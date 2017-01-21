Achille, Colbert split tournament consolation tilts

Southern Bryan County rivals Colbert and Achille forged a split in Bryan County Tournament consolation play Friday afternoon at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Achille’s Lady Eagles posted a 49-37 win in the opening contest while the Colbert boys battled in game two for a 45-30 triumph.

Both teams resume action on Tuesday with Achille hosting Caney and Colbert on the road at Caddo.

Girls

Achille set the tone for the rest of the game in the first period as they drained four three-point buckets. Two of the baskets from beyond the arc came from Raychel Alexander and two from Ashleigh Brown.

Kiana Love helped Colbert keep pace with Achille as she scored eight points, but Achille still had a slim 12-11 lead. Achille then went on an 8-0 run to grab a 20-11 edge headed into the second quarter.

Colbert went perfect from the free-throw line for six points and a basket from Love in the second. Achille’s Alexander and Sommer Rater answered their efforts and Kaelie Tiemann completed a three-point play the old fashion way to give Achille a 31-19 halftime lead.

The Lady Leopards tried to rally in the second half as they outscored Achille 8-5 in the third quarter, but Achille held off Colbert’s surge to win the fourth period 13-10 and notch the win.

Alexander took the scoring honors for Achille with a 24-point performance. Brown hit four three-pointers and finished with 12 points. Tiemann chipped in seven, Rater had four and Jayme Todd ended with two.

Love scored 11 points, mostly from under the basket, to lead the charge for Colbert. Leigha Brown was close behind with 10.

Brady Rowland put up six points, Hannah Rhoades finished with four, Kinzee Coker had two and McKenzie Lynn added one point.

Boys

Colbert’s offense was running on all cylinders and put the clamps on an Achille offense that wasn’t as crisp with multiple turnovers and cold shooting early on.

The Leopards rolled to a 14-5 cushion after one stanza as Kris Singleton drained a pair of three-pointers and teammates Ronnie Rickman, Josh Means, Brandon Denton and Braden Mueller all had made baskets. Achille’s lone scorer in the frame was Braiden Williams.

It didn’t get any easier for the Eagles as Colbert didn’t let up in the second period, including an 11-0 flurry. With three minutes remaining Achille finally stop the bleeding with two made free throws by Ryan Caceres but the Leopards carried a 28-9 bulge into the half.

The Eagles offense finally connected on a few shots in the third period, but Colbert matched every point to keep their 19-point lead headed into the final quarter at 39-20.

Achille managed to outscore the Leopards in the fourth, 10-6, but the big Colbert lead was too much to overcome.

Singleton had a game-high 15 points for Colbert. Rickman poured in 11, Means and Mueller both pumped in seven points each as Denton finished with four.

Austin McClung topped Achille offensively with 10 points. Williams slashed to the basket for nine. Brayden Prater and Cy Burden each had five and Ryan Caceres chipped in two.

Senior Kris Singleton eyes an open teammate on this drive against Achille in Friday’s consolation contest in the Bryan County Tournament. The Leopards rode a strong defensive effort to a 45-30 win over the Eagles and Singleton led the scoring with 15 points. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ColbertBoys-1KrisSingleton.jpg Senior Kris Singleton eyes an open teammate on this drive against Achille in Friday’s consolation contest in the Bryan County Tournament. The Leopards rode a strong defensive effort to a 45-30 win over the Eagles and Singleton led the scoring with 15 points. Photos by Randy Bruce Achille’s Sommer Rater (1) and Ashleigh Brown (21) contest the scoring attempt of Colbert junior Kiana Love during Friday afternoon’s Bryan County Tournament consolation contest. Achille picked up a 49-37 win over the Lady Leopards. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ColbertGirls-33HannahRhoades.jpg Achille’s Sommer Rater (1) and Ashleigh Brown (21) contest the scoring attempt of Colbert junior Kiana Love during Friday afternoon’s Bryan County Tournament consolation contest. Achille picked up a 49-37 win over the Lady Leopards. Photos by Randy Bruce