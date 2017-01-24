Caddo girls win 4th straight county tourney

Winning four championships in a row in anything is tough. A lot of things have to go right and you have plenty of consistency. Just ask the Caddo Lady Bruins.

Even though they started the season a little roughly and were only seeded third going into the Bryan County Tournament, it was the Lady Bruins that were the final team standing while claiming their fourth consecutive title on Saturday night at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

And much like previous years the common denominator was Alli Adair.

The Caddo senior only scored 12 points but filled up the stat sheet in several other areas to lead the Lady Bruins to an exciting 37-35 win over Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Tushka.

Adair’s numbers for the game included 11 rebounds, four steals, six assists and even a couple of blocked shots while garnering tournament Most Valuable Player honors for the third time in her career. She also won the award as a freshman and junior, capping her stellar Caddo career in the Bryan County with a perfect 12-0 record.

“Alli obviously played really well,” Caddo head coach Vernon Johnson said of his standout catalyst. “Every time we needed something whether it be a basket, rebound or whatever she stepped up.

“It’s pretty special to never lose a game in the county tournament from your seventh grade all the way through 12th grade and she did just that.”

Things got off to a rocky start for Caddo as Tushka bolted to a quick 5-0 lead in the contest behind a bucket from Jaylee Eaves and Lauren Hauff three-pointer.

Adair answered with a pair of free throws and Kacie Clower drained a trey before a driving shot from Eaves put the Lady Tigers back in front at 7-5. Things began to turn moments later however when Eaves, the Tushka offensive spark plug, was whistled for her second foul and went to the bench for the remainder of the half.

In her absence however the Lady Tigers hung tough spurred by Ryann Cochran and Grace Wall matching Caddo nearly point for point. A pair of charity tosses from Brittney Miller with 18 seconds left gave the Lady Bruins a 17-16 edge after one period.

The second quarter wasn’t near as high scoring as the teams combined for more than three scoreless minutes as defense ruled. A Cochran three-pointer finally ended the drought to give Tushka a brief one-point advantage but Caddo countered with Kynsey Dixon and Adair field goals to forge a 23-22 halftime lead.

Defense continued to rule in the third stanza with the two clubs combining for just seven total points. Three of those came on a Clower trey, which proved to be the difference for a 27-25 Lady Bruin cushion heading into the final frame.

Caddo, now 13-3 on the year, pushed the margin to 30-26 before Eaves exploded for five points in a 30-second span that pushed Tushka back in front with 4:12 to play.

The lead changed hands three times over the following three minutes as the Lady Tigers went up 33-32 on an Alissa Kindred runner with 1:25 remaining but missed an opportunity to tack on at the charity stripe on their next possession.

Caddo then took the lead for good when Adair fed a wide open Dixon for a layup with just 50 seconds to play. A Tushka turnover resulted in two key free throws by Adair and the Lady Tigers were only able to narrow the gap to 36-35 on Wall’s putback of a missed three-pointer with four seconds on the clock.

Clower canned one of two at the line with less than a second remaining to finish off the Caddo victory.

“The kids just played so well defensively,” Coach Johnson commented. “They just keep working hard every game on that end of the floor. If we can shoot pretty well down the stretch I think we’ll have a chance in the playoffs.

“We’ve improved so much since the start of the season. Our flow was not very good early but is coming along. It just took us a while to figure it out with all our youth. I really thought Kacie (Clower) and Brittney (Miller) had really good tournaments for us.”

In addition to Adair’s 12 points, the Lady Bruins also got 10 from Dixon as well as seven apiece by Clower and Miller. Tanna Hightower tacked on one point.

For Tushka, which lost for just the second time in 20 games, Cochran was the top scorer with 10 points as Eaves and Wall contributed nine each. Kindred added four and Hauff finished with three.

Cochran and Eaves were selected to the All-Tournament team as well Clower from Caddo.

Alli Adair nabs third MVP award