses (career record 94-20). Kolby was named the Bryan County Basketball Conference MVP – three years, Bryan County Tournament MVP – two years, OBCA Region-6 all region team – three years, Class A State Basketball All-Tournament Team – two years, and 2012 Small School Basketball All-State. Kolby was also a member of the 2011 Caddo 8-man football Class B state champs.

The last pair of athletes is Tom MacEntire and daughter Amber Lyn MacEntire Larson.

Tom MacEntire graduated in 1968 from Mead High School. The MacEntire family moved to Oklahoma in 1964 from New Mexico and none of the kids had ever played basketball. The coach could not deny basketball from the tallest boy in school. Tom went on and play for the Mead Panthers in the post position.

“Big Tom” as some would call him, led in scoring and rebounds for most games. Mead won the 1968 Class C Southeastern Invitational Tournament and Tom contributed an average of 19 points and led in rebounds. Mead also won the Class C District Tournament and Tom set a record for the most points scored in district game with 40 points. Tom went on to play for SOSU but later left college to join the Navy.

Amber Lyn MacEntire graduated from Silo High School in 2000. She started for the Silo Lady Rebels four years. As a freshman, Amber led her team in rebounds and was second in scoring with an average of 10 points per game. Silo won the Bryan County Tournament and Amber earned MVP of the tournament. In the playoffs, Silo won Districts, Regional Runner-ups and end up losing in the Area Consolation semifinals to Battiest. The next year also brought success for the Silo Lady Rebels as District Champs, Regional Champs, Area Consolation Champs, and State Quarterfinalist. Amber was the top scorer and rebounder for Silo with an average of 16.2 points per game and 5.9 rebounds.

In 1999, Silo won the ultimate title as the Class A State Basketball Champions. Amber contributed an average of 16.1 points per game and 5.6 rebounds for the Lady Rebels. She was also named to the State All-Tournament Team and Tournament of Champions All-Tournament Team. Silo defeated 6A powerhouse Norman for the 1999 Tournament of Champions Championship. In 2000, the Silo Lady Rebels faced Dale in the Area Consolation Finals and lost by four points. Amber ended her high school basketball career by averaging 19.8 points per game. She ranked 5th in Class 2A as leading scorer. Amber also earned awards such as Bryan County All-Conference Team – four years, Bryan County Conference MVP – two years, Who’s Who in Sports Honorable Mention, and Oklahoma All-State.

Amber currently serves as a Lieutenant in the United States Coast Guard.

Jacee Bennett is a 2011 Colbert graduate and was a standout pitcher for the Lady Leopards before going on to play at Southeastern. She will be inducted into the Bryan County Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday along with her father Johnny. Amber MacEntire helped spur the Silo Lady Rebels to a state championship in 1999 and garnered All-State honors in the process, finishing off a sensational high school career. She will be inducted into the Bryan County Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday along with her father Tom. Coach Vernon Johnson will be inducted into the Bryan County Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday night along with his son Kolby. Johnson has coached several state tournament squads in coaching stops at Silo, Achille and Caddo, including the 1999 state championship.