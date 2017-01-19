Caddo, Tushka boys win semifinal thrillers

A night of revenge was the story in the Bryan County Tournament boys semifinals with Caddo and Tushka each scoring victories in dramatic fashion on Thursday.

Caddo held off a furious Rock Creek rally in the first contest for a heart-stopping 47-46 triumph. Then in the nightcap, Tushka came from behind in the closing minutes to topple Silo, 51-48.

It will be Caddo against Tushka in the championship at 8 p.m. on Saturday with Rock Creek and Silo facing off in another rematch of an overtime thriller less than two weeks ago in the third place contest at 5 o’clock.

Caddo 47, Rock Creek 46

What was expected to be a tight affair definitely provided that and more as Caddo avenged an earlier loss with a narrow victory.

Neither team gave an inch during a back and forth final period as the two teams traded leads eight times.

Caddo snagged its biggest lead of the stanza with two free throws by Kaden Johnson after a huge steal with 28 seconds left to go up 47-44.

The Mustangs looked as if they had it tied moments later when Darian James hit a driving shot and then following free throw for what appeared to be a conventional three-point play. The officials however waved off the game-tying charity toss saying James had crossed the free throw line.

Garrett McMichael then went to the line for the Bruins but missed the front end of a one-and-one. James quickly got the ball and drove in the lane, drawing contact on an off-balance shot attempt. There was no call by the officials as the ball fell short of the rim as time expired.

A pair of lengthy offensive dry spells proved extremely costly for Rock Creek as the Mustangs went five minutes without a field goal to end the first half while Caddo finished on a 10-1 run to grab a 26-20 edge at intermission.

Another five-minute scoring drought in the third quarter allowed the Bruins to expand the advantage to 33-24 after a Lance Minyard layin.

The Mustangs finally found the range when Brock Allen drilled back-to-back three-pointers and James and Sam Roper each scored in transition during a 10-2 closing run that narrowed the Caddo lead to a single point going into the final frame.

A reverse layup by James started the period and the clubs proceeded to trade the lead until a very questionable technical foul call against Caddo coach Kolby Johnson with 3:25 remaining. James hit both free throws for a 44-43 Rock Creek lead but the Bruins came up with a defensive stop before going back in front on a Daniel Stone putback.

Garrett McMichael and Stone led the offensive charge for Caddo with 15 and 13 points respectively. Minyard added eight, Johnson scored six, Adair had three and Gage McMichael two.

James’ big second half allowed him to finish with a game-high 18 points for Rock Creek. The Mustangs also got 14 from Allen, 10 by Shacona Vandenburg and four points from Roper.

Tushka 51, Silo 48

For the second straight contest, Tushka pulled off a big second halftime comeback – this time needing to do it twice – to advance back to the championship game.

The Tigers completely erased a nine-point third quarter deficit and then trailed again by seven in the final frame before scoring the final 10 points of the contest to avenge a loss to the Rebels just over a week ago.

Silo rode the scoring of Bryce Brister and Austin Thomas to a 40-31 edge with just over two minutes left in the third but Tushka stormed back with treys by Dillon Mansell and Connor Sutton as well as a Zach Dill conventional three-point play to knot the score heading to the final frame.

The Rebels answered right back to start the fourth with a Jake Hamilton bucket and back-to-back field goals from Patch Hamilton off the bench, eventually taking a 48-41 lead on a driving layup from Nolan Brister with 3:33 remaining.

That however proved to be Silo’s final points of the night.

Tushka roared back with Sutton and Shelby Milam scores in transition and a Dill free throw before finally grabbing the lead for good on Mason Brinkley’s three-point bomb with 1:10 remaining.

Silo still had chances after a pair of Tiger misses at the charity stripe before Dill sank a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left.

The Rebels then missed two three-point tries in the waning seconds and couldn’t get off a third before the horn sounded.

Sutton had a huge game for Tushka with a game-high 18 points along with eight rebounds. Dill tossed in 14 points, Mansell had 10 with Milam chipping in five and Brinkley three.

Silo was topped by Bryce Brister’s 14 points but he was held scoreless over the final 10 minutes. Thomas also reached double figures with 10 as Jake Hamilton had eight, Patch Hamilton and Nolan Brister six each and Dally Cheek ended with four.

Tushka’s Dillon Mansell goes up for a pair of his 10 points ahead of two Silo defenders during Thursday night’s Bryan County Tournament semifinals. The Tigers rallied twice from big second half deficits to stun the Rebels, 51-48, and advance to the championship game. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TushkaBoys-20DillonMansell.jpg Tushka’s Dillon Mansell goes up for a pair of his 10 points ahead of two Silo defenders during Thursday night’s Bryan County Tournament semifinals. The Tigers rallied twice from big second half deficits to stun the Rebels, 51-48, and advance to the championship game. Photos by Randy Bruce Caddo freshman Kaden Johnson came up with a huge steal and free throws in the closing seconds Thursday night to help the Bruins to a thrilling 47-46 upset of Rock Creek in the Bryan County Tournament semifinals. Johnson finished with six points in the contest. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CaddoBoys-13KadenJohnson.jpg Caddo freshman Kaden Johnson came up with a huge steal and free throws in the closing seconds Thursday night to help the Bruins to a thrilling 47-46 upset of Rock Creek in the Bryan County Tournament semifinals. Johnson finished with six points in the contest. Photos by Randy Bruce