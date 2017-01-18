Bryan County semifinals slated today at SE

After two furious days of action, including a pair of overtime games and a buzzer-beating three-point game-winner, the Bryan County Tournament got a night off Wednesday.

Action however will heat up in a hurry this evening with berths in Saturday night’s championship contests on the line in both the girls and boys divisions at Southeastern’s Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

All four tournament semifinal games are rematches from games earlier this season. The boys games feature teams all ranked in the Top 20 in the state.

In the opener, top-seed and Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Tushka will tangle with Boswell at 4 p.m.

The two teams met way back on November 1 in the season opener as the Lady Tigers prevailed 57-48. Boswell, however, led the contest through most of three quarters before the numbers game and depth advantage swayed things toward Tushka.

Tushka is currently 17-1 on the season but was struggling a bit offensively before breaking out a bit with more than 60 points twice in the past three contests.

Coach Mandy Stone’s Lady Scorpion squad sports an 11-8 record but has looked goods at times despite playing with just five available players most of the time.

At 5:30 it will be a boys semifinal between 12th rated Silo and number 15 Tushka.

Silo rides a 15-3 record into the game and only a week removed from a 53-52 road win over the Tigers.

The Rebels have been spurred by the one-two offensive punch of seniors Bryce Brister and Jake Hamilton most of the season.

Tushka meanwhile enters the game at 14-4 after Tuesday’s buzzer-beating 63-61 win over Boswell in which Zach Dill sank a three-pointer at the buzzer for the win. That snapped a two-game losing skid for the Tigers, who are still trying to adapt after losing 6-8 inside stalwart Zac Southerland to a hip injury.

The biggest factor Southerland’s absence causes is defensively where the Tigers have allowed more than 60 points in two straight contests after seeing that happen only twice in their opening 16 games.

Dill and Dillon Mansell have been been the squad’s offensive leaders.

In the 7 p.m. battle, defending tournament champ Caddo squares off against Rock Creek. The two met on the final game of the first semester as Rock Creek won it 54-51 on a three-pointer by Michaela Stinson in the waning seconds.

Rock Creek boasts a 14-4 record but outside of an 86-point double overtime eruption against Calera a week ago has struggled to get its transition game fully in gear to start the second semester.

One of the big keys will be getting Stinson out of what has been a mini offensive slump since Christmas. Junior Lainey Jestis has been the club’s offensive catalyst through most of that span.

Caddo counters with an 11-3 season mark and has won four straight to start the 2017 portion of the schedule, including a nice win over state ranked Rattan last Friday.

The Lady Bruins have finally found a bit of offensive rhythm for sparkplug Alli Adair after going through an opening slump of her own. The senior exploded for 31 points in Tuesday’s opening win against Bennington.

In the nightcap, which is set for 8:30 p.m., it will be another rematch on the boys side as 11th ranked Rock Creek battles 20th rated Caddo.

After a sizzling start to the season, Rock Creek is still looking to regain its early form since the holiday break but maintains a 14-3 record.

Shacona Vandenburg has been a constant inside for the Mustangs, who have been sporadic with their perimeter scoring consistency.

Rock Creek posted a 64-54 win in that first matchup, breaking things open after the teams battled to a 30-30 deadlock at intermission.

Caddo, which cracked the state rankings this week for the first time, has been smoking offensively since the semester break, pouring in at least 77 points in all three of its games over the past week.

Daniel Stone continues to provide a solid presence in the paint with a host of Bruins, including three-point sharpshooter Garrett McMichael adding to the perimeter assault.

