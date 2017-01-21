Durant Lions outgun New Way Christian, 81-70

MOORE – Both the Durant boys and girls basketball teams will play for consolation championships today after posting impressive wins Friday in second day action at the John Nobles Invitational.

The Lions ran past New Way Christian Academy, 81-70, while the Lady Lions slipped by Class 6A Lawton, 41-37, at the Douglas H. Frederick Sports Complex.

Durant’s girls will meet Muskogee at 1 p.m. this afternoon with the Durant boys matched up at 2:30 p.m. versus Southmoore. Both consolation final opponents are Class 6A schools.

Boys

The Lions beat the Eagles from Odessa, Texas for the second straight year in the John Nobles tournament, but this time it didn’t take overtime.

Senior Taylor Cox was the one constant in both victories. Cox scored 23 points in 2016 and bettered that with a 26-point effort Friday afternoon.

Trailing 14-12 in the contest, Durant went on an 8-0 run to build a 20-14 first quarter edge it would never relinquish.

For the second day in a row Brady Nichols got the Lions off to a good start totaling eight points in the opening period. Wes Engle drained a pair of treys in the second quarter to help counter 14 first half points from Eagle Chris Govan. Durant led 33-28 at intermission.

The lead grew to double digits with six Lion players contributing points in a 23-18 third quarter flurry. Nichols and sophomore forward Cade Buchanan scored six points each as DHS took a 61-51 advantage to the fourth.

Cox then took over in the final period as the 6-2 guard scored 15 points, including four important free throws, that helped secure the victory to improve the Lions to 6-7 on the season.

In addition to the big day from Cox, Engle finished with 16 points, Nichols had 14 and Buchanan also reached double figures with 12. Tre Harper was just one shy of joining that group with nine while Brody Morgan ended with four.

“I love balance,” head coach Aaron George commented afterward. “I love team basketball. That’s from our guards seeing the open floor and seeing who is open. That was really good.

“I was worried about getting back and defending the three ball. We got back better this year and I think they weren’t as deep as last year. They may have gotten tired at the end and that helped us down the stretch.”

Girls

Durant and Lawton struggled to score throughout but the Lady Lions managed to score enough when they had the opportunities.

Senior post Destinee Lewis scored six of her first half points in the opening quarter and Breanna Simmons managed five as the teams slogged their way to an 18-18 stalemate at halftime.

Durant took the lead for good in a 16-9 third quarter run buoyed by Simmons’ eight points as well as treys from Tristyn Hamilton and Hannah Hime. The Lady Lions held Lawton at bay the final period keeping a four point lead for much of the period.

The Lady Wolverines’ Kamryn Simien kept it tight, scoring seven in the final stanza. Her late bucket made it a three point game down the stretch.

Free throwing shooting, which has been a season-long struggle for the Lady Lions would eventually play an important part in stopping a five-game losing skid.

Freshman Alli Keel hit a pair from the line with 1:23 remaining and Simmons ended any Lawton hopes for a late comeback by calmly sinking two free throws with 10.9 seconds left. The Lady Lions finished 13-24 from the line.

Simmons ended with a team-best 20 points for Durant. Lewis finished with nine, Hamilton and Hime scored three apiece, Keel had 2 and Annalee Jones scored a point.

“They were glad to get a win,” said Durant coach Phil Daniel of his team, which improved to 4-9 on the year. “I thought the effort was a lot better in the second half. It wasn’t the same kind of effort we gave in yesterday’s game. But we picked it up.

“We left too many points at the free throw line. We could have salted that one away a little bit earlier if we had hit a few free throws. But “Red” (Simmons) went to the line in a one possession game and knocked down two free throws to seal it.”

Keel’s late free throws and some of his other young players also caught Daniel’s eye.

“Those freshmen are growing up,” he stated. “They are still scared. You can see it in their face. But it’s not nearly as bad as it was. This is valuable time for them.”

Up next will be a Muskogee squad that easily handed the Lady Lions 66-31 in the first round of this very same tournament last season.

“They had three go D1 last year,” Daniel said. “They still have got one. A point guard (Trena Mims) that is going to North Texas. She can really go. So it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Jim Reagan is the Sports Director for KSEO/KLBC Radio in Durant

Lion senior guard Taylor Cox poured in 26 points, including 15 during a big fourth period as Durant pulled away for an 81-70 win over New Way Christian in the Moore Tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TaylorCox.jpg Lion senior guard Taylor Cox poured in 26 points, including 15 during a big fourth period as Durant pulled away for an 81-70 win over New Way Christian in the Moore Tournament. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat

DHS girls also bounce 6A Lawton in tourney