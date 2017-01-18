Rock Creek and Boswell girls pull away late in tourney

CALERA – Rock Creek and Boswell girls each pulled away in the final quarter while high seeds Rock Creek and Caddo had little trouble in boys action Tuesday night in the Bryan County Tournament at Calera.

The Rock Creek girls posted a 47-33 win over a game Soper squad while Boswell girls caught fire late for a 43-31 victory over host Calera.

In boys action, Rock Creek cruised past Bennington, 51-23, while Caddo belted Calera, 77-38, to set up a rematch between the two in Thursday’s tournament semifinals at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

It will be Boswell girls against top-seed Tushka at 4 p.m. with Rock Creek and Caddo facing off in the anticipated boys tilt at 5:30. Rock Creek girls then battle Caddo at 7 p.m.

Rock Creek 47, Soper 33 (Girls)

The final score was not indicative of how tight this one was most of the way as Soper gave the second-seeded Lady Mustangs problems with their deliberate pace, dictating the tempo throughout.

Rock Creek was rarely able to get it’s transition attack going, especially in the first half was Soper led most of the opening two stanzas.

JaeLeigh Holder and Taylor Herndon combined for all the Lady Red Bears’ first half points, giving them a 15-13 with just over two minutes to play before intermission. Rock Creek however closed the period with three consecutive baskets, heating up from the field after a horrible start that saw the Lady Mustangs connect on just two of their first 10 attempts.

It was still only a narrow 25-23 advantage five minutes into the third frame when Rock Creek finally found some offensive rhythm and began to extend the lead, finishing the stanza on a 9-2 run that was capped by Lainey Jestis’ three-pointer.

That pushed the margin to 34-25 going to the final quarter and Soper could only narrow the margin to seven the rest of the way.

Hannah Heflin topped Rock Creek with 13 points while Jordan Nelson and Jestis contributed seven apiece. Michaela Stinson and Brittany Farrington scored six each with Jacey Angello and Teeronie McCann both tossing in four.

Holder ended with a game-high 15 points, but was held relatively in check most of the second half by the Rock Creek defense.

Herndon totaled eight, Victoria Wolfenbarger had six while Emiley Beaird and Mackenzie Higginbottom posted two each.

Rock Creek 51, Bennington 23 (Boys)

Rock Creek’s pressure defense proved to be way too much for Bennington as the Mustangs rolled to the easy opening round victory.

The Bears got off to a solid start after a pair of Keaton Robison baskets, trailing just 8-6 but that’s when the Mustangs’ pressure really began to cash in as Sam Roper and Shacona Vandenburg scored layups on back-to-back steals.

That was just a sign of things to come as Rock Creek closed the quarter on a 7-2 flurry and then opened the second with 12 consecutive points as the lead exploded to 27-8.

Much of that eruption came in transition off turnovers as the Mustangs totaled 27 points for the game off Bennington miscues.

A layup by Talon McWilliams with three seconds left in the half ended up being the Bears’ lone field goal of the period and it sure didn’t get any better after the break. Bennington managed only one free throw in the third stanza as Rock Creek continued to roll.

The Bears finally ended the drought with 5:37 left in the final stanza on a Robison shot in the paint but by that time the Mustangs were in cruise control up 49-15.

Darian James and Christian McGowan each pumped in 11 points to fuel the Rock Creek attack. Roper added nine with Vandenburg and Dalton Dill ending with six apiece.

Davis Rogers, Karson Dry, Austin Green and Dylan Robinson all scored two.

Bennington was topped by Robison with eight points. Joe Rochelle, Wade Hearod, Talon McWilliams, Jason Farris, Tucker McWilliams, Kody Powell and Johnny Mays had two apiece with Andrew McDonald notching a point.

Boswell 43, Calera 31 (Girls)

Boswell head coach Mandy Stone was battling illness throughout the contest but her squad never wavered despite limited numbers.

The Lady Scorpions scored the first five points of the contest on a Harleigh Belvin basket and Virginia Beddo trey and pushed the early lead to 11-3 after one quarter. Calera’s lone points of the stanza came via a Hannah Carter three-pointer.

Calera however came alive offensively in the second period with Maddie Partain drilling a trey to open the stanza and ignite a 12-3 run that gave the Lady Bullodogs a 15-14 advantage. Partain scored twice in transition and Maddison Virgin also canned a long-range bomb.

