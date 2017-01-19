Durant Lions drop opening pair in Moore Invitational

MOORE – In a battle of Lions in the opening round of the John Nobles Invitational Thursday, it was host Moore than had the upper hand with girls and boys victories over Durant.

The opener saw Durant fall 56-37 while the Durant boys dropped a 68-46 verdict.

Durant moves to the consolation round today with the boys to meet New Way Christian Academy of Odessa, Texas at 11:30 a.m this morning. The DHS girls will follow versus the Norman North-Lawton opening round loser at 1 p.m. inside the Douglas Frederick Sports Complex.

Girls

Leading by a slim 9-7 margin, Moore went on a 7-0 run to close out the first quarter on top 16-7.

Senior guard Shala Robinson had the hot hand scoring 11 points for the hosts in the opening period. Durant’s Destinee Lewis tried to keep pace totalling all of her team’s first quarter points.

Moore tacked on an extra bucket to the lead in the second quarter and went to the half time dressing room up 28-17.

The hosts increased its lead to 45-26 by outpointing DHS 17-9 in the third quarter.

Durant played an even 11-11 final period losing by 19 and dropping to 3-9 for the season.

Lewis scored in double figures finishing with a game-high 18 points. Breanna Simmons totaled six, Tristian Hamilton had five with Hannah Hime and Annalee Jones chipping in with four each.

For Moore, Robinson ended with 17 points followed by Ashanti Day’s 11, Fortuneit Traylor scored nine, Destiny Davis eight, Katelyn Martin five and they got three apiece from Morgan Cooper and Gabbie Guzman.

With point guard Haley Morgan still out and Sydney Hampton sidelined with a shoulder injury Durant head coach Phil Daniel was pleased with his team’s effort and grit versus Moore.

“When you are young and inexperienced and a little short-handed like we have been playing that effort is all that you can ask from your team,” Daniel said. “They played hard and left it all out on the floor and I was proud of them for that today.”

Daniel said Lewis, the star DHS softball player, is starting to getting a better understanding of playing under the bucket.

“She has learned some things about body positioning, how to seal and to open herself up to receive the pass and finish,” Daniel added. He also sees improvement in freshman post players Jones and Cassidy McCann and singled out Hamilton and Hime for a tough afternoon’s work.

Boys

Moore improves to 7-6 by burying Durant in an avalanche of three-pointers.

The hosts took advantage of its friendly environment finishing the afternoon by downing 13 treys. On the other hand, Durant, which fell to 5-7 on the year, connected on five three-pointers.

Six-foot senior guard Charles Watkins got Moore off the launching pad in the first quarter by draining a trio of three point baskets. Brady Nichols helped Durant keep it close by scoring six points in the stanza as Moore was up by a pair 16-14 after one.

Moore utilized a 14-6 second quarter to boost its lead to 30-20 at halftime.

Watkins had a hand in that with two more treys while Nichols headed to the break with 10 points to pace Durant.

The host Lions extended their lead to 20 by running and gunning to a 21-11 third quarter. Watkins added two more long range buckets and Jordan James chipped in with five points, three coming from beyond the arc.

Moore outscored Durant 17-15 in a fourth quarter that saw reserves from both benches closing things out.

Nichols and Taylor Cox, back after missing Tuesday’s home loss to Ada with an ankle injury, led Durant in scoring with 12 points each. Wes Engle notched six, Cade Buchanan had five, Brandon Davis four, Austin Stallings three with Tanner Davidson and Tre Harper adding two each.

Watkins topped all scorers for Moore with 23 followed by James close behind at 22.

“They definitely shot the ball well,” said DHS coach Aaron George. “We need to get better when the ball is flying around the perimeter and be on them on catch. That’s something we can work on.

“Nichols is definitely is getting more rebounds and getting more aggressive taking it to the hole. His presence inside will help us down the road.”

Up next in the consolation round today will be New Way Christian which lost to Muskogee, 92-67, in Thursday’s opening round. The two teams met in the first round of the 2016 Nobles tournament with Durant pulling out a 91-87 thriller in overtime.

“They definitely like running the ball up the court real fast, passing it and running fast breaks,” said George of the high flying Eagles. “We will try to slow it down and hopefully get back and contest some shots.”

Durant senior Destinee Lewis had a huge effort with a game-high 18 points Thursday against Moore but the it wasn’t enough to overcome the host Lions in a 56-37 loss in the opener of the John Nobles Invitational. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DestineeLewis3.jpg Durant senior Destinee Lewis had a huge effort with a game-high 18 points Thursday against Moore but the it wasn’t enough to overcome the host Lions in a 56-37 loss in the opener of the John Nobles Invitational. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat