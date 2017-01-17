Soper girls, Bennington boys post tourney wins

CALERA – The fight for the Bryan County Tournament crown got underway Monday night at Calera with a pair of play-in contests to reach bracket play.

In the opener, the Soper Lady Red Bears made the most of their Bryan County tourney debut with a 43-30 win over Colbert.

The nightcap was an overtime affair as Bennington posted a rubber game victory over Colbert, 42-36, after splitting their earlier meetings this year.

Soper moves on and will face Rock Creek at 4 o’clock at Calera in girls action while Bennington tangles with Rock Creek boys as well at 5:30.

Colbert will resume tournament play in consolation games Friday afternoon at Southeastern.

Soper 43, Colbert 30 (Girls)

The game was never for doubt as Soper jumped out to big lead and never relinquished it.

Senior JaeLeigh Holder had a big night on the hardwood for the Lady Red Bears with a 22-point performance.

In blink of eye Soper was up on Colbert 10-0 in the first period.

It was a team effort as Mackenzie Higginbottom began the run with a three-point bucket. Holder, Taylor Herndon and Vicky Wolfenbarger all made buckets and Holder capped the run off with spilt free throws.

The Lady Leopards stopped the bleeding with a three-point bucket by Brady Rowland, but Soper ended the period with a 13-7 lead.

Colbert tried to challenge the Lady Red Bears in the second period, but they could not find an asnwer for Holder as she poured in eight points.

Even though the Lady Leopards couldn’t string enough baskets together to keep up with Soper, Colbert did put some points on the board as they trailed at halftime 26-14. Kiana Love scored from under the basket, Toree Buck made two jumpers and Rowland split her free-throws.

It was all Soper in the second half as Colbert struggled to find its shots and the Lady Red Bears rolled on to the tournament bracket.

For Colbert, Rowland led the way with 11 points, Buck had nine, Hanna Rhoades and Love scored four each and Coker chipped in two.

In addition to Holder’s game-high 22, Higginbottom had seven points, Emiley Beaird finished with five, Taylor Herndon notched four and Kaylee Dennis added three.

Bennington 42, Colbert 36, Overtime (Boys)

It was a lackluster first half as the Bears held a slim 12-8 lead at the break while neither team could get much going offensively. But the game heated up the second half and was sent into overtime.

Both teams turned the ball over multiple times in the third period while Bennington had trouble finding its shots as Colbert began to close the gap.

Bennington had a 20-11 lead with less than three minutes left on the clock before the Leopards went on a 8-0 run with a two-and-one from the free throw line and layup before Josh Means hit a buzzer0beating three-pointer.

The Bears started the fourth quarter with a three-point bucket by Johnny Mays and a jumper by Andrew McDonald to extend the margin to 25-19.

Colbert came right back to tie the game 27-27 with a pair of three-pointers by Brandon Denton . Then Denton struck again from beyond the arc to give Colbert a 30-29 lead with 50 seconds left.

But Bennington’s Keaton Robinson hit one of two at the charity stripe to tie the score 30-30 and sent the game into overtime.

Colbert was almost perfect from the free-throw line, but couldn’t get any many shots as Bennington’s defense stepped up to the challenge and scored off of turnovers to win the game.

Robinson paced the offensive attack for Bennington with 13 points. Mays had 10 points, McDonald put in eight while Joe Rochelle, Talon McWilliams and Kody Powell all had three points.

Colbert was sparked by Denton’s 11 points. Rickman and Means were close behind with seven points each, Braden Mueller had six points and Kris Singleton scored two.

Bennington’s Keaton Robison poured in a team-best 13 points as the Bears needed overtime but posted their fourth straight win as well as taking its rubber game matchup with Colbert, 42-36. The two teams had split two earlier meetings this season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BennBoys-5KeatonRobinson1.jpg Bennington’s Keaton Robison poured in a team-best 13 points as the Bears needed overtime but posted their fourth straight win as well as taking its rubber game matchup with Colbert, 42-36. The two teams had split two earlier meetings this season. Lady Bear senior Kaylee Dennis gets by a Colbert player on a drive to the basket Monday night at Calera. Dennis had three points to help Soper top the Lady Leopards, 43-30, on the opening night of the Bryan County Tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SoperGirls-1KayleeDennis1.jpg Lady Bear senior Kaylee Dennis gets by a Colbert player on a drive to the basket Monday night at Calera. Dennis had three points to help Soper top the Lady Leopards, 43-30, on the opening night of the Bryan County Tournament. Photos by Randy Bruce

Bryan County event underway