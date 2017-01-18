Johnson, Donelan spark Savage Storm in road win

Local products Bobby Johnson and James Donelan played big roles Wednesday night to help the Southeastern men to an impressive 75-62 road win over Southwestern at the Pioneer Cellular Center in Weatherford.

The Savage Storm women weren’t quite as fortunate as playing their fourth game in seven days may have taken it’s toll as they saw a fourth quarter advantage slip away in an 87-79 loss to the Lady Bulldogs in a battle for the fourth position in the conference standings.

Southeastern will be off the rest of the week before beginning a three-game conference homestand on Monday facing Southern Nazarene at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Southwestern 87, Southeastern 79 (Women)

Southeastern led by eight points and looked firmly in control with seven minutes remaining but the proverbial roof quickly came crashing down.

Host Southwestern caught fire, closing on a whopping 24-8 run, to rally for the key Great American Conference victory.

Poor shooting down the stretch proved costly for the Savage Storm, which had taken a 71-63 advantage on a Courtney Brady three-pointer. They hit just three of their final 15 attempts from the field, with one of those coming on a putback by Katie Webb as time expired.

That poor shooting down the stretch definitely put a damper on what had started out as a sensational half for Southeastern as the visitors connected on 50 percent shooting (13 of 26) up to that point.

A large chunk of the Lady Bulldogs’ points in their late flurry came from the paint where they outscored Southeastern 16-6 in the final quarter.

Southwestern was a blistering 10 for 15 from the field during it’s game-clinching flurry sparked by Hailey Tucker, who pumped in 12 of her 20 points in the span.

Coach Darin Grover’s squad had built it’s fourth quarter cushion with a tremendous third stanza in which they outscored Southwestern 26-18. Nearly everyone had a hand in the Savage Storm burst but it was senior Olivia Potter, who notched nine straight points, that provided the biggest boost.

Potter finished with 19 points to lead four Southeastern players in double figures. Katie Webb contributed 11 along with a monster game on the boards with 17 rebounds.

Brady scored a season-high 11 points with Rachel Wallace adding 10 and Sa’Liesha Hunter nine.

Southeastern 75, Southwestern 62 (Men)

Southwestern held a 33-30 advantage at halftime following a back and forth first half but the Savage Storm would not be deterred.

Kevin Buckingham scored the first five points after intermission to put Southeastern in front for good while igniting a spectacular 19-2 flurry which gave the visitors a 49-35 edge with 14 minutes left. Anton Cook drained a pair of three-pointers while Buckingham pumped in seven of his 12 points in the run.

It was Donelan, a Durant High graduate, and Johnson, an Atoka product, that provided nice sparks off the bench, including several rebounds and vital baskets down the stretch.

Donelan finished with just six points but pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds in 22 minutes of action. Johnson scored five straight points after Southwestern had closed to within 57-53 with just over four minutes remaining, including a big trey with the shot clock winding down.

“We pressed them more in the second half and made some things happen,” head coach Kelly Green said. “We got a great effort from a lot of guys despite playing our fourth game in seven days. Our bench guys have been doing a much better job and giving us some big minutes.”

Johnson’s trey pushed the Southeastern lead back to 62-53 and the Savage Storm were nearly automatic at the charity stripe to finish it off. For the game they hit 20 of 25 free throws.

Cook nailed four treys and scored a team-best 22 points while Jett Jobe also turned in a 10-point effort.

Kyle Roberts added eight points coming off the bench as well and Johnson wrapped up with seven.

Tyler Lonzie pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds as Southeastern dominated the glass for the game with a whopping 48-27 advantage.

Southeastern freshman Courtney Brady scored a career-high 11 points Wednesday night at Southwestern but the Savage Storm women couldn't hold off a frantic Southwestern comeback in an 87-79 setback. Durant product James Donelan logged a career-high 22 minutes Wednesday night, tossing in six points while pulling down 11 big rebounds to help Southeastern to a 75-62 road win over Southwestern in Great American Conference action. The Savage Storm will open a three-game homestand when they return to Bloomer Sullivan Arena on Monday night.

