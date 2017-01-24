Bryan County All-Tournament Teams

Bryan County Girls All-Tournament selections were announced after Saturday night’s championship game at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. All-Tournament honorees (from left) were: Caddo’s Kacie Clower, Rock Creek’s Hannah Heflin, Tushka’s Jaylee Eaves, Calera’s Maddie Partain and Tushka’s Ryann Cochran along with tournament Most Valuable Player Alli Adair from Caddo. It was Adair’s third Bryan County Tournament MVP award of her career.

Bryan County Boys All-Tournament selections were announced after Saturday night’s championship game at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. Honorees were (from left): Zach Dill and Dillon Mansell from Tushka, Caddo’s Kaden Johnson and Daniel Stone as well as tournament Most Valuable Player Garrett McMichael. Silo’s Bryce Brister was also named to the All-Tournament squad but was not available for the presentation.