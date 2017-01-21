Lion grapplers split district duals

The Durant Lions notched a solid 40-30 win over McAlester but couldn’t hold off Tahlequah in a 49-21 defeat as they split district duals on Thursday night at McAlester.

Next up on the schedule for the Lions is their first home dual of the second semester as they host Davis on Tuesday.

In the McAlester dual, the Lions rode a wave of fall victories in the higher weight classes as they claimed five wins in the top six matches.

At 160 pounds, Fulton Gorges stopped Jacob Carter, at 170 Braden Rudolf pinned Colby Squyers, in the 220 pound division Trever Wann took down Dylan Bigham and at heavyweight Demario Gray was also a fall victor over Matt Drake.

The Lions also picked up crucial points at 106 pounds where Ashleigh Ned easily toppled Emma Quintana in a 14-0 decision. Cody Hicks was a 13-8 decision winner over Hunter Smith at 120 pounds while Isaiah Wright also posted a 12-9 victory at 182 against Colton Price.

Connor Hicks was nipped 10-9 by decision at 126 pounds with Ethan Horner dropping a 10-4 verdict at 145.

Against a tough Tahlequah squad victories were a little tougher to come by, but Rudolf, Wann and Gray all recorded their second wins of the day.

At 170 pounds, Rudolf was a pin fall winner against Brian Resch with Wann also winning by fall at 220 pounds over Blake Corn. Gray recorded a 6-4 decision against Chaz Jimerson.

The Lions’ only other points came at 120 pounds where Caden Orlando received a forfeit.

Durant's Ashleigh Ned fights for positioning during a match earlier this season. Ned posted a strong 14-0 decision at 106 pounds on Thursday at McAlester to help the Lions to a 40-30 dual win over the rival Buffaloes. Durant returns home on Tuesday against Davis.