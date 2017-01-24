Posted on by

Bryan County Tournament Champions


Despite starting the tournament seeded fourth, the Caddo Bruins defied the odds to capture the Bryan County championship on Saturday night with an impressive 51-37 win over Tushka.


Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat

Caddo’s Lady Bruins celebrate with the championship hardware after taking their fourth straight Bryan County Tournament title on Saturday night, 37-35 over Tushka.


Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat

