Bruins finish magical run to title

When the Bryan County Tournament brackets were announced a few short weeks ago, the Caddo Bruins were almost an afterthought when most observers were selecting favorites.

Rock Creek, Tushka and Silo were all popular picks by many people you would ask.

The youthful Bruins however proved to all during a sensational week-long run they are more than a team of the future. They are the team of the present.

In consecutive games Caddo slayed top-seed Rock Creek in the semifinals and then second-seed Tushka, 51-37, in impressive fashion on Saturday night to capture the tournament championship.

While the Bruins’ run to the title may have surprised some, it’s just old hat for first-year head coach Kolby Johnson, who won his final nine Bryan County Tournament games as a player and is now 3-0 as a coach.

“It’s a big accomplishment for us to win this tournament with three teams all ranked ahead of us,” Johnson said afterward. “These young kids just keep getting better and better.”

Caddo may have been the underdog going into the title tilt in front of a packed house, but the Bruins didn’t play like it, especially early when they came out of the gates in full attack mode.

The 20th ranked Bruins scored on their first two possessions with a K.W. Adair bucket and Garrett McMichael three-pointer but that was just an omen of things to come. Caddo raced to a 10-2 lead when Kaden Johnson drained a trey with only two minutes gone forcing Tushka coach James Pannell to take a timeout.

That settled things down for a bit for the Tigers, but they still had major trouble solving the Caddo defense, managing on two free throws each from Connor Sutton and Dillon Mansell before Sutton’s field goal with less than a minute to go in the quarter.

Caddo, which improved to 13-3, meanwhile was building the lead to 17-8 through one stanza following two more McMichael baskets and another Johnson three-pointer.

Tushka still trailed 25-12 midway through the second period when the Tigers finally found some offensive rhythm behind Mansell and Zach Dill with a 9-0 run to narrow the gap to 25-21. A Lance Minyard bucket in the closing minute ended the flurry for Caddo and pushed the Bruin lead back to six at intermission.

Much like the first half, Caddo came out of the break smoking to extend the margin to 36-23 before the Tigers answered again with eight points in a 42-second span as Dill and Mason Brinkley both converted three-point trips down the floor.

The Bruins held a 40-33 advantage at the end of three and Tushka, which drops to 15-5 on the year, could never get any closer in the final frame, managing only four points in the quarter.

McMichael meanwhile was leading the Caddo charge, pumping in six of his game-high 25 points in the last stanza to cement tournament Most Valuable Player honors.

Daniel Stone contributed nine with Johnson adding eight, Minyard five and Adair four.

Three players for the 15th ranked Tigers reached double figures including Mansell with 12 and Dill and Sutton with 10 apiece. Brinkley tossed in three points and Shelby Milam ended with two.

“I told them before the game we wanted to be in attack mode from the start tonight,” Coach Johnson stated. “We got rolling early and had them (Tushka) on their heels most of the game.

“I can’t give Lance Minyard enough credit. He didn’t have a bunch of points but did a sensational job defensively for us all night long limiting their guards. That was key for us.”

For Caddo, Stone and Johnson were selected to the All-Tournament Team along with Mansell and Dill from Tushka.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Caddo junior Garrett McMichael hangs in the air over Tushka defender Connor Sutton while completing a three-point play Saturday night in the Bryan County Tournament championship game. McMichael poured in 25 points in the contest while leading the fourth-seeded Bruins to the title in a 51-37 victory over Tushka. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GarrettMcMichael2.jpg Caddo junior Garrett McMichael hangs in the air over Tushka defender Connor Sutton while completing a three-point play Saturday night in the Bryan County Tournament championship game. McMichael poured in 25 points in the contest while leading the fourth-seeded Bruins to the title in a 51-37 victory over Tushka.