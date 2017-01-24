Bryan County Tournament Champions

Despite starting the tournament seeded fourth, the Caddo Bruins defied the odds to capture the Bryan County championship on Saturday night with an impressive 51-37 win over Tushka.
Caddo’s Lady Bruins celebrate with the championship hardware after taking their fourth straight Bryan County Tournament title on Saturday night, 37-35 over Tushka.
Despite starting the tournament seeded fourth, the Caddo Bruins defied the odds to capture the Bryan County championship on Saturday night with an impressive 51-37 win over Tushka.
Caddo’s Lady Bruins celebrate with the championship hardware after taking their fourth straight Bryan County Tournament title on Saturday night, 37-35 over Tushka.