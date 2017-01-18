Dill trey lifts Tushka past Boswell boys

SILO – Action in the Bryan County Tournament heated up on Tuesday night with four contests at Silo, including one that went right down to the wire.

Zach Dill’s last second shot proved to be the game-winner as Tushka rallied past Boswell’s boys, 63-61, in the thriller of the evening.

In girls action, Caddo’s Lady Bruins cruised to a 65-27 victory over Bennington while top-seed Tushka won in dominant fashion over the Silo girls, 63-40.

The Silo boys shook off a slow start to record a 67-50 win over Soper in the nightcap of the day.

Caddo 65, Bennington 27 (Girls)

The contest was decided by halftime as Caddo had a 40-11 headed into the locker room. Caddo’s Alli Adair was virtually unstoppable, scoring 14 of her 31 points in the opening half.

Bennington started the third period as they had their sights set on cutting into Caddo’s sizable lead. The Lady Bears went on a 10-6 run led by Maria Martinez’s six points while Kirsten Jordan hit a three-pointer at the end.

But Adair had other ideas, making a pair of free throws and draining a three-point bucket with time running out to lift Caddo to a 51-23 advantage.

Caddo’s defense shutdown Bennington in the fourth period allowing only four points as the Lady Bruins rolled to the win.

In addition to Adair’s game-high total for Caddo, Kacie Clower put up eight points as Brittany Miller and Kynsey Dixon had six points each. Brooke Crawford, Olivia Weaver, Tanna Hightower, Sydney Thompson, Maeley Couch, Makenzie Atwood and Taylor Waller all finished with two points apiece.

For Bennington, Martinez and Kristen Wilson led the way with eight points each. Kindal Stricklen, Hannah Alley, Kristen Jordan, Alexus Gibson and Jaci Haislip all added two points.

Tushka 63, Boswell 61 (Boys)

It was a nip-and-tuck, physical game throughout and the game was decided in the final seconds by the Tigers on a three-pointer by Dill.

Boswell jumped out to a 6-0 run in the opening minutes of the first period on the back of a pair of Aaron Taylor buckets and a Walker Sullivan layup.

Tushka fought back with a 7-2 surge to end the period with a 9-8 lead.

The Tigers extended their lead as they outscored the Scorpions in the second quarter 16-9 and carried a 25-19 edge to halftime.

Boswell made adjustments at the break and put Tushka on their heels, taking the lead back in the third period.

At the midway point, Darin Brown hit a three-point bucket to give Boswell a 29-27 lead. With two minutes remaining – the Scorpions had a slim 34-33 advantage and hen they went on a 9-2 run with a bucket by Brett Anderson, a pair of baskets by Taylor and another three-point bucket by Brown to close out the period up 43-35.

The Tigers were down but not out in the final frame as Tushka began to chip away at Boswell’s eight-point lead.

Four three-pointers and four points from the charity stripe helped rally the Tigers as they cut Boswell’s lead.

The score was knotted 60-60 moments later when Brown nailed one of two at the free throw line to give Boswell a one-point lead with 11 seconds left in the game. With nerves of steel, Dill put in a three-pointer in the waning seconds for the Tigers’ win.

Dill led the way for Tushka with 20 points with Dillion Mansell close behind adding 19 points. Conner Sutton also scored 13, Shelby Milan put up nine and Manson Brinkley finished with three points.

Brown had 19 points for Boswell as Taylor chipped in 16 points.

Hayden Dill tossed in seven, Walker Sullivan had six points, Brett Anderson and Levi Russell each contributed five.

Tushka 63, Silo 40 (Girls)

After the first period Tushka had a slight 11-7 lead but in the second period the Lady Tigers started to pull away from Silo.

With four minutes left before halftime it was only a four-point edge before the Lady Tigers went on a 13-5 run and took a 29-17 lead to the locker room.

Tushka began to flex its muscles in the third period as Silo had trouble stringing shots together. Silo’s Kensea Eppler scored seven of Slo’s 10 points in the period but Tushka still took a 52-27 bulge into the final period.

Eppler and Tushka’s Jaylee Eaves matched buckets in the fourth period as Silo couldn’t close the gap.

Eaves had a team-high 21 points for Tushka with Ryann Cochran also posting a good game with 19 points.

Alissa Kindred scored six points, Taylor Chambers and Adriene Percell both had five, Grace Wall chipped in four and Lauren Hauff had three.

Eppler poured in a game-high 26 points for the Lady Rebels. Cheri Stampley had five points, Alys Parr finished with four, Hannah Jones and Hallie Jones both scored two and Bea Martinez had one point.

Silo 67, Soper 50 (Boys)

Upset-minded Soper got off to a sensational start, outscoring the host Rebels by an 18-12 count in a wild opening quarter.

The 12th ranked Rebels however found their flow in the second period as well as clamping on the defense over the middle two quarters to take control.

Soper’s Cody White was virtually unstoppable in the opening stanza, pumping in 10 to nearly singlehandedly outscore Silo. The Rebels however found the answer in holding the senior catalyst without a field goal (five free throws) through the second and third quarters.

Silo meanwhile kicked into gear offensively sparked by Bryce Brister, who scored nine in the second frame to ignite a 16-5 Rebel run to claim a 28-23 edge at halftime. The senior then poured in another eight points in the third frame during a 20-7 Silo flurry that put it away.

In addition to Brister’s big effort, Jake Hamilton provide his normal solid performance inside, posting 18 points along with several rebounds.

Dally Cheek canned three treys en route to double figures with 11. Austin Thomas chipped in seven, Jessen Pratt scored four, Korben Ford and Patch Hamilton three apiece with Nolan Brister and Jacob Long each contributing two points.

About the only downside for the Rebels was woeful nine of 19 shooting from the free throw line.

White ended with 20 points to pace the Soper charge.

Bryce McLemore also contributed 10, Jarod McDaniel scored six, Tanner Trent had vie, Curtis Wisner four, Malik Mitchell three and Ethan Bacon rounded out the scoring with two.

Tushka senior Jaylee Eaves poured in 31 points in Tuesday night’s Bryan County Tournament contest with Silo, spurring the Lady Tigers on to the semifinals with a 63-40 win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TushkaGirl-11JayleeEaves1.jpg Tushka senior Jaylee Eaves poured in 31 points in Tuesday night’s Bryan County Tournament contest with Silo, spurring the Lady Tigers on to the semifinals with a 63-40 win. Photos by Randy Bruce Soper’s Cody White goes in for two of his 10 first quarter points against Silo on Tuesday night. White finished with 20 for the Red Bears but the host Rebels were able to rally for a 67-50 Bryan County Tournament victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SoperBoys-1CodyWhite1.jpg Soper’s Cody White goes in for two of his 10 first quarter points against Silo on Tuesday night. White finished with 20 for the Red Bears but the host Rebels were able to rally for a 67-50 Bryan County Tournament victory. Photos by Randy Bruce

Caddo, Tushka girls, Silo boys also win