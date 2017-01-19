Tushka, Caddo roll into Bryan County girls finals

It will be a Bryan County Tournament rematch for the girls championship Saturday night after convincing semifinal victories by Tushka and Caddo Thursday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Both contests saw fast starts as the difference as Tushka ran away from Boswell, 56-24, in the opener and Caddo dispatched Rock Creek, 61-27, in the girls’ nightcap.

Saturday’s title contest is set for 7 p.m. with Boswell facing Rock Creek in the third place game at 3:30.

Tushka 56, Boswell 24

Boswell scored the game’s opening five points but after that it was all Tushka as the ninth-rated Lady Tigers cruised into the tournament championship game.

After going scoreless for nearly six minutes to begin the contest the Lady Tigers found their offense in bunches. Jaylee Eaves scored five straight to ignite a 7-0 run by Tushka to end the quarter as Grace Wall’s basket inside took the lead for good.

The Lady Tigers continued to the surge in the second stanza with 15 straight points to push the flurry to 22 consecutive before a pair of Breah Stewart free throws for Boswell ended a 10-minute scoring drought. Ryann Cochran was the catalyst of the Tushka offensive explosion, scoring twice in transition as well as hitting a three-pointers in sparking a 25-7 halftime advantage.

Tushka finished the half shooting 40 percent from the field after an extremely slow start in which they hit only three of 13 in the opening stanza. That hot shooting carried over to the third frame as the Lady Tigers canned nine of their 14 shots while the lead ballooned to 46-9.

Boswell never could solve the Tushka zone defense going almost two full quarters without a field goal before Virginia Beddo briefly stopped the bleeding with a driving basket.

Coach Lori Ford’s squad also showed its prowess by displaying a full court press that forced eight Lady Scorpion turnovers in the third stanza, many of which resulted in easy baskets for Tushka.

Three Lady Tigers reached double figures topped by Eaves with 16 while Cochran finished with 14 and Chambers added 10.

Adrienne Percell chipped in seven, Grace Wall had four, Alissa Kindred notched three and Lauren Hauff scored two.

Hailey Belvin topped Boswell with nine points as Stewart, Harleigh Belvin and Beddo all ended with four. Sadie Fomby rounded out the scoring with two.

Caddo 61, Rock Creek 27

Caddo head coach and Hall of Fame inductee Vernon Johnson couldn’t have scripted a much better start Thursday night as his Lady Bruins raced to a 10-2 lead less than three minutes into the game and never looked back.

The Lady Bruins had things going offensively from the start and stymied the Rock Creek offense with a tight defense that helped control the boards throughout most of the contest.

Senior catalyst Alli Adair poured in eight in the opening quarter in staking Caddo to an 18-10 edge.

Adair and Kacie Clower drilled three-pointers to open the second period while expanding the lead to double figures on the way to a 35-18 advantage at intermission.

It took nearly six minutes for Rock Creek to finally hit a bucket in the third stanza as the Lady Mustangs’ shooting woes continue into the second half. By that time the Lady Bruins had pushed the lead all the way to 47-21 at the end of three.

Caddo coasted home from there to advance back to the tournament championship contest on Saturday.

The Lady Bruins got a game-high 22 points from Adair but also had Clower and Brittney Miller also reach double digits with 13 and 10 respectively.

Kynsey Dixon contributed eight with Tanna Hightower and Sydney Thompson scoring four apiece. Alison Hawkins finished with three.

Hannah Heflin paced Rock Creek with eight and Teeronie McCann chipped in seven. Jacey Angello notched four while Emily Hamill, Jordan Nelson, Brittany Farrington and Michaela Stinson posted two each.

