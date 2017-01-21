Pivotal three-game homestand on tap for SE

Southeastern basketball faces a moment of truth – three moments, actually – this week at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

It’s a three-game home stretch of Great American Conference action that could really help or hurt chances for post-season play for both men and women.

Southern Nazarene comes to town Monday, Southern Arkansas will visit Thursday and Arkansas-Monticello is scheduled to appear Saturday.

Wednesday’s split at Southwestern, women losing, men winning, left the ladies in fifth place and the men in the ninth spot.

THE LATEST GAC standings for the ladies show Harding alone at the top with an overall record of 12-2 and an unblemished conference mark of 9-0.

Arkansas Tech (11-2) and Henderson State (7-8) are tied for second at 7-2 with Southwestern (10-5) fourth at 6-3 and Southeastern (8-6) fifth at 6-4.

Southern Nazarene (7-5) is 4-4 in league play with Ouachita Baptist (7-8) at 4-5. Arkansas-Monticello (6-7) and Northwestern (4-11) are 3-6 each. Southern Arkansas (4-9) and East Central (3-10) are knotted at 2-7 with Oklahoma Baptist (4-11) last at 1-8.

For the men, Arkansas-Monticello still rules the roost at 13-0 overall and 9-0 in the GAC.

East Central (11-4) is second at 7-2 with Henderson State (11-4) and Ouachita Baptist (8-5) tied for third at 6-3.

Southern Nazarene (8-6) is fifth at 5-3 with Arkansas-Tech (9-4) and Harding (8-5) knotted at 5-4. Southern Arkansas (6-9) is 4-5 in conference play.

Southeastern (7-9) is 3-7, Northwestern (6-8) is 2-7, Oklahoma Baptist (4-9) and Southwestern (4-11) are tied for last place at 1-8.

COACH DARIN GROVER’S young ladies are paced by Olivia Potter with 14.8 points per game.

Potter has led the team scoring in eight of the 14 games with a high of 23 in a 72-69 victory at Arkansas-Monticello in the third game of the season. She shoots .367 with 47 of 128 three-pointers.

Katie Webb is second in scoring at 10.9 points and leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game, along with 15 steals and 13 blocks. She has led the team in scoring twice with a high of 21 in a 70-66 win over Oklahoma Baptist. Webb has been the leading rebounder six times with a high of 17 at Southwestern.

Rachel Wallace hits 9.6 points and grabs 4.7 boards per game while shooting .400 on treys with 20 of 50 and leading the team three times with a high of 22 points in the season-opening win over Northeastern.

Sa’Liesha Hunter averages 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds and leads the team with 68 assists.

Emem David scores 5.6 points and is second in rebounding with 6.9 per game. She has topped the boarders four times with a high of 16 against East Central.

The Storm average 71.5 points and 43.1 rebounds per game while allowing 71 points and 43.4 boards.

COACH KELLY GREEN’S men are led by Anton Cook at 14.7 points per game. He averages 3.7 boards and has 39 assists. He shoots .317 from beyond the arc on 33 of 104.

He has topped the team scoring in four games with a high of 28 in a 97-83 loss at Arkansas Tech and has dished out 39 assists.

Kevin Buckingham averages 11.6 points and 5.6 boards to go with a team-high 27 steals and nine blocked shots. He shoots .421 on treys with 32 of 76 and has been the top rebounder five times, collecting 11 in a 79-62 victory against the University of Texas-Permian Basin.

Tyler Lonzie averages 9.4 points and leads with 7.4 rebounds per game. He has paced the scoring five times with a high of 20 in a 68-71 overtime loss at Central Oklahoma. He has topped the rebounders six times with a high of 17 against Ouachita Baptist. He also led the scoring against the Tigers with 15.

Jett Jobe is scoring 9.3 points a game and hitting .463 on 31 of 76 three-pointers. He also leads the team with 76 assists and is second with 23 steals. He has led the scoring three times with a high of 15 against Henderson State and Northwestern.

Nathan Jackson averages 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. He has led team scoring twice with a high of 20 in a 113-45 victory over Dallas Christian and has been the top rebounder four times with 12 against Southern Arkansas.

Southeastern is scoring 71.2 points and averaging 38.4 rebounds per game while giving up 68.8 points and 34.2 boards.

THIS IS A CRITICAL week for Savage Storm basketball and a whole mess of fans and fannies could make a big difference.

Monday’s matchup with Southern Nazarene will have the ladies tipping off at 5:30 p.m.; Thursday’s date with Southern Arkansas tips at the same time; and Saturday’s games against Arkansas-Monticello will begin with the gals at 1 p.m., all in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

There’s only one more three-home-game stretch left in the season. That will feature Southwestern on February 18, Harding on February 23 and Arkansas Tech on February 25 in the final game of the regular season.

Harold Harmon is the former Sports Editor of the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern