Shorthanded Lions drop pair to 3rd ranked Ada

Shorthanded Durant squads and highly-ranked Ada opponents were not a good combination for the Lions and Lady Lions Tuesday night at the DHS Gymnasium.

Missing two key starters, the Lady Lions ran into trouble right off the bat in a 41-11 loss to Class 4A’s third-rated Lady Cougars.

The Durant boys were in a similar situation but held tough through one period before bowing to the number three Cougars, 54-38.

Durant’s next action will be Thursday in the John Nobles Invitational at Moore where both are paired with the host Moore Lions in round one. The girls play at 1 p.m. with the boys to follow.

Girls

Things got off to a bad start for the hosts as Ada scored the first 11 points of the contest before a free throw by Breanna Simmons briefly stopped the bleeding.

It was only briefly however as the Lady Cougars followed with 16 straight points to carry a 27-1 lead to the halftime break.

Destinee Lewis opened the second half with a conventional three-point play inside to give Durant its first field goal of the game but the Lady Lions would only get one more bucket (by Lewis) in the quarter as Ada pushed the margin to 38-6 through three quarters.

Skyler McKaughan notched five points off the bench in the final stanza as Durant outscored the Lady Cougars 5-3 to finish it off.

Boys

The Lions didn’t look very fazed by the absence of offensive catalyst Taylor Cox and his 25-point average in the early going as sophomore Cade Buchanan came out smoking, drilling the first two three-pointers of the game for a quick 6-0 advantage.

It was still 7-2 Durant when Ada standout Ben Pruitt began to take over with seven straight points before Tanner Davidson’s bucket with one second left knotted it at 9.

Ada picked up an immediate three-pointer to begin the second frame and led the rest of the way, extending the advantage to 26-14 at intermission.

After the Cougars flexed their muscle to start the third quarter, Durant put together a nice flurry keyed by Buchanan and Brady Nichols, narrowing the gap to 35-24 before Ada closed the frame with seven straight points.

Jeremy Seward drained a trey off the bench in the final period to rally the Lions to within 14 but they never got any closer.

Buchanan hit three three-pointers in the contest and totaled a team-best 17 points in the losing effort.

Nichols scored six, Tre Harper had five solid points in the second half, Seward and Wes Engle finished with three apiece while Davidson and Austin Stallings each posted two.

