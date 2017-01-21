Tourney consolation finals set

Friday’s consolation bracket of the Bryan County Tournament was a mixed bag at Bloomer Sullivan Arena on the campus of Southeastern.

Offensive struggles were the story most of the day before Boswell and Soper finally found a bit of rhythm in the nightcap.

The end results were victories by the Calera and Soper girls along with the Bennington and Boswell boys as those four clubs moved on into today’s tournament consolation championship tilts. The girls game is slated for 12:30 with the boys to follow.

In the girls’ contests, Calera rallied in the final minutes for a 49-43 victory over Silo to avenge an earlier loss. Soper then came alive in the fourth quarter after sleepwalking through three periods to dispatch Bennington, 42-29.

Bennington took control in the second half to topple Calera, 54-37, in the first boys consolation semifinal before Boswell and Soper hooked up in a thriller in which the Scorpions pulled out at the end by a 56-52 count.

Calera 49, Silo 43 (Girls)

For most of the contest it was an offensive shootout between Calera senior Maddie Partain and Silo junior Kensea Eppler as they matched each other nearly basket for basket through three periods.

The fourth quarter however belonged to Partain and Calera was able to mount a big comeback largely on the back of the standout southpaw.

Silo led throughout most of the opening three quarters and even held a 40-32 advantage almost two minutes into the final period when Calera came alive.

Partain scored two straight baskets and Hannah Carter added a three-pointer to quickly narrow the gap as Silo managed only three points – all on free throws – over the game’s final six minutes.

Logan Mullens cut the margin to just two with a driving hoop at the 3:34 mark and less than a minute later Partain drained a three-pointer from out front to take the lead for good.

Three free throws by Partain extended the margin before Bea Martinez got Silo back to within 45-43 but Maddison Virgin canned two charity tosses to ice it with 16.5 seconds remaining.

Eppler was a virtual one-person wrecking crew in the first half, scoring 18 of her team’s 27 points before intermission while staking the Lady Rebels to an eight-point lead.

The Lady Bulldogs made a run in the third but Silo pushed it back to 38-30 at the end of the frame. That’s when the defense really neutralized Eppler, holding her to just two points over the final eight minutes as Calera made it’s run behind 10 fourth quarter points from Partain, who wrapped up with a game-high 30 in the contest.

Mullens contributed eight with Virgin and Kendra St. Clair chipping in four each. Carter also had a three.

Eppler posted 24 in the losing effort for Silo as Martinez added eight, Daelyn Marshall seven, Cheri Stampley two as well as one each from Alys Parr and Randi McLarry.

Bennington 54, Calera 37 (Boys)

Amazingly it was a nip-and-tuck affair for two-plus quarters before Bennington took complete control.

With the score knotted at 20 less than three minutes into the third period, the Bears rattled off eight points in a row as Joe Rochelle, Keaton Robison and Andrew McDonald all got in on the scoring assault.

The Bulldogs ended the drought briefly with a bucket but Bennington carried a 30-22 edge into the final frame.

From there the Bears really went to work as they started the quarter on another 8-1 flurry with Calera’s lone points coming via a Tyler Shupert free throw. By the time Hunter Fuller got inside for a layup to end the drought Bennington had pushed the advantage to 38-25.

It turned into a free throw contest from there and despite shooting just 64 percent from the line, the Bears had plenty of opportunity to put it away, cashing in 18 of 28 attempts over the game’s final five minutes.

Robison carried the bulk of that load in the final frame, finishing with a game-high 20 points, including 13 in the fourth where he sank nine of 10 charity tosses.

McDonald pumped in seven, Johnny Mays had six, Rochelle, Kody Powell and Tucker McWilliams scored five apiece and Josh Rubio finished with four.

Calera was led by 11 from Fuller and nine by Cole Reeves. Kody Toombs and Shupert pitched in four points each, Fisher Hutchins had three with Jaylen Dunn, Logan Hestily and Keith Jeffreys all adding two.

Soper 35, Bennington 25 (Girls)

Through most of 20 minutes of game time, Soper head coach B.J. Beaird was scratching his head wondering what was wrong with his Lady Red Bears.

Bennington dominated all facets of the contest through two and a half quarters building as much as a 22-12 lead after a Kristen Jordan three-pointer and free throw from Alexus Gibson.

After multiple scoreless trips down the floor Soper finally got one free throw in consecutive possessions before all of a sudden catching fire while closing the frame on a 10-1 run to narrow the Lady Bear advantage to 23-22.

JaeLeigh Holder had a pair of baskets and Mackenzie Higginbottom drained a three-pointer to key the big Soper push.

