Lions survive furious 4th quarter for McAlester split

McALESTER – A 26-point second half lead for Durant disappeared in rapid fashion but the Lions were able to hold on at the end to top the McAlester Buffaloes, 68-61, at Brumley Gymnasium on Friday night.

In the opener, the Lady Lions were solid through one quarter but got in foul trouble and were outscored the rest of the way in a 57-37 loss to the host Lady Buffs.

Durant returns home to face another rival on Tuesday night when Ada comes to town.

Girls

Durant scored the first six points of the contest and built an early 8-1 lead behind the one-two punch of seniors Destinee Lewis and Breanna Simmons but that proved to be one of the lone bright spots for the Lady Lions.

McAlester finished the first stanza on an 11-4 run to knot the score at 12 and then took command with a big second frame.

Simmons hit a free throw to give the visitors a one-point edge 30 seconds into the quarter but the Lady Buffs erupted with an 18-6 flurry over the remainder of the half, taking full advantage of a whopping 12 Durant turnovers in the stanza.

Down 30-17 at intermission, the Lady Lions were playing catch up the rest of the game as they never got closer than that 13-point margin.

Simmons had a solid second half to lead the scoring attack for Durant with 17 points while Lewis also reached double figures with 14.

No other Lady Lion scored more than a pair as Hannah Hime, Cassidy McCann and Madi Keel notched two apiece.

Three Lady Buffs finished in double digits.

Boys

The Lions were in command for two and a half quarters before having to hold on for their life against an inspired McAlester club that stormed back down the stretch.

Durant dominated the first period, riding a 9-0 run to grab a 21-10 lead.

The visitors utilized another 9-2 flurry in the second frame, keyed by five points from Wes Engle, for a 36-16 halftime cushion.

That margin ballooned to 44-18 following a pair of Taylor Cox three-pointers and Brady Nichols basket early in the third period when the Buffaloes found a spark.

After being lethargic offensively most of the night, McAlester erupted by closing the quarter on a 23-4 scoring run with the only Lion field goal over the final five minutes coming via a Tre’ Harper three-pointer.

The momentum continued into the fourth stanza for the Buffaloes as they got as close as 56-53 with 3:55 remaining before Cox sank four straight free throws and Harper scored back-to-back baskets off steals to stem the tide and help Durant improve to 5-5 on the season.

Cox finished with a game-high 26, 17 of which came in the second half. Harper chipped in 14 and Nichols also reached double figures with 12.

Engle ended with nine points while Cade Buchanan scored five and Kyle Hughes added two.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com