Boswell’s Hailey Belvin finished the scoring off with one of two at the charity stripe, sending the contest to the half knotted at 15.

Calera came out fast with consecutive baskets from Partain and Logan Mullens to start the third but Boswell answered right back with Harleigh Belvin and Breah Stewart to tie it again.

It went back and forth throughout the quarter until a three-pointer by Beddo in the closing seconds staked the Lady Scorpions to a 26-23 cushion they would not relinquish.

Boswell reeled off a 13-3 run to begin the final frame and take control with Calera’s only points off another Carter three-pointer.

A Partain three with 2:16 remaining narrowed the gap to 39-29 but was as close as the hosts would get with Hailey Belvin immediately answering with a trey of her own.

Boswell got outstanding balance in the victory as Beddo finished with 12 points (nine coming in the big second half) to tie Hailey Belvin for team-high honors. Harleigh Belvin ended with nine, Stewart had eight and Sadie Fomby scored two.

Partain fueled the Calera offense with 14 points. Carter totaled six, Mullens and Kendra St. Clair added four apiece with Virgin rounding out the scoring with three.

Caddo 77, Calera 38 (Boys)

Many of the fans in attendance were expecting an offensive shootout and they definitely got it from the Bruins’ side as Caddo put the pedal to the metal early and never let off the gas.

The Bruins sprinted out of the game with the game’s first 12 points before Calera knew what had even hit it.

Daniel Stone had six and Lance Minyard added four in the early Caddo run before the Bulldogs finally broke the ice with a pair of free throws by Hunter Fuller at the 2:57 mark.

It was short-live however as Caddo finished off the period on another flurry in building a 20-6 advantage.

The lead blossomed to near 20 in the second frame behind another strong push from Stone but the Bulldogs put together a nice rally of their own with Kody Toombs sinking a pair of three-pointers to help trim the deficit to 38-23 at intermission.

Coming out of the break the contest turned into an offensive showcase with the two teams combining for 20 points in just over two minutes of action, trading blow for blow.

Garrett McMichael was the catalyst for Caddo with a couple three-pointers but Calera had its own spark plug in Fuller and Cole Reeves.

The bad news for the Bulldogs though was they hit a bit of a dry spell to close the quarter while Caddo continued gunning in pushing the margin to 62-36 through three periods.

Stone totaled a season-best 20 points to spur the Caddo attack while Garrett McMichael (13 points) and Kaden Johnson (11 points) also reached double figures.

Minyard added eight, K.W. Adair had seven, Braden Couch chipped in six, Gage McMichael scored five, Matthew Jenkins four and Tre Frederick three.

Calera also had three players in double digits as Toombs led the charge with 12. Fuller had 11 and Reeves notched 10.

The next closest Bulldog however was Logan Hestily with three. Tyler Shupert added two.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Rock Creek guard Sam Roper skies to get this shot off just in front of the outstretched arm of Bennington’s Johnny Mays on Tuesday night. Roper and the Mustangs built a big first half lead and capitalized with 27 points off turnovers in a Bryan County Tournament win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0084.jpg Rock Creek guard Sam Roper skies to get this shot off just in front of the outstretched arm of Bennington’s Johnny Mays on Tuesday night. Roper and the Mustangs built a big first half lead and capitalized with 27 points off turnovers in a Bryan County Tournament win. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Senior Virginia Beddo goes up for two of her nine second half points on this shot against Calera’s Kya Hawks. Beddo totaled 12 points, spurring the Lady Scorpions on to Thursday’s Bryan County Tournament semifinals against Tushka. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0134.jpg Senior Virginia Beddo goes up for two of her nine second half points on this shot against Calera’s Kya Hawks. Beddo totaled 12 points, spurring the Lady Scorpions on to Thursday’s Bryan County Tournament semifinals against Tushka. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Boswell’s Harleigh Belvin looks for an open teammate after pulling down a rebound against Calera on Tuesday night. The junior finished with nine points to help the Lady Scorpions pull away in the fourth quarter for a 43-31 win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0099.jpg Boswell’s Harleigh Belvin looks for an open teammate after pulling down a rebound against Calera on Tuesday night. The junior finished with nine points to help the Lady Scorpions pull away in the fourth quarter for a 43-31 win. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat

Caddo, Rock Creek boys romp to semis