They weren’t through there however as Soper carried the flurry over to the final frame while scoring the opening 13 points of the period. Holder looked to be on a mission, pumping in a pair of layups in transition as well as a conventional three-point play while totaling 10 points in the quarter alone.

Vicky Wolfenbarger and Kaylee Dennis also contributed Red Bear field goals before Bennington got back on the board with its only basket of the quarter by Jordan.

Holder notched a game-high 18 points to spur the Soper attack. Dennis added seven, Wolfenbarger had five while Higginbottom, Taylor Herndon and Emiley Beaird contributed four apiece.

Kristen Wilson topped the Bennington scoring with nine points. Maci Haislip tossed in seven, Kindal Stricklen and Jordan ended with five each, Hannah Alley scored two and Gibson chipped in one.

Boswell 56, Soper 52 (Boys)

What was expected to be the best matchup of the night fulfilled expectations as Boswell was able to hold off the Red Bears.

The Scorpions got a major boost early from freshman Walker Sullivan, who scored eight points in the second period alone including a pair of three-pointers to give his club as much as a 20-16 lead, but Soper came right back.

Four points from senior Cody White triggered a Red Bear run that put Soper ahead 24-22 at intermission.

Boswell opened the third with a 7-2 run to take the lead as Sullivan scored in transition and then then followed with a trey.

The teams then traded scores the rest of the period before two straight field goals by White ended the quarter, cutting the Scorpion cushion to a slim 41-39.

Soper got as close as one twice in the fourth quarter but each time Boswell had an answer. First it was a three-point dagger from Jesus Rubio and then two free throws from Brett Anderson and an Aaron Taylor driving basket.

Levi Russell also had a big second half for the Scorpions, especially in the paint, and totaled a team-high 16 points for the game. Sullivan also notched double figures with a career-high 15.

Taylor checked in with eight, Rubio had five with Hayden Dill, Anderson and Darin Brown all wrapping up with four points.

White sparked Soper and led all scorers in the game with 21 points. They also got big 12-point effort from Jarod McDaniel.

Cage Record chipped in five points, Bryce McLemore and Tanner Trent scored five each and Ethan Bacon notched three.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Freshman Tyler Shupert heads to the basket while being closely guarded by Bennington’s Andrew McDonald on Friday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. Shupert scored four points late but the Bulldogs couldn’t find enough offense in the second half during a 54-37 loss to the Bears. McDonald notched seven points for Bennington. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_6256.jpg Freshman Tyler Shupert heads to the basket while being closely guarded by Bennington’s Andrew McDonald on Friday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. Shupert scored four points late but the Bulldogs couldn’t find enough offense in the second half during a 54-37 loss to the Bears. McDonald notched seven points for Bennington. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Levi Russell puts up two of his 16 points on this drive to the basket over the outstretched arms of Soper’s Bryce McLemore and Tanner Trent. Russell and the Scorpions held off the Red Bears down the stretch for a 56-52 win Friday night. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_6325.jpg Levi Russell puts up two of his 16 points on this drive to the basket over the outstretched arms of Soper’s Bryce McLemore and Tanner Trent. Russell and the Scorpions held off the Red Bears down the stretch for a 56-52 win Friday night. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Bennington’s Hannah Alley goes up strong with a shot against Soper’s Taylor Herndon on this play during Friday’s Bryan County Tournament at Southeastern. Herndon and the Lady Red Bears came alive in the final quarter and a half, rallying from a 10-point deficit for a 35-25 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BenningtonSoper.jpg Bennington’s Hannah Alley goes up strong with a shot against Soper’s Taylor Herndon on this play during Friday’s Bryan County Tournament at Southeastern. Herndon and the Lady Red Bears came alive in the final quarter and a half, rallying from a 10-point deficit for a 35-25 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Boswell head coach John Talley gives instructions to freshman Walker Sullivan. Sullivan had a big performance on Friday night against Soper, pumping in a career-best 15 points in the Scorpions’ 56-52 win to reach the consolation finals of the Bryan County Tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_5292.jpg Boswell head coach John Talley gives instructions to freshman Walker Sullivan. Sullivan had a big performance on Friday night against Soper, pumping in a career-best 15 points in the Scorpions’ 56-52 win to reach the consolation finals of the Bryan County Tournament. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Calera junior Logan Mullens dribbles through traffic during Friday’s Bryan County Tournament contest with Silo’s Randi McLarry giving chase. Mullens scored eight points for the Lady Bulldogs as they rallied in the fourth quarter for a 49-43 win over the Lady Rebels. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_6192.jpg Calera junior Logan Mullens dribbles through traffic during Friday’s Bryan County Tournament contest with Silo’s Randi McLarry giving chase. Mullens scored eight points for the Lady Bulldogs as they rallied in the fourth quarter for a 49-43 win over the Lady Rebels. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat