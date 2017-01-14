Farmer values Allstate Good Works Team experience

Editor’s Note: This is a first-hand account of Southeastern wide receiver Kaymon Farmer from his recent trip to New Orleans to be honored as part of the 2016 Allstate Good Works Team, which included football players from all over the nation.

This honor displayed NCAA football players that got the most out of the platform God placed them on. No matter if they were from University of Georgia or the great Southeastern Oklahoma State University, each player had proven themselves and made the most of given opportunities. We had shown a commitment to our teams by excelling on the field, in the classroom, and helping to serve others in the community.

The realism of being showcased on a team that once presented former members such as Tim Tebow, Colt McCoy, Peyton Manning, and other greats meant a lot to me and my support system.

Once I met other members of the 2016 Allstate Good Works Team, instantly I knew I was amongst an elite group of young men. The members throughout the team were in a lane of their own and really embraced their unique stories in a positive way. There’s no doubt everyone wants and will become the best versions of themselves. They have the keys to gain the most out of life and they’re going to use them.

To be surrounded by so many likeminded men was an experience I’ll never forget. Through the team interactions there was an energy that became contagious. The combined energy I felt while around them made me feel we’re capable of changing a great number of lives throughout the world. The camaraderie that was formed between us was inspiring. Most of us are aware of the production we can bring by connecting together.

Throughout the week I heard many stories that touched me. Below are a few of my favorites:

Brett Kasper – Quarterback from Wisconsin Oshkosh, 2016 Team Captain; Be The Match donor selflessly donated bone marrow which saved a 10-year-old girl’s life.

Makani Kema Kaleiwahea – Linebacker from University of Hawaii and his wife Brianna became adopted parents at age 18 while being a student-athlete.

Caylin Moore – former TCU teammate of my cousin Emmanuel Porter, used football to escape his rough neighborhood of Compton, and became a Rhodes Scholar.

That’s just a few of the 22 members’ stories that embraced their hardship to help save someone’s life.

I’m a firm believer of how testimonies saves others lives by displaying an individuals purpose, vision, and their faith. Many players had beat the odds while showing boldness and leadership. I salute all these players and anyone who’s allowing God to use his power through them to encourage someone else to be the best version of themselves.

The itinerary was full during the time in New Orleans. We were involved in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, NYE Parade, Gala Ball, Allstate Brunches, Football Camp, Shrimp Boil, Pre-Game Party, and the Roosevelt Hotel. There were life changing experiences that occurred in those events.

This whole experience taught me more about bringing true value to others lives. The best model of true value I want to set is to have a compassionate heart, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience towards others. I pray God reveals to me how he wants me to apply it to my life.

I gained wisdom, clarity of my purpose, energy, confidence, support, peace, motivation, respect, and a new family. I definitely grew as a man. I enjoyed seeing Edith (my fiance) with a smile on her face, out her comfort zone and growing likewise. Overall, I’m excited about where our lives are headed together as God uses us as one.

I would like to humbly thank The Lord, Allstate, The 2016 Good Works Team, AFCA, my family, coaches, Pittsburg, TX, Southeastern Oklahoma University, Durant, and the rest of my support system for believing in me. I promise to strive for the best version of myself everyday. Much love!

To the readers, there will be adversity but no matter what’s your current reality, you can obtain more.

Southeastern standout Kaymon Farmer is pictured with former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow during his stay in New Orleans where he was honored as a member of the 2016 Allstate Good Works Team at halftime of the Sugar Bowl. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_FarmerTebow.jpg Southeastern standout Kaymon Farmer is pictured with former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow during his stay in New Orleans where he was honored as a member of the 2016 Allstate Good Works Team at halftime of the Sugar Bowl. Submitted photo