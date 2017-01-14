Caddo upsets state ranked Rattan

CADDO – The Caddo Bruins were underdogs going into Friday night’s showdowns with visiting Rattan but the Bruins beat the odds, sweeping the Rams in dominant fashion.

The Lady Bruins held off a late push in the fourth quarter by the 15th ranked Lady Rams for a 48-39 victory.

In the nightcap, junior Garrett McMichael slashed the through 12th ranked Rattan’s defense for 37 points to lead Caddo to a 83-71 victory.

Both Bruin squads return to action next in the Bryan County Tournament starting on Tuesday in Calera.

Girls

It was a back-and-forth game, but the Lady Bruins’ defense and offense came up big in the second half against the surging Rams.

“We have played defense all year,” said head coach Vernon Johnson. “But we’re still not shooting the ball well and didn’t shoot well tonight. But we played good enough defense to keep it close and if we get the lead late we can control the tempo. This was a big win for us tonight against a ranked team.”

In the first quarter, the Lady Bruins came out hot with a 6-2 run. Allie Adair, Brittney Miller and Kynsey Dixon all dropped in buckets. Then Caddo finished off the period with a 8-2 flurry led by Miller’s five points and a layup by Dixon to give the Lady Bruins a 13-4 lead.

The Rams tried to turn the tables in the second quarter with a 8-1 surge in the opening minutes. Then the Lady Bruins caused a turnover that lead to a fast break for Adair. Rattan answered with back-to-back buckets from beyond the arc before Allison Hawkins gave Caddo a 19-18 halftime lead with a late three-pointer.

Rattan began the third period with a pair of three-point buckets to take the lead from Caddo. However, the Lady Bruin defense came alive as did their offense.

Caddo held the Rams scoreless for the rest of the period and Adair jumped-started a 12-0 run for Caddo with layup. Dixon scored the next eight points on consecutive three-pointers and jumper. Adair finished the off the period with two free throws and Caddo extended their lead to 31-24.

The advantage started to vanish midway through the fourth period as the Lady Rams closed the gap to 39-36, but Caddo made enough stops and came through at the free throw line to grab the win.

Dixon and Adair both had 14 points to fuel the offensive charge. Miller added 10 with Kacie Clower scoring five and Allison Hawkins three.

Boys

McMichael’s 37-point performance helped top a tough, high-scoring Rattan squad.

“We played real hard,” Caddo head coach Kolby Johnson commented. “I was impressed that for the first time all year long that we had a lead and controlled the tempo down the stretch.

“Garrett came up big and took the load scoring-wise. The way we controlled the tempo late was big, because Rattan can score a lot points in a hurry. This was a sign of our maturity.”

The scoring started fast and furious in the opening period.

Caddo had a slim 14-8 lead a little over half way through when Rattan started to answer back and tied the game 19-19 with 43 second left.

But Caddo’s Daniel Stone made back-to-back buckets to close the quarter giving the Bruins a 23-19 lead. McMichael had 17 of those points.

The Bruins started to pull away from Rattan in the second stanza as Caddo went on a 13-5 run midway through the period for a 41-31 lead at halftime. It was a balanced assault as McMichael had seven points in the period, Stone four points, Kaden Johnson put in five points and K.W. Adair drained a bucket.

Caddo didn’t let up in the third period either. McMichael kept the Rams defense scrambling as he poured in 12 points. Adair chipped in six points and Gage McMichael and Kaden Johnson both added four points.

Rattan couldn’t put together a string of baskets in the fourth period as Caddo salted the game away at the free throw line.

In addition to McMichael’s big offensive effort, the Bruins also got 13 points from Stone, 12 by Adair and 11 from Johnson as four players reached double figures. Gage McMichael also finished with seven.

Freshman K.W. Adair drives against a Rattan defender on this play Friday night. Adair scored 12 points to help spur the Caddo Bruins to an 83-71 upset of the 12th ranked Rams. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CaddoBoys-10KW_Adair.jpg Freshman K.W. Adair drives against a Rattan defender on this play Friday night. Adair scored 12 points to help spur the Caddo Bruins to an 83-71 upset of the 12th ranked Rams. Photos by Randy Bruce Caddo’s Brittney Miller finds an opening to the basket for a pair of her 10 points in Friday night’s contest. The Lady Bruins posted a solid 49-39 upset win over 15th rated Rattan. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CaddoGirls-10BrittneyMiller.jpg Caddo’s Brittney Miller finds an opening to the basket for a pair of her 10 points in Friday night’s contest. The Lady Bruins posted a solid 49-39 upset win over 15th rated Rattan. Photos by Randy Bruce