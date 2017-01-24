Defense sparks Rock Creek girls, Silo boys to 3rd

Late defensive stands proved to be huge for the Rock Creek girls and Silo boys as each claimed third place awards at the Bryan County Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

In the girls’ contest, Rock Creek fought off a late challenge from an undermanned Boswell squad for a 44-41 win to improve to 15-5 on the season.

The boys game was another battle of ranked foes and 12th rated Silo was able to rally past number 11 Rock Creek, 53-45, in the season’s rubber match between the teams.

Rock Creek 44, Boswell 41 (Girls)

Despite leading by as many as nine points early in the fourth quarter, Rock Creek needed a couple of big defensive stops and key basket from freshman Teeronie McCann in the closing minutes to hold off a determined Lady Scorpion squad.

Boswell senior Hailey Belvin scored nine points during a 13-3 run that erased the deficit and gave her club a 41-40 lead with 2:06 remaining.

Rock Creek immediately answered with McCann’s bucket to go back in front for good.

The two teams then exchanged turnovers during a sloppy sequence before Michaela Stinson went to the line and hit a pair of charity tosses with 42 seconds left.

Down by just three points, Boswell still had three chances at a potential tying shot but could never get the attempt off thanks to the Lady Mustang pressure which forced three turnovers in the final minute.

Rock Creek, which sat its normal starting five the entire first quarter, was led by eight points apiece from Hannah Heflin and Jacey Angello.

They also had Brittany Farrington toss in seven, Lainey Jestis six, Macy Converse five, McCann and Stinson four each with Jordan Nelson ending with two.

Hailey Belvin posted a game-high 19 points to lead Boswell, which saw its record even at 10-10. Breah Stewart, who had a big first half, finished with 14. Harleigh Belvin added six and Virginia Beddo notched two.

Things don’t get any easier for Rock Creek as the Lady Mustangs host ninth-rated Tushka on Tuesday while Boswell will be back home to face Soper.

Silo 53, Rock Creek 45 (Boys)

Steals by Nolan Brister and Jake Hamilton in the final minute and a strong effort at the charity stripe down the stretch were key ingriedients for Silo as they erased another fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Mustangs.

Rock Creek, now 14-5 on the season, built as much as a seven point advantage in the third period after a Shacona Vandenburg putback and baskets from Brock Allen and Darian James, but the Rebels roared back.

Dally Cheek sank a long three-pointer to spark a 9-1 run that finished period three and started the fourth to give Silo a 34-33 edge.

The two rivals traded leads six times in the final stanza with Bryce Brister pumped in 10 points in the period to fuel the Rebel charge and Vandenburg countering with eight for the Mustangs.

It was Vandenburg’s second straight three-point play with 2:02 left that gave Rock Creek its final advantage at 45-44 and proved to be the Mustangs’ final points of the day.

Silo, which improved to 17-4, regained the lead on a pair of Patch Hamilton free throws at the 1:31 mark before the Rebels really turned up the defense forcing the two key turnovers, each of which resulted in points during a closing 9-0 flurry.

Bryce Brister totaled 26 points to lead all scorers in the contest. Jake Hamilton and Cheek contributed eight apiece with Nolan Brister and Patch Hamilton each tossing in five. Korben Ford rounded out out the scoring with a point.

Vandenburg paced the Mustangs with 17 points and James added 11 but Rock Creek was unable to get anyone else in the offensive flow much of the contest.

Allen posted seven points, Sam Roper and Christian McGowan had four each and Karson Dry ended with a pair.

Rock Creek is back home Tuesday for another showdown with a ranked opponent in Tushka. Silo’s next outing is slated for Friday on the road at Wilson.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Rock Creek’s Hannah Heflin found the going difficult trying to get around Boswell senior Breah Stewart on this drive Saturday afternoon. Heflin notched eight points to lead the Lady Mustangs as they held on for a 44-41 victory to claim third place in the Bryan County Tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HannahHeflin.jpg Rock Creek’s Hannah Heflin found the going difficult trying to get around Boswell senior Breah Stewart on this drive Saturday afternoon. Heflin notched eight points to lead the Lady Mustangs as they held on for a 44-41 victory to claim third place in the Bryan County Tournament. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Bryce Brister looks to drive against Rock Creek defenders Karson Dry and Brock Allen during Saturday’s Bryan County Tournament third place game. Brister pumped in a game-high 26 points while helping rally Silo to a 53-45 win over the Mustangs. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BryceBrister2-1.jpg Bryce Brister looks to drive against Rock Creek defenders Karson Dry and Brock Allen during Saturday’s Bryan County Tournament third place game. Brister pumped in a game-high 26 points while helping rally Silo to a 53-45 win over the Mustangs. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat